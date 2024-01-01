替代项 - Omneky
Klaviyo
klaviyo.com
Klaviyo 是一个专为在线企业创建的电子邮件营销平台，具有强大的电子邮件和短信营销自动化功能。
AfterShip
aftership.com
AfterShip 是一家香港初创公司，通过 SaaS（软件即服务）模式提供货运跟踪。它是在赢得 2011 年香港创业周末和 2011 年全球创业大赛后成立的。AfterShip 于 2014 年 5 月获得 IDG Capital Partners (IDG-Accel) 的 100 万美元 A 轮投资。
Duda
duda.co
使用 Duda 专业网站构建器大规模构建和销售高转化率网站。开始免费试用。
Campaign Monitor
createsend.com
通过令人难忘的电子邮件营销推动成果。使用 Campaign Monitor 简单的电子邮件营销和自动化工具，与受众建立联系从未如此简单。
Instapage
instapage.com
通过唯一旨在大规模创建、个性化和优化点击后着陆页的着陆页平台，将您的广告点击转化为转化。
Emma
myemma.com
简单，与您合作，基本上是您最好的朋友电子邮件营销。 最好的朋友使人际关系变得容易。他们为你加油，在你困难的时候出现。这就是艾玛为您的电子邮件所做的事情。
Customer.io
customer.io
使用 Customer.io 触发电子邮件、推送、短信、网络挂钩等。控制行为数据以个性化客户沟通并提高参与度。开始免费。
Omnisend
omnisend.com
电子商务电子邮件营销、自动电子邮件和短信 - 切换到 Omnisend 并在不增加工作量的情况下增加您的销售额。
Sender
sender.net
在您的电子邮件列表和收入之间架起桥梁。 Sender 使您能够快速、轻松地与客户保持联系并发展您的业务，同时花费更少。
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage 是一个全栈解决方案，包括强大的客户分析、自动化跨渠道参与和人工智能驱动的个性化。
Litmus
litmus.com
Litmus 帮助电子邮件营销人员更高效地工作、发现代价高昂的错误并加快营销活动的绩效。
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
唯一的无代码、人工智能驱动的 CDXP，具有本地构建和集成的超个性化营销执行渠道。
Mutiny
mutinyhq.com
将您的网站变成您的第一收入渠道。 95% 的网络访问者不会在您的通用网站上进行转化。 Mutiny 可以轻松地在您的网站上定位和转化更多 B2B 买家，无需代码网络个性化。
Contlo
contlo.com
向自主生成营销问好。 Contlo 是一个下一代营销平台，专为人工智能第一世界而构建。 由您品牌的人工智能模型和自主人工智能代理提供支持。
Listrak
listrak.com
Listrak 交付成果。唯一受到 1,000 多家领先零售商和品牌信赖的集成数字营销平台，适用于电子邮件、短信营销、身份解析、行为触发和跨渠道编排。
Iterable
iterable.com
与您的客户建立联系，就像您真正了解他们一样。 Iterable 是一个跨渠道营销平台，可支持统一的客户体验，并使您能够创建、优化和衡量整个客户旅程中的每一次互动。
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
了解 dotdigital 的一体化平台如何让您创建营销自动化，通过电子邮件、短信、社交、推送通知和登陆页面吸引您的联系人。
Bluecore
bluecore.com
Bluecore 是一种零售营销技术，它重新构想了零售商如何通过电子邮件营销和网站个性化与客户沟通。立即申请免费演示！
Appcues
appcues.com
用户入门仅仅是一个开始。 Appcues 使产品主导的团队能够在没有开发人员的情况下衡量和提高产品采用率。创建一个免费帐户即可开始。
AB Tasty
abtasty.com
AB Tasty 是一家快速发展的人工智能实验、个性化和功能管理解决方案提供商，帮助企业快速增加收入。
Regie.ai
regie.ai
完全个性化的销售推广已经到来。使用 Regie.ai 在几秒钟内传递相关的销售信息。
Persado
persado.com
Persado 的企业人工智能生成语言平台可提供性能更高的内容，十分之九以上。
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
专为商业打造的数字体验平台。 Bloomreach 解决方案将统一客户和产品数据的力量与人工智能和预测决策的速度和规模相结合，因此您可以提供在任何渠道和每次旅程中都能转化的神奇体验。
Maropost
maropost.com
电子邮件营销、短信、移动、旅程和电子商务 - 所有工具都可以扩展和简化您与客户的联系、营销和销售方式！
Metrilo
metrilo.com
Metrilo 通过使营销和客户数据具有可操作性，并专注于保留率和更高的 CLTV，帮助电子商务品牌成长。这些工具包括实时报告、客户数据库、细分、电子邮件营销和自动化。主要电子商务平台的集成是无缝的。
Lavender
lavender.ai
Lavender 帮助世界各地数以千计的卖家更快地撰写更好的电子邮件，在更短的时间内获得更积极的回复。 G2 评分为 4.9/5。
OptinMonster
optinmonster.com
转换您的网站流量并从中获利 别再流失访客了！使用世界上排名第一的最强大的转化优化工具包立即扩大您的电子邮件列表，获得更多潜在客户并增加销售额。
Luna.ai
luna.ai
寻找完美的潜在客户，发送令人兴奋的电子邮件。 渴望比仅依靠个人关系更快地扩大规模，而无需费时寻找潜在客户的麻烦？ Luna 的人工智能通过建议可产生结果的高度个性化的电子邮件，彻底改变了您寻找潜在客户并与他们互动的方式。
Moosend
moosend.com
最简单的电子邮件营销和自动化软件。 Moosend 是最简单、最现代的解决方案，可提供电子邮件营销和自动化体验，从而推动真正的收入增长。
Insider
useinsider.com
一个提供个性化、跨渠道客户体验的平台。 Insider 跨渠道连接数据，利用人工智能预测未来行为，并通过单一平台以最快的速度实现价值个性化体验。
SiteSpect
sitespect.com
SiteSpect 是 A/B 测试和优化解决方案，您可以在其中对您的想法进行 A/B 测试、发现见解并个性化整个客户旅程。
Coveo
coveo.com
Coveo 是一家总部位于魁北克市的企业软件即服务 (SaaS) 公司，提供基于云的平台，使数字体验更加智能，并提供基于该平台构建的特定软件。 Coveo Relevance Cloud™ 利用搜索、分析和机器学习技术来统一不同的内容和数据，自动交付相关的个性化信息。 Coveo 提供电子商务、客户服务和劳动力熟练程度的解决方案。该公司被公认为 Gartner 洞察引擎魔力象限的领导者、Forrester Wave™：认知搜索的领导者以及 Forrester Wave™：旅程编排平台的强劲表现者。
VWO
vwo.com
VWO 是市场领先的 A/B 测试工具，快速发展的公司将其用于实验和转化率优化。
WhatCounts
whatcounts.com
WhatCounts is an email service provider helping you send what counts with an amazing platform and full-service agency to back it up. We partner with companies to drive more revenue by leveraging our savvy email experts and a sophisticated email marketing platform. We provide data management, softwar...
Movable Ink
movableink.com
Movable Ink scales personalization by transforming data to automatically generate the most relevant and up-to-date personalized creative content for each customer at every touchpoint. The platform works with the delivery technologies marketers use today to send their customers communications and eli...
ZoomMail
zoommail.co.uk
Zoom Mail began life in 2017 and was founded by David Hazzard and Gary Calladine. David has worked in email marketing for the past 20 years, empowering businesses with the benefits of email marketing technology. Gary, cut his teeth in advertising sales migrating to refining digital strategies to dri...
Unless
unless.com
The mission of UNLESS is to let users interact with their devices on human terms, by turning user interfaces into a dialogue. Our conversational UI platform offers businesses an AI-driven solution that facilitates a personalized conversation with every user. This is made possible through a variety o...
Reactful
reactful.com
Reactful is a web personalization and optimization platform. It helps ensure every site visit counts, letting users do more with their web traffic and decreasing the need to create multiple landing pages for personalization. It increases website conversion and improves content engagement. It deliver...
OneShot
oneshot.ai
OneShot is the first true end-to-end autonomous prospecting platform. Our advanced generative AI and machine learning technology automates all of the manual prospecting busywork, allowing your sales team to focus on high-value accounts and activities. OneShot works in the background to identify, loc...
Recombee
recombee.com
We provide personalized content, product, and search recommendations as a service to increase our clients’ revenues, increase their user satisfaction and help their businesses grow. Using our simple-to-use integration, our users can enjoy a hands-on experience with our services by joining a 30-day u...
PUBLITRAC
publitech.com
PUBLITRAC is a Relational marketing platform that allows businesses to communicate a relevant message to your leads and contacts.
Didomi
didomi.io
Didomi helps organizations implement great Privacy User Experiences that respect choices and give people control over their data. Our Global Privacy UX Solutions are designed to solve today's data privacy challenges, and include: -Multi-regulations consent management -Privacy governance -User privac...
FoxMetrics
foxmetrics.com
FoxMetrics is a marketing analytics and personalization software. It puts powerful conversion tools right at your fingertips. With the ability to collect detailed user data and profiles, segment the data, and trigger personalized messages across a number of channels (via built-in widgets), FoxMetric...
HYPERISE
hyperise.com
Hyperise is a SaaS toolkit, that enables image/website/video personalisation. This has been proven to significantly increase engagement and conversions in outreach campaigns. The brain processes images so quickly (60,000 quicker than text), when we include personalization in images, they trigger a ...
Webeo
webeo.com
At Webeo, we’re obsessed with maximizing conversions and helping each of our customers to recognize that every visitor presents a serious revenue opportunity. We are committed to ensuring our customers are at the leading edge of website personalization. So, what exactly does this mean? Webeo is the ...
Crossing Minds
crossingminds.com
Crossing Minds is the smartest platform powering perceptive recommendations that drive online discovery and engagement. Founded and led by world-renowned AI pioneers and powered by the latest advances in deep learning, Crossing Minds instantly delivers precise, session-based recommendations that don...
Dynamic Yield
dynamicyield.com
Dynamic Yield, a Mastercard company, helps businesses across industries deliver digital customer experiences that are personalized, optimized, and synchronized. With Dynamic Yield, marketers, product managers, developers, and digital teams can algorithmically match content, products, and offers to e...
Horizon
gethorizon.net
Horizon is a market validation software that helps businesses test their product ideas before starting development. Horizon fully integrates landing pages and ad campaigns and analyzes all data to evaluate the actual customer demand and behaviour of your product. Horizon also offers strategy and des...
FocusGroupIt
focusgroupit.com
FocusGroupIt is an easy, fast and low cost (free) way to gather qualitative feedback online. In order to make the best decisions possible, organizations should be using both quantitative (surveys) and qualitative (focus group) methods. There are many great choices available for capturing quantitativ...
Maestra
maestra.ai
字幕、画外音和文字记录。只需几分钟即可自动创建。 领先的人工智能技术和先进的编辑。翻译成 100 多种语言。
Synerise
synerise.com
人工智能驱动的实时交互自动化管理平台。 Synerise 将现代数据收集、处理方法和分析与人工智能驱动的业务场景执行连接起来。 Synerise 使用 AI 彻底改变了现代数据管理方法。全面的生态系统提供了从多个来源收集有关最终客户的信息、分析这些数据并得出业务流程优化结论的能力：所有这些都是实时（毫秒）的。 Synerise 提供自己独特的、快速反应的数据库、基于机器学习的现成业务解决方案以及可满足您的每种需求的开放平台。 Synerise 基于三个技术支柱： 1. Terrarium 数据引擎 我们的无模式、面向列和行的数据库是一种可扩展、超快速的工具，可同时处理数据密集型执行分析和行为数...
AiTrillion
aitrillion.com
体验由可操作的人工智能提供支持的营销自动化 - 获取 AiTrillion！ AiTrillion 是第一个基于 SaaS 的人工智能支持的电子商务卖家的一体化营销平台。 AiTrillion 拥有超过 11 个客户参与渠道，与为电子商务行业构建的分析功能相集成，我们专注于连接超过 175 个国家/地区的数百万客户之间的点。您所寻找的一切都集中在一个屋檐下，具有集成和创新功能。电子邮件营销自动化 忠诚度奖励计划 产品评论 + 问答 网络推送通知 联盟营销 定期会员资格 表单生成器 Ai 工作流程自动化 智能弹出窗口 公告栏 产品推荐
AddShoppers
addshoppers.com
在 AddShoppers，我们的愿景是成为品牌和购物者值得信赖的数字商务平台；以创造令人愉悦的体验、节省人们的时间和金钱而闻名。我们的产品 SafeOpt 利用超过 1.75 亿购物者网络，使品牌能够发送 3-5 倍以上的电子邮件，并有效地挽回流失的购物者。 SafeOpt 受到 1,000 多个电子商务品牌的信赖，它与现有的营销策略无缝集成，推动收入大幅增长并优化网络流量。
Retention.com
retention.com
Retention.com 与世界领先的营销自动化平台集成，通过行业领先的数据集成系统最大限度地增加受众、收回放弃的购物车收入并重新吸引流失的受众。借助旨在提高客户保留率并将放弃收入提高 10 倍的平台，最大限度地提高电子商务商店的未开发收入。
Alpine IQ
alpineiq.com
Alpine IQ 通过提供以客户为中心的技术，帮助各种规模的零售商和品牌解决增长挑战并创造收入，从而为高风险行业提供支持。该公司为客户提供业界最广泛的工具套件来保护、细分和促进所有店内和在线运营。
Ascent360
ascent360.com
Ascent360 是一个数据驱动的营销自动化平台，为您提供 360 度的客户视图，使您能够通过清理数据、细分受众和个性化自动化营销活动来加速销售并最大限度地保留客户。将客户数据转化为销售额从未如此简单。
Actito
actito.com
Actito 是一家 SaaS 营销自动化公司，成立于 2000 年。当时，三位创始人希望弥合品牌与消费者之间的差距。因此，他们开始构建营销人员现在喜爱的软件。借助 Actito，您可以与全球数百、数千甚至数百万客户进行个性化互动。 Actito 的目标客户是希望通过一个易于使用的平台开展所有营销活动的大中型公司。您收集的所有客户数据都集中并整合到客户数据平台上，并可通过主要营销渠道（即电子邮件、移动设备和网络）定制、定位和个性化适时的消息。 Actito 完全符合欧洲最新的通用数据保护法规 (GDPR)，使营销人员能够专注于建立持久且有利可图的客户关系。 Actito 在比利时总部运营其欧洲...
Raptor Services
auth.raptorsmartadvisor.com
Raptor Services 是市场领先的个性化和客户数据平台提供商。我们的解决方案使品牌能够跨渠道识别用户的行为，提供个性化建议，并从我们的客户数据平台激活所有渠道中的数据。数百个雄心勃勃的品牌已经使用 Raptor 来实现更高的转化率、更高效的工作流程和更好的用户体验。欲了解更多信息，请访问 https://www.raptorservices.com/
Dialog Insight
app.dialoginsight.com
Dialog Insight 是一个客户参与平台，使企业能够通过个性化自动化产生更多客户接触点并建立品牌忠诚度。该平台具有一系列用于创建和部署活动的工具，以及跟踪这些活动成功情况的分析和报告功能。 Dialog Insight 的主要优势包括能够细分和定位客户群体、自动化和个性化沟通以及优化营销活动以实现最佳绩效。 Dialog Insight 提供真正的 1:1 客户体验，针对所有渠道的正确细分市场，最大限度地提高投资回报率，同时降低成本和时间。
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno 是一款基于 AI 的 CRM，通过了解每位客户并通过短信、电子邮件、Whatsapp、Facebook 和 Instagram 创建更相关的营销活动，大型零售商和 D2C 品牌能够将重复销售量提高 11%。 Levi's、Tommy Hilfiger、Forever New、Jack & Jones、Vero Moda、Forest Essentials、Kama Ayurveda、Taco Bell 和 Nando's 等 100 多家零售商使用 Xeno 来增加其电子商务和商店销售额。