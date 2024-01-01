替代项 - Prezly
Meltwater
meltwater.com
了解 Meltwater 如何帮助公关和营销团队监控新闻和社交媒体的媒体报道并增强品牌管理。
Cision
cision.com
Cision Ltd. 是一家公共关系和赢得媒体软件公司和服务提供商。该公司在开曼群岛注册成立，总部位于伊利诺伊州芝加哥；与世界各地的客户一起。该公司于 2017 年 6 月通过反向并购上市。除了基于网络的公关和赢得媒体软件即服务 (SaaS) 套件 Cision Communications Cloud 之外，该公司还拥有在线宣传和媒体服务 PRNewswire、PRWeb、Bulletin Intelligence、 L'Argus de la presse、Help a Reporter Out (HARO)、CEDROM-SNI、Prime Research 和加拿大新闻专线。该公司在...
Critical Mention
criticalmention.com
一流的电视、广播、新闻、播客和社交媒体监控服务，以及业内最准确的媒体联系数据库。
Agility PR Solutions
agilitypr.com
Agility PR Solutions（以前称为 MediaMiser ）是一家为公共关系和营销专业人士提供媒体监控和分析软件以及专业服务的提供商。 Agility PR Solutions 使用专有技术来监控、汇总、分析和共享来自社交、传统和数字媒体的 200,000 多个来源的内容，向客户提供详细的分析报告和每日简报，其中包括多家财富 500 强公司和加拿大政府机构，例如2014 年 7 月，提供业务流程、技术和咨询服务的美国公司 Innodata Inc.（纳斯达克股票代码：INOD）收购了 Agility（当时的 MediaMiser）。 2014 年 12 月，MediaMise...
BuzzSumo
buzzsumo.com
找到效果最好的内容。与重要的影响者合作。 利用我们的内容洞察来产生想法、创建高性能内容、监控您的表现并识别影响者。 BuzzSumo 提供 8b 篇文章、4200 万个网站、300t 参与度、50 万记者和 4.92 亿个问题的内容营销数据，为超过 50 万营销人员的策略提供支持。
BuzzStream
buzzstream.com
BuzzStream 是一款基于网络的软件，可帮助世界上最优秀的营销人员推广他们的产品、服务和内容，以建立链接、口碑和品牌。
Muck Rack
muckrack.com
使用 Muck Rack 寻找记者、为您的故事获取媒体报道、监控新闻并报告您的公关影响。记者可以建立作品集并加速他们的职业生涯。
Skeepers
octoly.com
领先的影响者营销平台 Octoly 通过大规模连接经过审查的微影响者和消费者，帮助品牌提高知名度、建立信任并促进销售。品牌利用我们精心策划的社区创建社交媒体帖子和电子商务评论，以换取优质产品。
MediaHQ
mediahq.com
MediaHQ 将改变您的媒体关系。您可以在一处构建媒体列表、分发新闻稿、宣传您的故事并阅读新闻稿报告。它使您可以即时、轻松地分享新闻。
PeakMetrics
peakmetrics.com
自动收集和报告媒体报道。 PeakMetrics 从数百万个非结构化跨渠道媒体数据集中实时提取见解并创建可操作的数据。
IGLeads.io
igleads.io
Discover new business opportunities and reach every buyer on earth with Google's public database at your fingertips. Target potential clients using hashtags and keywords, and close more deals
The Shelf
theshelf.com
The Shelf is a site that helps freelance bloggers and social influencers connect with brands that want to collaborate.
Roxhill Media
roxhillmedia.com
Roxhill is the leading real-time media intelligence platform. Combining Alex Northcott's team of seasoned PR & industry professionals with innovative technology, Roxhill provides the media analys... Show More s and insight you need in today's fast moving marketplace.
PressPitch.io
presspitch.io
PressPitch.io is a community-driven public relations (PR) software. We bring together journalists, SMEs and startups to connect and collaborate directly. It provides a DIY solution to small businesses to accelerate their media presence and help journalists conduct quick interviews and surveys on the...
PodSeeker
podseeker.co
Podseeker is a podcast media database for PR and marketing professionals. We help our users navigate the “new media” landscape and provide the tools to help them get booked on podcasts as a guest.
OnePitch
onepitch.co
Take the guesswork out of your earned media strategy. OnePitch's matching technology delivers a precise media list for every pitch, making it easier for your team to drive interest, secure placements, and increase brand affinity. Deliver results faster with OnePitch.
Sourcery
sourcery.ai
Reach More Customers. Earn Quality Backlinks. Stop wondering how to get free publicity. Our software helps you earn quality backlinks yourself. So easy, it’s like magic. » Increase Brand Awareness » More Inbound Traffic & Leads » Strategy & Coaching for Pitching HARO
JustReachOut
justreachout.io
PR software and guidance to get the exposure you need to grow your business. Reach out knowing a journalist is a good fit for your story. Our software allows you to find the most relevant journalists, publications, press opportunities, podcasts and broken links so you can pitch with confidence. Our ...
NinjaOutreach
ninjaoutreach.com
With over 130M profiles in our database from Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Blogger websites NinjaOutreach is a top blogger and Influencer Marketing outreach software for online brands, digital marketers and small businesses interested in growing their presence online. Ninja offers a complete suite ...
Wizikey
wizikey.com
What is Wizikey? Wizikey is a media monitoring and PR software. It helps companies with media monitoring across different media along with trends, and insights on competitive intelligence and press release distribution across the world. It also helps PR professionals find the right set of reporters,...
Anewstip
anewstip.com
Anewstip is a one-stop PR platform that helps entrepreneurs, PR professionals and marketers search for relevant media contacts (journalists, editors, bloggers, influencers, etc.), build media lists, send personalized pitches or bulk press releases, and monitoring online and twitter mentions. 1) emai...
Propel PRM
propelmypr.com
Propel PRM is reimagining earned media with its Public Relations Management technology. The PRM platform enables marketing and communication professionals to discover the right media to pitch their stories to, manage media relationships and campaigns, monitor coverage and share of voice of their bra...
Prowly
prowly.com
Prowly is an all-in-one workflow automation solution for PR professionals where companies of all sizes can manage media relations more effectively by saving time on routine tasks. Prowly supports users in storytelling, finding the right media contacts and organizing them in a PR CRM, creating aesthe...
Newswire
newswire.com
Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with press release distribution services that help build brand awareness, earn media mentions, increase online visibility, improve search engine optimization performance, generate sales, and more. In addition to press release distribut...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. Working with thousands of organizations globally, we understand the pressures you face. Like building a strong brand and reputation. Being your organization’s eyes, ears and conscience. Supporting the C-suite, the wider business and it...
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud 提供世界上最全面的端到端事件技术和相关服务，以支持事件的创建和管理。管理活动的整个生命周期，无论地点、形式、规模或长度如何 - 从单一会议到始终在线的体验。 Noted 使活动策划者、营销人员和传播专业人士能够通过一个平台创建身临其境的体验、提高参与度、挖掘有利可图的见解并最大限度地提高投资回报率。 - 现场活动：简化并自动化您的注册和后端流程，从征集文件到创建议程。 - 虚拟活动：通过品牌大厅、强大的参与工具和内置网络广播解决方案提供身临其境的数字体验。 - 混合活动：通过端到端活动技术、移动应用程序和现场制作服务，将共享体验提升到新的高度 创建沉浸...
Tagger Media
taggermedia.com
Sprout Social 的 Tagger 彻底改变了当今一些最大的品牌和机构的社交媒体营销行业，包括 Omnicom、Havas Media、Ralph Lauren、Ketchum、Social Chain、Spindrift、Takumi、Valvoline 和 Dolce & Gabbana。数据驱动的社交智能平台使营销人员能够规划营销活动、最大限度地提高工作流程效率、与创作者联系并准确衡量投资回报率。要了解更多信息，请访问 taggermedia.com。
Heepsy
heepsy.com
在几秒钟内找到有影响力的人。按位置和类别即时访问 Instagram、Youtube、Tiktok 和 Twitch 影响者。分析他们的受众并联系他们。
PressRush
pressrush.com
使用 PressRush 为您的公关活动提供动力 媒体联系人数据库、媒体列表和公共关系记者搜索
Postaga
postaga.com
通过有效、简单、冷的电子邮件和销售推广平台产生更多潜在客户、建立关系并获得反向链接。
Mynewdesk
mynewsdesk.com
发现在线公关的影响！监控有关您的品牌的言论，创造您的故事，识别并吸引您的受众并分析结果。