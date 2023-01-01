替代项 - RepricerExpress
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot 提供完整的营销、销售、客户服务和 CRM 软件平台，以及方法、资源和支持，帮助企业更好地发展。开始使用免费工具，并随着您的成长进行升级。
PandaDoc
pandadoc.com
PandaDoc是一家提供SaaS软件的美国软件公司。该平台提供销售流程软件。 PandaDoc 总部位于加利福尼亚州旧金山，主要办事处位于白俄罗斯明斯克和佛罗里达州圣彼得堡。文档自动化软件即服务，具有内置电子签名、工作流程管理、文档生成器和 CPQ 功能。
Accelo
accelo.com
简化项目、保留、销售和服务管理。获得整个客户数据库的可见性，改进流程并花更多时间在您的专业知识上。
Qwilr
qwilr.com
密封每笔交易。通过基于网络的提案脱颖而出并提供世界一流的买家体验，赢得更多。
FastSpring
fastspring.com
FastSpring 是一家软件即服务 (SaaS) 公司，为销售软件和其他在线数字产品的公司提供全方位服务的电子商务平台。
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
BlueSnap 是面向电子商务、B2B 和 SaaS 公司的在线支付解决方案，专门为在线业务提供全球支付处理和支付网关解决方案。
Quoter
quoter.com
IT 销售报价软件将永远不一样。 Quoter 是一个报价到现金平台，消除了专业服务的买方和卖方之间的摩擦。立即升级您的销售流程。
DigiFabster
digifabster.com
成本估算软件如何提高 CNC 机械车间的销售额？提供即时在线 CNC 报价有助于机械车间满足客户不断变化的需求。在内部使用，可将您的询价响应时间缩短至几分钟，或使用 DigiFabster 的机械车间报价软件在您的网站上提供 24/7 在线报价和订单。
Pricer24
pricer24.com
分销商、供应商和制造商面临的复杂决策：建议零售价控制、市场和趋势分析、市场报告、产品分析、动态定价。
Orgzit
orgzit.com
企业 CRM 的强大功能与 Excel 的灵活性。面向制造商代表和分销商的一体化销售系统。通过从分散的电子表格迁移到单个集中式应用程序来简化销售、报价、服务和财务。
Zoura
zuora.com
Zuora 是订阅管理领域的领导者。使用 Zuora 的高级计费工具套件建立和发展您成功的订阅业务。
ProPricer
propricer.com
ProPricer is a proposal pricing software built to produce solutions to maximize efficiency and accuracy in the development, submission, evaluation, negotiation, and audit of proposal pricing. From storage of historical proposal data to ease of generating various reports, ProPricer empowers Governmen...
Togai
togai.com
Launch usage based pricing models with Togai's reliable metering & billing platform. Usage based billing infrastructure built to handle scale of any size.
QL2 Software
ql2.com
QL2 Software, LLC has been a pioneer in the competitive data market, providing web data extraction and analysis to customers in many travel and retail industries. QL2 delivers true competitive advantage through on-demand data acquisition, price monitoring, assortment optimization, product matching, ...
Price Edge
priceedge.eu
PriceEdge is a price optimization & management software used for advanced price setting in various industries. The tool helps you find price improvement opportunities, measure price effectiveness, and provides a clear overview of the pricing impact over time through its built-in or custom reports. B...
BlackCurve
blackcurve.com
BlackCurve is your eCommerce pricing HQ. We help e-commerce businesses understand their competitors, and use price to improve sales performance. Our customers trust BlackCurve for competitor price tracking, price intelligence & dynamic pricing.
tgndata
tgndata.com
tgndata’s Competitive Price analysis is an All-inclusive premium complete suite that covers all of the 4 main axes of online competition, monitoring in real-time the eCommerce market and the competitors/resellers each company has. Segment your competitors’ data into detailed charts with our pricing ...
TrackStreet
trackstreet.com
TrackStreet™ monitors what’s happening with your brand across the Internet and delivers actionable sales intelligence to protect + grow your brand. TrackStreet is a true brand partner. We leverage deep industry expertise and artificial intelligence to help automate MAP (Minimum Advertised Price) Pol...
Price2Spy
price2spy.com
Price2Spy is a retail pricing software used by all-size companies from a variety of industries around the globe. The retail pricing software, based on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, helps eCommerce professionals monitor and analyze pricing data and reprice products, depending on their...
DataWeave
dataweave.com
DataWeave is a SaaS-based digital commerce enablement platform providing digital shelf analytics and dynamic pricing solutions for global consumer brands and retailers. The company’s digital commerce enablement and channel optimization platform enables global consumer brands and retailers to acceler...
Feedvisor
feedvisor.com
Feedvisor is the “AI-first” optimization and intelligence platform for brands and sellers on Amazon, Walmart, and e-marketplaces. Feedvisor’s platform and team of experts offer best-in-class advertising campaign optimization, patented pricing technology, brand and content management, and data-backed...
Prisync
prisync.com
SMBs to Fortune 500's rely on Prisync's data to derive detailed C-level analysis and execute their A-game to increase sales growth and profit margins for more than 20% on average for less than a week's worth of coffee money. Our 5-star 24/7 online customer support team is always available to answer ...
Miraworks.io
miraworks.io
Miraworks is a SaaS multi-vendor IT infrastructure design & workflow tool. We help system integrators and enterprises accelerate solution preparation, reduce costs, and speed up time-to-value—by automating routine quotation and estimation tasks.
MiClient
miclient.ai
MiClient offers complete solution for Proposal Management; from creating a proposal to the closure. With the inclusion of automated Client On-boarding process, assure greater conversion rate and improved Client Experience. This also helps you to understand your proposals and get all the details to i...
GeoQuotes
geoquotes.com
GeoQuotes is a robust quoting tool that supports all your quoting, and invoicing needs. Create quotes, track and monitor quotes for changes, customize layouts, store contact records, company records, set recurring quotes and expiry dates. In addition, Integrate with project management tools like Mon...
ScopeStack
scopestack.io
ScopeStack is specifically designed for managed service providers and value-added resellers in the IT industry. Our services CPQ software brings efficiency, consistency, and accuracy to each step of the presales process.
Salesbricks
salesbricks.com
A better way to manage quote-to-cash for your enterprise, inside-sales, and self-service go-to-market motions
Elfsquad
elfsquad.io
Elfsquad CPQ is for the manufacturing industry. Our CPQ software connects the sales- and production processes, and enable your sales team, dealers and even customers to configure complex products without errors. Elfsquad generates a flawless quotation document, that seamlessly meets customer demand....
iQuoteXpress
iquotexpress.com
iQuote Xpress is a web-based SaaS application which enables businesses to automate their sales estimating process using the latest internet technology. Sales personnel is able to easily and quickly generate sales proposals which are more detailed, accurate and include product marketing information. ...
Pricefx
pricefx.com
For Enterprises facing pricing challenges, who need to reliably accelerate profitable growth, and want precision, visibility, and efficiency in their pricing execution, Pricefx is The cloud pricing optimization, management, and CPQ platform that provides a transparent and responsive solution to pric...
Connectbase
connectbase.com
我们为连接行业提供位置洞察和自动化工具，帮助他们赢得更多交易。改变您的网络购买和销售。
PriceShape
priceshape.com
PriceShape 是一家软件即服务 (SaaS) 公司，专门为电子商务公司和品牌提供竞争对手价格监控，帮助他们赢得更多销量并实现收入最大化。我们帮助在线卖家根据竞争对手的数据（包括价格、库存和品种）优化其定价策略。借助 PriceShape，您可以全面了解竞争对手的产品价格，并显示在您的个性化仪表板中。我们还专注于为用户提供适合各种需求的各种动态定价规则和策略。利用这些功能可以为我们的客户提供所需的定价灵活性，以根据他们的竞争状况改进决策。此外，我们让您有机会在 Google 购物 Feed 中使用有竞争力的定价知识。通过我们的 Feed 编辑器，可以在您的 Feed 中插入价格标签，从而...
Apparound
apparound.com
Apparound 是一款一体化销售工具，可数字化、加速和管理整个销售过程，从营销材料的展示到订单的配置和收集。 Apparound 的主要功能包括： 内容共享：以数字格式向您的销售团队同时分发营销材料，例如小册子、目录、产品规格、演示文稿、视频、价目表和促销活动。只需单击一下即可轻松搜索任何内容并通过电子邮件发送。报价配置器：创建无差错报价，包括多产品供应、可选服务、捆绑、折扣和促销。在与客户谈判期间查看最终报价，找到适合其需求的解决方案并通过电子邮件发送。电子签名：可以随时随地直接在卖家的设备上签署合同，或者客户可以使用 OTP 身份验证以自助方式轻松签署合同。其他可用模块包括销售跟踪器、...
RevOps
revops.io
RevOps 是现代 Deal Desk 平台，其使命很简单：使企业能够构建可扩展的 Deal Desk 操作，帮助其销售组织更快地完成更多交易、统一品牌、减少合同错误并提供集中的协议存储库。 ***协作、定价、报价*** 协作创建交易，无需来回电子邮件和 Slack 消息。 - 上下文交易 - 变更审计跟踪 - 精细批准 ***
vloxq
vloxq.com
使用 vloxq CPQ 在几分钟内创建报价！我们的解决方案是完全可定制的且易于部署。您的高绩效销售代表是时候停止在销售管理上浪费时间，而通过自动化节省 90% 的时间了。替换旧系统、电子表格、文档模板、手动数据传输等。vloxq 可以通过组合产品信息、计算电子表格和法律文档（参见屏幕截图）来自动创建报价时的多个步骤。通过简化此流程，您可以提高平均订单价值、创建更准确的预测并消除不必要和有风险的手动工作。将 vloxq 与您现有的系统集成，例如 Hubspot、Salesforce、Lime CRM、Upsales、GetAccept、Microsoft Business Central 等。
Hive CPQ
hivecpq.com
HiveCPQ 是一个 B2B 电子商务平台，可简化您的销售。配置、定价、报价 (CPQ) 以创建更高效的工作环境，并享受完全自动化且根据您的需求量身定制的订单接收。
MonetizeNow
monetizenow.io
MonetizeNow 成立于 2021 年 1 月，总部位于加利福尼亚州圣克拉拉，是专门为 B2B SaaS 构建的全周期收入自动化平台。 MonetizeNow 的统一报价 (CPQ)、计费和使用平台创建了一个简化的报价到现金 (Q2C) 流程，可管理所有价格模型和销售渠道，而无需在 GTM 架构中使用单点解决方案。
Paperless Partsq
paperlessparts.com
Paperless Parts 的使命是通过为加工车间、合同制造商和精加工公司提供最先进、安全、基于云的估算和报价系统来帮助他们改善和发展业务。 Paperless Parts 是一个估算和报价平台，支持各种制造工艺，如数控车床、数控铣瑞士螺丝加工、钣金制造、增材制造、线切割、水射流、激光切割和铸造聚氨酯。无纸化零件不仅仅是一个报价工具，还是一个销售、定价和创收工具。无纸化零件软件将现代业务流程自动化工具与可配置的几何定价引擎相结合，从而提高报价流程的速度和一致性，从而简化了制造商现有的工作流程。该平台与 CRM 和 ERP 系统集成，可增强前台运营和销售团队的能力，并能够更有效地响应各种制造...
Subskribe
subskribe.com
Subskribe 是现代 SaaS 公司的自适应报价、计费和收入平台。完全统一。没有孤岛。从报价到收入，零对账。 Subskribe 是与一些世界领先的 SaaS 公司合作设计的，通过创新的交易结构（例如增加参与、中期追加销售和灵活的折扣）帮助企业实现收入最大化。其结果是更快的上市时间、更高的收入增长以及大量的运营成本节省。 Subskribe 专为不断发展的交易而设计。它是围绕一个动态订单存储库构建的，这些订单可以随着时间的推移而变化，具体到单个订单项。这意味着不再有孤岛。不再有混乱。不再需要手动调节。 Subskribe 只有一种产品目录和一种定价引擎，并且发票是基于订单行的，从而实现了...
WorkRails
workrails.com
WorkRails 的 Services CPQ 帮助企业技术公司快速轻松地构建专业服务报价。我们非常适合销售复杂服务但难以满足准确性和及时性的团队。 WorkRails Services CPQ 平台标准化了服务的销售方式，从而实现可重复性、规模化和收入加速。 WorkRails 打破了销售、专业服务及其客户之间的孤岛，连接到其他记录系统，消除了重复输入和错误，并使销售变得容易。 WorkRails 与您现有的技术堆栈集成，包括与 Salesforce.com、Conga 和 Microsoft Dynamics 的开箱即用集成。 WorkRails 的服务 CPQ 已配置超过 40,000...
Zendo
getzendo.io
Zendo 是一款一体化软件，用于简化从定制、产品化到订阅的销售服务。它可以帮助企业家和机构在自动化的帮助下加快内部流程。创建您自己的工作流程、自动生成发票并拥有专业外观的服务目录，您的客户可以在其中轻松进行购买。这是一个简单而优雅的解决方案，它不是仪表板，而是建议将聊天作为操作中心，其中每个新客户的请求都会创建一个对话线程。您可以在其中发送报价、发票、付款和消息。完全忘记在选项卡或应用程序之间切换，并在一个地方完成所有操作。 Zendo 可以通过各种白标选项打造您自己的，从自定义域到品牌颜色，甚至您自己的个性化聊天机器人！聚集您的团队，让您的业务在这款易于使用、直观的软件中蓬勃发展。
Recurrency
recurrency.com
Recurrency 与您的 ERP 无缝集成，以实现分销自动化、优化收入并保持客户忠诚度。
DealHub.io
dealhub.io
由领先的 CPQ 和 CLM 推动收入增长。一个统一的平台，用于生成报价和合同、吸引买家并获得实时买家洞察。
In Mind Cloud
inmindcloud.com
制造过程很复杂。卖掉不应该的。 In Mind Cloud 是世界上唯一专为制造业打造的可扩展数字销售平台。加速您的销售流程，赢得更多交易并以比您想象的更快的速度领先于竞争对手。