Quantic Labs - a new kind of data provider for Sales teams. Personalized, real time, and reliable. Quantic helps salespeople generate better pipeline. Quantic researches your book of business and presents buying signals, insights, and pipeline opportunities. This helps reps target the right people, at the right time, with the right messaging.

网站： quantichq.com

