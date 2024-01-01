替代项 - QR Code AI
QR Code Scanner
qrcodescan.in
QR 码扫描仪是最快、最用户友好的网络应用程序。
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly 是一个 URL 缩短服务和链接管理平台。 Bitly, Inc. 公司成立于 2008 年。它是一家私人控股公司，总部位于纽约市。 Bitly 每月缩短 6 亿个链接，用于社交网络、短信和电子邮件。 Bitly 通过对由于许多人使用缩短的 URL 而创建的聚合数据的访问收费来赚钱。 2017年，Spectrum Equity以6400万美元收购了Bitly的多数股权。截至2018年8月，Bitly已缩短了超过375亿个URL。
QR.io
qr.io
生成完全定制的 QR 码，包含颜色和形状、徽标，并跟踪有多少人扫描您的 QR 码、扫描地点和日期。
BL.INK
bl.ink
企业链接管理。为全球团队提供协作、合规性和创造力，以改善每次参与、保护您的数据并在每次点击中建立信心。
Flowcode
flowcode.com
Flowcode 是排名第一的 QR 码制作工具。徽标、颜色和设计，以及隐私和数据支持，全部免费。立即下载高质量的打印文件。
UTM.io
web.utm.io
UTM.io 是与您的团队构建、共享和同步 UTM 的最佳方式。停止使用混乱的电子表格并在分析中获取良好的营销活动数据。
Barcode.so
barcode.so
常规的二维码很无聊。 美丽的 AI 生成的 QR 码让您的观众渴望扫描它们。 超过 25 种风格可供选择或仅使用您自己的风格
QRfy
qrfy.com
创建您自己的二维码并促进您的业务或想法。 轻松生成、管理和统计跟踪您的 QR 码。
QRStuff
qrstuff.com
Free QR Code Generator and online QR code creator. No sign-up required. Create unlimited non-expiring free QR codes for a website URL PDF, Image, Attendance Tracking, YouTube video, Google Maps location, facebook, contact details or any one of 27 QR code types.
QR Code KIT
qrcodekit.com
Formerly known as uQR.me, QR Code KIT is the longest-established dynamic QR code generator and an all-in-one solution for all QR needs.
Digiphy
digiphy.it
Digiphy is redefining contextual marketing. By connecting brands directly to customers, Digiphy builds and delivers dynamic digital experiences at contextually relevant moments from any physical product and customer touch point. Our flexible, self-serve solution elevates brand storytelling and creat...
JoyQR
joyqr.com
Our platform revolutionizes how you connect with your audience, offering custom QR code generation and captivating bio link pages. Dive into a world of insights with our extensive analytics, tailored to amplify your marketing strategies. Experience the joy of seamless interaction and watch your bran...
Blinq.me
blinq.me
Blinq is an innovative platform revolutionizing the way professionals connect and share their contact information. As the #1 global provider of digital business cards, Blinq offers a seamless, eco-friendly alternative to traditional paper cards. With Blinq, users can create customized digital cards ...
AIQrArt
aiqrart.co
Discover the transformative world of AIQrArt, where art seamlessly blends with technology. Elevate your brand's presence with stunning, AI-Generated QR Art, ensuring it's not just seen, but also remembered. AIQrArt allows you to craft unique and interactive QR codes infused with artistic flair, enha...
GoCodes
gocodes.com
No more missing tools! Track your equipment with our easy-to-use solution that includes rugged labels, cloud software, scanner apps and GPS tracking. Designed specifically for industry customers, our total solution means you can manage chain-of-custody using your smartphone while on-the-go. Also, tr...
QRPlus
qrplus.com.br
No QRPlus você não tem limitações. Todos os QR Codes gerados aqui funcionarão para sempre, não expiram e não têm limites de leitura como acontecem em outros geradores pela web. Os QR Codes gerados são estáticos, então você sempre terá o mesmo resultado na leitura. Fique tranquilo! Todos os QR Codes ...
CampaignTrackly
campaigntrackly.com
PROBLEM WE ARE SOLVING Inaccurate marketing reporting is digging a 50 Billion-dollar hole in US marketing budgets every year. Campaigntrackly helps businesses close this gap by making it easier than ever to standardize campaign meta data & tracking links that drive accurate insights and data-driven ...
MENU TIGER
menu.qrcode-tiger.com
MENU TIGER is a no-code online menu software. Its QR code menu solution is designed to improve your business' day-to-day operations. All your guests have to do is scan the QR code, place their order, and pay with their mobile device. Design your mobile-optimized online menu, restaurant website, and ...
Scanova
scanova.io
Scanova is a leading online SaaS tool that helps businesses create, design, manage, and track QR Codes for promotional and operational use cases. Marketers and businesses across industries and company sizes use Scanova to run end-to-end high-performance QR Code campaigns. With Scanova, marketers can...
QRCodeChimp
qrcodechimp.com
Rated #1 QR Code Generator for business and marketing. Create and manage QR Codes with logo, advanced analytics, bulk upload, APIs and shapes for Websites, Social, Apps, Digital business cards, Forms, URL, vCard, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and more. Available online and free with 100s of customiza...
QR TIGER
qrcode-tiger.com
QR TIGER is the world's most advanced online QR code generator, awarded the most innovative product on ProductHunt. It's trusted by more than 850,000 brands in 147 countries. Among them: Lululemon, Uber, Disney, Sodexo, Pepsico, L'occitane, Samsung, TikTok, Universal Studios, Hilton Hotels, and more...
Uniqode
uniqode.com
Uniqode (formerly Beaconstac) is based in New York, NY, and helps more than 25,000 global brands consolidate their QR Code initiatives into one scalable platform. This empowers them to connect QR Code insights into a wider mobile marketing strategy. We service customers in over 40 countries. We are ...
OpenMyLink
openmylink.io
OpenMyLink 是一个提供一系列工具的平台，使数字营销人员能够充分利用他们的工作。该平台提供了实际有效的不同类型的数字营销工具。 借助这款数字营销软件，您可以访问无限的二维码、精美的个人资料页面、关键字和 URL 缩短器。这还不是全部。该平台还提供像素管理和多种营销技术等功能，帮助您将营销从低于平均水平提升到优秀。 该产品的创始人认识到需要拥有合适的工具来在线营销您的业务，因为它提供了各种强大的数字营销工具来帮助您取得成功。
Delivr
delivr.com
自 2008 年以来，这是一款值得信赖、隐私至上的动态二维码生成器，适用于互联包装、智能标签、印刷和广播媒体以及 DOOH 广告。动态二维码具有超能力和几乎无限的可能性。在单个仪表板中创建、管理和跟踪动态 QR 码和链接所需的一切。美好的事情从这里开始。 Delivr 是一家以人为本的软件和服务公司，帮助品牌将周围世界的受众与数字和空间体验联系起来。我们的触发无关平台简化了与媒体、物体、事物和地点的互动。我们的平台利用我们的产品套件、超级简单序列化、GS1 数字链接和智能链接路由来汇集体验，鼓励品牌与其受众之间建立更深层次的情感联系。
Openscreen
openscreen.com
Openscreen 是互联网的非接触式数字支持层。 Openscreen 支持通过跨供应链、商业和客户参与的广泛 API、SDK 和解决方案创建基于 QR 码的交互式应用程序。 Openscreen 允许企业随时随地与客户和资源会面、互动和交易，将物理和手动交互转变为数字流程。 Openscreen 为基于二维码的应用程序提供支持，以简化运营、吸引客户并推动洞察。
ViralQR
viralqr.com
最好的二维码生成器🔥。使用自定义设计和徽标为链接、PDF 文件、vCard 等创建 QR 码。 ⚡ 立即获取免费的二维码！
ElkQR
elkqr.com
使用 ElkQR 创建品牌二维码并提高品牌知名度。跟踪活动绩效并通过详细分析获得见解。
Autonix
autonix.io
QR 码无处不在，对于 Autonix 来说，它们非常有价值。 Autonix 是一款强大的二维码跟踪解决方案，面向机构、市场、零售、医疗保健、政府等，适合大大小小的组织。
Hovercode
hovercode.com
您品牌的动态二维码 为您的品牌创建、跟踪和管理动态二维码