OpenQ
未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop。
网站：openq.co
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“OpenQ”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。
在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。
无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。
OpenQ powers B2B research operations in one place, fueled by 150M B2B research prospects, searchable and filterable with 20+ granular filters. Through OpenQ CRM, research operation professionals can conduct interviews, manage research panels seamlessly and efficiently with following features provided: * Automated recruiting outreach. * Incentive recommendations. * Streamlined scheduling workflow. * Automated incentive payouts. * Informed consent & NDA signature. * Research governance rules. * Compliant with GDPR & CCPA
目录:
网站： openq.co
免责声明：WebCatalog 与“OpenQ”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。