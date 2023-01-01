替代项 - ResellerRatings
HighLevel
gohighlevel.com
增长最快的数字营销机构白标平台。 CRM、电子邮件、2 向短信、漏斗生成器等等！
Podium
podium.com
通过评论、消息传递、付款、网络聊天等为您的企业提供不公平的优势。
Trustpilot
trustpilot.com
Trustpilot.com 是一家丹麦消费者评论网站，于 2007 年在丹麦成立，托管全球企业评论。每月发布近 100 万条新评论。该网站为企业提供免费增值服务。该公司依靠用户、软件和合规团队来报告和删除平台上违反 Trustpilot 内容指南的评论。 Trustpilot 在纽约、丹佛、伦敦、哥本哈根、维尔纽斯、柏林和墨尔本设有办事处，拥有 700 多名员工。有独立调查表明，Trustpilot 等评论网站可能存在虚假评论。
Thryv
thryv.com
使用 Thryv 的小型企业软件随时随地在任何设备上管理客户：CRM、文本和电子邮件营销、社交媒体、网站等。
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye 是一个综合性的客户体验平台。超过 60,000 家各种规模的企业每天都使用 BirdEye 通过评论在线找到、通过短信交互被客户选择、并通过调查和洞察工具成为最佳企业。
PromoRepublic
promorepublic.com
使用 PromoRepublic 的社交媒体管理平台通过内置工具创建和自定义内容，将其安排到多个社交媒体页面，投放广告并获得业务成果。
G2
g2.com
根据用户评级和社交数据比较最佳的商业软件和服务。针对 CRM、ERP、HR、CAD、PDM 和营销软件的评论。
BrightLocal
brightlocal.com
本地搜索成功的一体化平台 · 借助 BrightLocal 提升排名、提高声誉并在本地搜索中脱颖而出。
Text Request
textrequest.com
激发客户参与度 该商务消息传递平台可让您直接在计算机上使用办公室电话号码发送短信，这样您就可以真正得到回复。
Yext
yext.com
Yext 是一家纽约市的科技公司，专注于在线品牌管理领域。它利用基于云的应用程序网络、搜索引擎和其他设施提供品牌更新。该公司由 Howard Lerman、Brian Distelburger 和 Brent Metz 于 2006 年创立。最新数据显示，2019 年市值超过 20 亿美元，2021 财年收入为 3.547 亿美元。
Vendasta
vendasta.com
以您自己的品牌销售数字解决方案的最简单方法。 Vendasta 是一个白标平台，面向为中小型企业提供数字解决方案的公司。
AppFollow
appfollow.io
AppFollow ➡️ #1 应用程序审核管理和 ASO 工具。分析反馈、管理评级和回复评论，增加 App Store、Google Play、Amazon 的自然下载量。
NiceJob
nicejob.com
获得更多评论并建立声誉的最简单方法。创造社交媒体热度，改善您的搜索引擎优化并赢得更多销售。
EmbedSocial
embedsocial.com
收集评论、故事、社交媒体提要、照片并将其嵌入任何网站的最佳 UGC 平台。自动地！
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo 是一个电子商务营销平台，为客户评论、视觉营销、忠诚度、推荐和短信营销提供最先进的解决方案。在此详细了解您的品牌如何通过 Yotpo 推动增长。
Kimoby
kimoby.com
Kimoby 是一个现代化的、DMS 集成的自动化通信平台，可以轻松地与客户建立联系并转化为客户。推动经销商的服务绩效进入快车道。
ReviewTrackers
reviewtrackers.com
ReviewTrackers 是一家屡获殊荣的客户评论软件公司。获得更多评论。回应客户。查找有关客户体验的见解。
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter 为多地点品牌提供大规模监控、分析和改善客户体验所需的本地见解和工具。
ReviewInc
reviewinc.com
ReviewInc is the BEST Online Reputation and Reviews Management Software that generates reviews, monitors, and manages your online business reputation all in a single dashboard, so you can focus more on running your business while ReviewInc optimizes and improves your online reputation. ReviewInc is ...
EmbedMyReviews
embedmyreviews.com
EmbedMyReviews is an all in one online reputation management platform. The first platform to provide direct Stripe integration a one-click website builder and a focus on agencies. If you are looking to white-label then there is no better choice then EmbedMyReviews. The level customisation, features ...
TrueReview
truereview.co
The most effective way to increase your Google (or any other website) reviews is with TrueReview! With TrueReview, sending SMS or Email review requests is simple and does not require complicated setup. TrueReview keeps track of your customers' interactions with review requests, and sends follow-up e...
Tagsen
tagsen.com
Business and marketing printing solutions at Tagsen, India's top online platform for quality products like business cards, banners, stickers, leaflets, and more.
URLScore.ai
urlscore.ai
Whether you're cautious about website safety before visiting, or seeking to boost your cyber threat detection, Urlscore is here to help. Use our webform or integrate our API to classify URLs and pinpoint potential risks, ensuring safer browsing experiences.
paiza
paiza.jp
ITエンジニア・プログラマ専門の総合求職・学習サイト【paiza（パイザ）】。プログラミングスキルチェックで実力を可視化し、スキルがあると認められれば企業からスカウトが届くなど転職が有利に。学歴や職歴ではなく「技術がある人」が評価されるサービスです。
Reviews On My Website
reviewsonmywebsite.com
ReviewsOnMyWebsite helps businesses monitor, request and showcase their online reviews to help increase social proof and build trust with their customers.
Sitejabber
sitejabber.com
Jabio, the technology behind Sitejabber, is a brand-boosting platform that enables businesses to leverage real reviews. Companies use our comprehensive, tech-enabled suite of reputation management tools to source and widely publish reviews across multiple sites and platforms – resulting in expanded ...
Oggvo
oggvo.com
Oggvo makes it easy for small businesses to grow and stay competitive by simplifying their customer’s experience at every step of the journey.
Great Recruiters
greatrecruiters.com
We help staffing firms accelerate their growth by maximizing their ROI on their reviews, referrals, reputation and recruiters.
Shopper Approved
shopperapproved.com
Since 2010, Shopper Approved has helped over 25,000 online businesses collect up to 10x more ratings and reviews than any other review platform online. We're also a two-time award-winning Inc. 500 company, an official Google Review Partner, and we have an A+ BBB rating. The thing that really sets Sh...
Bazaarvoice
bazaarvoice.com
Thousands of the world’s leading brands and retailers trust Bazaarvoice technology, services, and expertise to drive revenue, extend reach, gain actionable insights, and create loyal advocates. According to a new commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Bazaarvoice, business...
Reviews.io
reviews.io
REVIEWS.io is a leading provider of review collection and eCommerce marketing solutions. Build your online reputation, encourage consumer loyalty, and connect your business model to market demands through genuine customer feedback. Our contract free price plans are fully customisable, and all come w...
Score My Reviews
scoremyreviews.com
Score My Review is a state-of-the-art review and reputation management software for small and medium-sized businesses. Our automated and easy-to-use interface helps business owners collect authentic customer reviews on autopilot. With Score My Reviews, you can get more 5 Star reviews on review sites...
Experience.com
experience.com
自 2015 年以来，Experience.com 一直致力于提供世界一流的人工智能驱动的在线声誉、评论和在线状态管理解决方案，帮助公司和专业人士增强在线状态以及客户和员工的参与度。 Experience.com 的集成 SaaS 平台以帮助数百万组织发展和改进为共同使命，继续引领行业走在数字营销创新的前沿。
Social Places
socialplaces.io
营销技术机构，专门从事多地点品牌的列表、声誉、社交、广告和预订。 Social Places 的价格对于特许经营商来说是负担得起的，并提供实践服务来实施和推动本地营销策略。产品套件包括列表 - 跨渠道设置、优化和管理位置页面。声誉 - 集中并响应多个渠道的反馈。社交 - 大规模上传、管理和批准本地化内容。广告 - 跨 100 多个平台的付费媒体和数据可视化。 Bookings - 专为特许经营商构建的预订和预约软件。
Partoo
partoo.co
在 Partoo，我们的使命是让企业在互联网上更加引人注目，提高他们的电子声誉并帮助他们赢得更多客户。我们的一体化解决方案通过直观的仪表板支持战略决策，使决策者能够衡量投资回报率并培养持久的客户关系。 Partoo 与各行各业的众多本地和国际公司合作，包括中小企业以及麦当劳、丰田、家乐福和 Sports Direct 等大型公司。我们的本地列表解决方案非常简单，使公司能够在本地和品牌级别管理该工具。 Partoo 拥有一支由 400 多名专业人士组成的团队，为 100 多个国家/地区的 400 多家客户提供服务 产品详细信息 Partoo 通过实现其 3 个目标，利用以下产品帮助公司发展：找到...
Synup
synup.com
Synup 通过三管齐下的方法转变品牌的在线形象：本地列表、声誉管理和社交媒体管理。借助 Synup，品牌可以在一个整体仪表板中跨所有地点和媒体渠道提供相关且值得信赖的业务内容。品牌现在可以管理和优化其所有营业地点的列表和内容，同时提高其在线评论、排名和参与度。 Synup 将所有在线资料和平台转变为营销渠道以提高投资回报率。
StoryTap
storytap.com
StoryTap 是一个获得专利的视频互动平台，可让品牌轻松创建并分享来自真实客户和员工的真实体验。使用 StoryTap 平台，公司可以创建引人入胜且高度可搜索的视频内容，而无需高昂的制作成本。 StoryTap 帮助领先的组织提高品牌知名度，与更多客户和潜在客户建立联系，并提高利润。
Cloodot
cloodot.com
Cloodot 是一款一体化全渠道客户体验管理套件。 Cloodot 促进高效、一致的工作流程，通过多个数字平台建立声誉、参与并培养与客户的长期关系 管理来自多个 Google 我的企业列表、Facebook 页面、WhatsApp 号码、Google 企业消息列表、网站、短信/的聊天和评论通过一个易于使用的仪表板发送文本数字等。 1. 更好的在线声誉轻松收集、展示和回复更多评论。 2. 轻松的全状态呈现将所有聊天带到易于使用的多座席收件箱。 Google 搜索中的直接聊天选项可轻松获得更多查询。将频道分配和分配给一个或多个用户，在一秒钟内在用户和部门之间切换聊天和评论。多个代理可以协作和管理...
Chekkit
chekkit.io
Chekkit 的评论管理为您的企业带来数百条新的真实评论，Messenger 管理您在网络上的消息传递，而 Webchat 则为您的收件箱注入新的潜在客户。我们为现代本地企业打造工具。
Referrizer
referrizer.com
全球最先进的营销自动化平台，为您的本地企业提供支持。通过我们的免费试用帐户获得更多客户、最大限度地提高推荐并提高您的客户保留率。与当地企业主合作，发现大量优质应用程序和预构建的集成，以进一步提高业绩。免费注册（无需信用卡）。
GoSite
gosite.com
使用 GoSite 吸引更多客户、更快获得付款、节省时间。适合家庭服务和小企业主的简单技术。无需经验。
SproutLoud
sproutloud.com
通过渠道营销自动化 一个平台可满足您所有分布式营销需求
DemandHub
demandhub.co
线上增长与线下业务的结合 DemandHub 的一体化客户体验平台可让您通过消息传递转化网站访问者、预约并收集评论。
Uberall
uberall.com
Uberall CoreX 确保您最近的营业地点可见，从而推动从发现到购买等过程中的参与度。