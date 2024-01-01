替代项 - Notta
Otter
otter.ai
Otter 是一款智能笔记应用程序，可帮助您记住、搜索和分享您的语音对话。 Otter 创建的智能语音笔记结合了音频、转录、说话人识别、内联照片和关键短语。它可以帮助商务人士、记者和学生在会议、采访、讲座以及任何重要对话中更加专注、协作和高效。
Krisp
krisp.ai
在远程会议、播客和录音期间享受没有背景噪音和回声的高清语音。 Krisp 可防止噪音干扰，提高生产力和专业水平。
Hour One
hourone.ai
在 15 分钟内创建 AI 视频内容。 在几分钟内将任何文本、幻灯片或提示转变为专业演示者主导的视频。任何语言
Deepgram
deepgram.com
将语音 AI 构建到您的应用程序中。 从初创公司到 NASA，Deepgram API 每天都用于转录和理解数百万分钟的音频。快速、准确、可扩展且经济高效。开发人员充满信心地构建并更快交付所需的一切。
Speechmatics
speechmatics.com
Speechmatics is the world’s leading expert in Speech Intelligence, combining the latest breakthroughs in AI and ML to unlock the business value in human speech. Businesses use Speechmatics worldwide to accurately understand and transcribe human-level speech into text regardless of demographic, age, ...
OpenAI
openai.com
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core. OpenAI is dedicated to putting that alignment of interests first...