Pharow
网站：pharow.com
Pharow is the easiest B2B prospecting tool to boost your appointments and B2B sales. In 3 clicks, you find your future customers and their contact details. Our platform allows you to find and segment your prospects based on insights (growth, recruitment, technology used, etc.) find their contact details and send them to your CRM. We have on our platform more than 1 million companies, 5 million professional decision makers and 1324 filters to allow you to target your prospects and make the right decisions for your business development. If you want to move up a gear in your prospecting, come and test Pharow.
免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Pharow”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。