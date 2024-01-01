WebCatalog

Numo

Numo

未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 应用

网站：numohq.com

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Numo”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

The offshore bank for international contractors Numo is the new money company — built to be the global bank for the newly minted generation of highly ambitious digital workers in Asia, Africa, LATAM, and beyond. These contractors currently sit in the 95th percentile of earners in their country — but their financial infrastructure is unstable. It's fragmented across PEOs, gig marketplaces, and consumer remittance platforms. With their local currency weakening against the US Dollar, they need control on how and when to repatriate funds. They don't just need a remittance app. They need a bank. Numo provides international contractors with a US bank account — and instant, low-cost payment rails to move money home. This way they can hold funds in USD up to the second they need to spend it.

网站： numohq.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Numo”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

您可能还会喜欢

Semafor

Semafor

semafor.com

Coinbase Pro

Coinbase Pro

coinbase.com

Airtm

Airtm

airtm.com

Royal Q

Royal Q

royalqs.com

France 24

France 24

france24.com

CUEX

CUEX

cuex.com

CurrencyFair

CurrencyFair

currencyfair.com

Azerbaijan Airlines

Azerbaijan Airlines

azal.az

Cleva

Cleva

getcleva.com

Runa

Runa

runa.io

Xendit

Xendit

xendit.co

SWISS

SWISS

swiss.com

探索

Desktop

支持

公司

法律信息

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.