Propoze is an easy-to-use proposal management software that allows users to quickly create and share sales proposals. It stands out among its competitors due to its simplicity and ease of use. Its drag-and-drop proposal builder helps users create proposals in just minutes - and every proposal looks visually stunning by default. Propoze is designed primarily for freelancers and small businesses. To help them gain more clients and grow their business, Propoze allows users, even in the free-forever plan, to create an unlimited amount of proposals and onboard an unlimited amount of clients. With Propoze, users can create and manage their own custom Services and Units - and they can add as many Clients to the app as needed.

