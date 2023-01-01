替代项 - NationBuilder
Facebook Groups
facebook.com
群组是与某些人交流共同兴趣的地方。您可以为任何事情创建一个群组——家庭聚会、下班后的运动队或读书俱乐部。
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
Eventbrite 是一家位于美国的活动管理和票务网站。该服务允许用户浏览、创建和推广本地活动。该服务向活动组织者收取费用，以换取在线票务服务，除非活动是免费的。Eventbrite 于 2006 年推出，总部位于旧金山，并于 2012 年在英国开设了第一个国际办事处。该公司目前在纳什维尔、伦敦、科克、阿姆斯特丹、都柏林、柏林、墨尔本、门多萨、马德里和圣保罗。该公司于2018年9月20日在纽约证券交易所上市，股票代码为EB。
Kommunity
kommunity.com
Kommunity 是一个以社区为中心的终极社交活动平台，可在本地和国际上发展您的社区，轻松组织活动并在一个地方与您的会员进行交流。
DownToMeet
downtomeet.com
DownToMeet is a platform to organize, find, and attend group events. If you're down to meet people in your area and find new friends, you belong here.
Orbiit
orbiit.ai
Orbiit is an AI-powered matchmaking SaaS platform powering curated introductions at scale. Organizations can seamlessly invite audiences of choice to opt-into regular, personalized 1:1 or peer group connections and Orbiit handles all communication, matching, scheduling, feedback collection and analy...
Peatix
peatix.com
通过群组发展您的社区，使用 Peatix 强大的网络和应用程序工具宣传和管理您的活动。简单、透明、费用低。以客户为中心的支持。