替代项 - NbliK
Kajabi
kajabi.com
Kajabi 是一个一体化业务平台，用于创建和扩展您的知识业务。立即免费试用 Kajabi，试用 14 天。
Mighty Networks
mightynetworks.com
为 Mighty Network 中的所有内容创建会员资格，或对高级课程和团体收取费用 - 设置简单，甚至更容易销售。
Heartbeat
heartbeat.chat
在您自己的域中主持对话、活动、内容等。 Heartbeat 为您提供创建完美个性化在线社区的构建块。
Podia
podia.com
Podia 是您的一体化数字店面。销售在线课程、下载、网络研讨会和会员资格的最简单方法，无需任何技术技能。免费尝试！
Bettermode
bettermode.com
一个强大的社区平台，集成到您的产品中。提高用户参与度、提高保留率并提高客户终身价值。 以前是部落。
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
举办您的观众会喜欢的网络研讨会。如果您已准备好使用简单、可定制的网络研讨会软件，无需下载或麻烦，欢迎回家。
Disciple
disciplemedia.com
社区建设者的新时代。加入我们的运动。将您的人员、会员资格和内容整合到您自己的全品牌私人社区平台中。销售课程、收费订阅、直播等等。一切都没有任何社交媒体限制。
Khoros
khoros.com
我们的软件通过构建和扩展数字护理、社交营销和品牌社区来帮助您提供最佳的客户体验。点击开始！
StoryPrompt
storyprompt.com
StoryPrompt 是一个视频优先的社区平台，旨在帮助以客户为中心的企业面对面地为更多人服务。 StoryPrompt 是同类产品中的首创，它使用异步视频来帮助社区构建者真正与客户建立人性化的联系，加深关系，并收集推荐、评论和其他强大的用户生成内容。
Rungway
rungway.com
创建一个安全的空间，让人们从同事那里获得工作和生活建议。 Rungway 不仅仅是一个指导平台，它还能将您的公司价值观带入生活，让每个人就对他们来说最重要的主题发表意见，提高员工敬业度和福祉
Threado AI
threado.com
您的人工智能副驾驶可帮助您为 Slack、Discord 和 Web 上的客户和社区成员提供最佳支持。免费开始！
Common Room
commonroom.io
Common Room 可帮助您打造更好的产品、加深关系并更快地成长。
SelfCommunity
selfcommunity.com
SelfCommunity is a cloud native, no-code, highly performing community platform that allows to: Get 100% control over functionalities, users, content and platform data. Guarantee adequate levels of engagement and retention thanks to the social networking technology. Effectively and accurately organiz...
ResLife Portal
reslifeportal.com
ResLife Portal is a residential life management system which helps to connect residents with residential life staff for colleges. You make a difference, we help you track it. Built from first-hand e... Show More perience in residential life at a Division I university campus, ResLife Portal serves as...
Advocu
advocu.com
Advocu is a complete solution for Developer Relation teams to build, engage, track and scale Developer Advocacy or Ambassadors program. Advocu helps your team focus on what matters most: growing the community, having a meaningful impact, and measuring the value of your programs. Spend more time on s...
SmartMatchApp
smartmatchapp.com
Smart Match App is an award-winning matchmaking and membership management software CRM servicing more than 100,000 users worldwide. Match your clients, arrange introductions and dates, receive valuable date feedback with professional matchmaking tools. Smart CRM software with professional matchmakin...
NodeBB
nodebb.org
NodeBB is the next generation community forum platform. Built on open source software, we've helped hundreds of companies engage their customers.
Nas.io
nas.io
Memberships, digital products, paid events and much more. Designed from the grounds up for community-led businesses.
Groupsite
groupsite.com
Build your community the right way. A Groupsite enables your group to communicate, collaborate and network to drive your mission, organization, cause or company. Groupsites are modular, customizable, mobile and engaging. Groupsites include: - Discussions - communicate with listserv-like functionalit...
GroupApp
group.app
Your online membership community and courses in one place! Increase engagement, grow revenue with a unified platform and integrate with tools you already use without needing to hire a developer.
Talkbase
talkbase.io
Talkbase helps companies measure why community matters. Visualize your community's impact on the business and build powerful programs with the right data. With Talkbase community analytics, teams can easily analyze how and why customers engage in their community throughout out their acquisition, onb...
Insticator
insticator.com
At Insticator, we’re on a mission to create a smart, unified platform built to collect, aggregate and monetize all of a publisher’s first-party data. Our suite of engagement products empowers publishers and consumers alike to amplify their voices and express their opinions in safe, interactive envir...
Forumbee
forumbee.com
Forumbee is a modern cloud-based community platform which allows to create a branded online community with Q&A, discussions, idea generation and knowledge base articles.
ProBoards
proboards.com
Unlimited members, unlimited threads, unlimited size! Build the discussion forum of your dreams with ProBoards' award-winning free forum hosting service.
MeltingSpot
meltingspot.io
MeltingSpot is an in-product Customer Education Platform. We help SaaS companies accelerate customer onboarding and product adoption at low CS effort. MeltingSpot provides a comprehensive toolkit to engage customers with forums, webinars, online courses, and more – right inside your product. We make...
TINT
tintup.com
TINT is the Community Powered Marketing platform trusted by 5,000+ leading global brands to cultivate communities that ignite advocacy and engagement, boosting conversions, and fostering long lasting brand loyalty. TINT Communities (formerly Vesta) offers brands an all-in-one solution to find new cu...
AtomChat
atomchat.com
AtomChat provides quick chat solutions for your website. With real time text, audio as well as video calling options. We are a ready to use chat application/plugin which easily integrates with more than 30 platforms and makes your website chat ready in minutes! The plugin also provides you with feat...
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events（以前称为 Socio）是一个端到端活动管理平台，支持沉浸式、直观且包容性的虚拟、混合和现场活动。通过活动应用程序、灵活的注册、签到和徽章打印、潜在客户检索和直播技术来提高标准。 Webex Events 将灵活性与易用性融为一体，因此组织者可以举办支持其目标的引人入胜的活动，无论活动或组织的类型如何。在socio.events 上了解更多信息
Glue Up
glueup.com
Glue Up 是一款一体化 CRM 平台，可帮助您通过活动、会员资格和其他数字工具从一个地方建立和发展您的社区。 Glue Up 的一体化平台集成了最好的 CRM、活动管理、会员管理、电子邮件营销、项目管理、培训管理、调查、财务和其他生产力工具。 Glue Up 的云解决方案附带两款移动应用程序 - 一款适用于组织，一款适用于其社区。这些解决方案非常适合协会、商会、活动组织者和所有希望更好地为社区服务的会员组织——即使并不总是能够亲自会面。自 2020 年大流行以来，Glue Up 还配备了高级参与功能，如快速网络、社区参与解决方案或网络研讨会参与解决方案。
Orbiit
orbiit.ai
Orbiit 是一个由 AI 驱动的婚介 SaaS 平台，可为大规模的策划介绍提供支持。组织可以无缝地邀请所选受众选择加入定期、个性化的一对一或同侪小组联系，Orbiit 负责处理所有沟通、匹配、安排、反馈收集和分析。使用 Orbiit 报告 87 NPS 的领先公司和社区（例如 Atlassian、First Round Capital、Medical Alley Association 等）为参与者带来了切实的成果，并在这些联系上实现了强劲的投资回报率。
Verint
verint.com
Verint 是客户互动领域的全球领导者。自动化、人工智能和云领域的客户体验专家。
Magentrix
magentrix.com
PRM 平台中的最佳合作伙伴参与度和合作伙伴支持。使用 PX-first 合作伙伴门户软件与合作伙伴协作并增加渠道销售。
BrilliantDirectories
brilliantdirectories.com
Brilliant Directoryies 是一个完整的交钥匙平台，用于启动会员网站、管理会员、销售订阅、发布内容等。
ToucanTech
toucantech.com
实现更智能社区管理的单一系统 互联网站、门户、CRM 和通信解决方案
Beam.gg
beam.gg
一个游戏化的社区平台，旨在轻松参与。 通过游戏化的力量建立参与度高且忠诚的在线社区并从中获利。