Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

Switchbar - Browser picker | Product Hunt
WebCatalog

Phospho

Phospho

未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 应用

网站：phospho.ai

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Phospho”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

Phospho is an open-source text analytics platform for LLM apps in production. Companies like Quivr or Sudowrite use phospho to monitor interactions with their LLM app and take action. We want to be the Datadog the LLM OS. Text will be the main mean of communication between humans and computers, and also computers to computers. A tool is needed to analyze these flows in real time.

网站： phospho.ai

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Phospho”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

您可能还会喜欢

Vellum

Vellum

vellum.ai

OneTone.ai

OneTone.ai

onetone.ai

Clarifai

Clarifai

clarifai.com

Cal.com

Cal.com

cal.com

Coralogix

Coralogix

coralogix.com

Userbot

Userbot

userbot.ai

Percy Lab

Percy Lab

percylab.com

Retell AI

Retell AI

retellai.com

Matecat

Matecat

matecat.com

Amplication

Amplication

amplication.com

Plausible

Plausible

plausible.io

Mixpanel

Mixpanel

mixpanel.com

探索

Desktop

支持

公司

法律信息

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.