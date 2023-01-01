替代项 - Quadient
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, Inc.是一家美国云软件公司，总部位于加利福尼亚州旧金山。它提供 (CRM) 客户关系管理服务，还销售一套互补的企业应用程序，专注于客户服务、营销自动化、分析和应用程序开发。 2020 年，《财富》杂志根据员工满意度调查，将 Salesforce 在“最适宜工作的 100 家公司名单”中排名第六。
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
使用 Zoho 的在线生产力工具和 SaaS 应用程序套件来运营您的整个业务。全球超过 5000 万用户信任我们。尝试我们的永久免费计划！
Miro
miro.com
Miro 是在线协作白板平台，使分布式团队能够有效地协同工作，从使用数字便签进行集思广益到规划和管理敏捷工作流程。
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plus 是一个统一的 CX 平台，使您的销售、营销和支持团队能够在单一界面上协同工作。
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat 是一个美观、灵活且功能强大的客户成功平台。客户 360、健康评分、手册、客户门户等。
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap 是一家基于 SaaS 的客户生命周期管理和移动营销公司，总部位于加利福尼亚州山景城。该公司成立于 2013 年 5 月，为 8,000 多家公司提供移动应用分析和用户参与产品，包括索尼、沃达丰、Carousell、DC Comics、Go-Jek、BookMyShow 和 DealsPlus。该公司得到了红杉资本、Tiger Global Management、Accel Partners 和 Recruit Holdings 的支持。
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage 是一个全栈解决方案，包括强大的客户分析、自动化跨渠道参与和人工智能驱动的个性化。
Contentsquare
contentsquare.com
利用世界上最完整的数字体验分析平台提高收入、转化率和参与度。
ChurnZero
churnzero.net
ChurnZero 是一款客户成功软件，可帮助企业了解客户的产品使用情况、评估他们的健康状况，并为企业提供管理和自动化客户体验的方法。
Catalyst
catalyst.io
客户成功软件可帮助您集中客户数据、清晰了解客户健康状况并扩展可推动保留和增长的体验。
Totango
totango.com
Totango 是一款客户成功软件，可帮助企业推动收入增长、减少客户流失，同时专注于 SaaS 客户旅程。免费体验 Totango。
Act-On
act-on.com
专门从事 B2B、B2C 和电子邮件营销的营销自动化平台，旨在满足现代业务的实际需求。
FlowMapp
flowmapp.com
Simple and powerful visual UX platform .Create sitemaps, user flows and wireframes in order to provide more efficient UX planning and web development. FlowMapp allows teams to plan and design digital experiences, together, in real-time and in one place ⚙️ How to use FlowMapp? — UX & Development — Pl...
Indeemo
indeemo.com
Our AI powered, in-the-moment video research platform enables MR, UX and CX teams to understand people, products and experiences in the context of everyday life. The Researchers, Designers and Product Managers we support use Indeemo in B2C and B2B contexts for a variety of Discovery Research methodo...
Magnews
magnews.it
Magnews is the one-stop-shop solution for managing Customer Journey and improving Customer Value, from overall Strategy definition to single activities and campaign Execution, passing from Journey Design, in a continuous cycle of measurement and improvment. Magnews empowers marketing and sales teams...
UXPressia
uxpressia.com
UXPressia is a collaborative customer experience mapping platform that allows you to сreate, export, and share customer journey maps, personas, and impact maps online. The toolset is simple for beginners but powerful for professionals. Teams will especially enjoy collaborative options and the possib...
Treasure Data
treasuredata.com
Treasure Data helps enterprises use all of their customer data to improve campaign performance, achieve operational efficiency, and drive business value with connected customer experiences. The Customer Data Cloud, our suite of customer data platform solutions, integrates customer data, connects ide...
WebEngage
webengage.com
WebEngage 是一款全栈保留操作系统，可简化全球 800 多个品牌的客户互动。该平台使企业能够通过各种数字渠道与用户建立个性化且有意义的关系。凭借其全面的工具和解决方案套件，WebEngage 使企业能够有效地了解、吸引和留住客户。 - 统一客户数据：WebEngage 使企业能够整合来自不同来源的客户数据，提供实时见解，并允许根据特定客户属性和行为对目标活动进行动态微细分。 - 多渠道旅程：借助 WebEngage 直观的拖放工作流程构建器，企业可以无缝设计和自动化多渠道客户旅程，确保跨电子邮件、短信、推送通知等渠道提供一致且个性化的体验。 - 有针对性的活动：WebEngage 使企...
Netcore Cloud
netcorecloud.com
Netcore Cloud 的客户参与和体验平台（以前称为 Netcore Smartech）是一个一站式增长平台，使营销人员、增长和产品经理能够跨多个接触点与客户进行强有力的对话。在 AI/ML 的支持下，Netcore Cloud 使网站和移动应用品牌能够推动全渠道增长。该平台提供： - 通过拼接线上和线下渠道的用户数据，可操作的统一客户档案。 - 由机器学习支持的数据分析，有助于通过实时报告和产品分析，在正确的时间自动向正确的用户群体交付个性化多渠道营销活动。 - 以人工智能为主导的推荐引擎，让用户轻松发现相关产品，并进一步个性化用户旅程每个阶段的体验。 - 一个无代码平台，可提高速度和...
Ortto
ortto.com
利用 Ortto 的一体化 CRM、电子邮件和营销平台了解您的客户并启动数据驱动的全方位战略。