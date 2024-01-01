Pinggy
网站：pinggy.io
Pinggy provides secure tunnels to localhost for share your website or app easily. Create HTTP, TCP or TLS tunnels to your Mac / PC even if it is sitting behind firewalls and NATs. No need to configure a cloud or server to host your websites or apps. Pinggy provides a powerful TUI and a Web Debugger for monitoring and debugging the incoming requests in real time.
