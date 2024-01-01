PressPitch.io is a community-driven public relations (PR) software. We bring together journalists, SMEs and startups to connect and collaborate directly. It provides a DIY solution to small businesses to accelerate their media presence and help journalists conduct quick interviews and surveys on the go. Show Less to accelerate their media presence and help journalists conduct quick interviews and surveys on the go.

