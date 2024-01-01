WebCatalog

OpenQ

OpenQ

未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 应用

网站：openq.co

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“OpenQ”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

OpenQ powers B2B research operations in one place, fueled by 150M B2B research prospects, searchable and filterable with 20+ granular filters. Through OpenQ CRM, research operation professionals can conduct interviews, manage research panels seamlessly and efficiently with following features provided: * Automated recruiting outreach. * Incentive recommendations. * Streamlined scheduling workflow. * Automated incentive payouts. * Informed consent & NDA signature. * Research governance rules. * Compliant with GDPR & CCPA

目录:

Business
用户研究软件

网站： openq.co

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“OpenQ”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

替代项

UserTesting

UserTesting

usertesting.com

Dovetail

Dovetail

dovetail.com

Qualtrics

Qualtrics

qualtrics.com

Hotjar

Hotjar

hotjar.com

Userfeel

Userfeel

userfeel.com

Marker.io

Marker.io

marker.io

dscout

dscout

dscout.com

Maze

Maze

maze.co

Prolific

Prolific

prolific.co

HoneyStack

HoneyStack

hockeystack.com

User Interviews

User Interviews

userinterviews.com

Ruttl

Ruttl

ruttl.com

您可能还会喜欢

CookieFirst

CookieFirst

cookiefirst.com

CookieYes

CookieYes

cookieyes.com

Fathom

Fathom

usefathom.com

Osano

Osano

osano.com

lessHire

lessHire

lesshire.com

Great Question

Great Question

greatquestion.co

SparkPlug

SparkPlug

sparkplug.app

GoodFirms

GoodFirms

goodfirms.co

User Interviews

User Interviews

userinterviews.com

Monsido

Monsido

monsido.com

InterviewAI

InterviewAI

interviewai.io

Kennect

Kennect

kennect.io

探索

WebCatalog Desktop

支持

公司

法律信息

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.