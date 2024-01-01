WebCatalog

Notix

Notix

未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 应用

网站：notix.co

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Notix”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

NOTIX is a multifunctional web and in-app push notifications service for audience engagement, user retention, and monetization. Platforms supported: Android, Web Demo: available upon request User guide: https://help.notix.co/en/ What can you do with Notix? - Re-engaging your audience - Increasing CR - Pushing your content to target audience Key features: - In-App - On-site notifications - Audience segmentation - Push monetization - Parallel testing option - Real-time statistics - Database migration from another service - Flexible subscription prompts - API integration - WordPress plugin - Content recommendations - Triggered Push - RSS Feeds - Emoji Support

目录:

Productivity
Push Notification Software

网站： notix.co

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Notix”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

替代项

Odoo

Odoo

odoo.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

OneSignal

OneSignal

onesignal.com

GetResponse

GetResponse

getresponse.com

SendPulse

SendPulse

sendpulse.com

AWeber

AWeber

aweber.com

Sendbird

Sendbird

sendbird.com

Courier

Courier

courier.com

Customer.io

Customer.io

customer.io

Omnisend

Omnisend

omnisend.com

Braze

Braze

braze.com

CleverTap

CleverTap

clevertap.com

探索

WebCatalog Desktop

支持

公司

法律信息

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.