替代项 - Mouseflow
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar 是一家行为分析公司，分析网站使用情况，通过热图、会话记录和调查等工具提供反馈。它与 Google Analytics 等网络分析工具配合使用，可以深入了解人们如何浏览网站以及如何改善客户体验。 Hotjar 成立于 2014 年，由来自 20 个国家/地区的 100 多名团队成员完全远程运行，并在全球超过 500,000 个站点上使用。
Microsoft Clarity
clarity.microsoft.com
清晰地了解用户的需求。 Clarity 是一款免费且易于使用的工具，可以捕捉真实的人们如何实际使用您的网站。设置很简单，您将在几分钟内开始获取数据。
Zoho PageSense
zoho.com
转化优化和个性化平台。 衡量您的关键网站指标，了解访问者的在线行为，并为他们提供个性化的网站体验以提高转化率。
FullStory
fullstory.com
FullStory 是您的数字体验分析平台，适用于动态漏斗、像素完美重播、自定义事件、热图、高级搜索、开发工具等。
LogRocket
logrocket.com
现代前端监控和产品分析。 LogRocket 结合了会话重放、性能监控和产品分析 – 使软件团队能够创建理想的 Web 和移动产品体验
Contentsquare
contentsquare.com
利用世界上最完整的数字体验分析平台提高收入、转化率和参与度。
Smartlook
smartlook.com
以前所未有的方式分析用户行为。 Smartlook 是分析用户行为中缺失的一块拼图。获得真正的定性见解，帮助您改进移动应用程序和网站。
Lucky Orange
luckyorange.com
更少的时间处理数字，更多的时间发展您的业务。 使用我们的工具集（包括动态热图、会话记录和实时聊天）提高您网站的转化率。
Plerdy
plerdy.com
转化率优化工具 跟踪、分析访客并将其转化为买家 免费试用 4.9/5 4.5/5 4.9/5 我们的产品
Neurons
neuronsinc.com
预测人类行为。 通过神经科学和我们的人工智能工具在几秒钟内预测客户的反应、注意力和行为。 通过反复试验进行的 A/B 测试缓慢且低效。 停止在无法激发行动的活动上浪费预算。
Crazy Egg
crazyegg.com
使用 Crazy Egg 查看热门内容和冷门内容，并了解网络访问者使用热图、录音、调查、A/B 测试等工具进行的操作。
Squeaky
squeaky.ai
隐私第一的客户洞察平台。 Squeaky 通过打造更好的数字体验来帮助您发展业务。我们的一体化工具包括分析、会话记录、反馈和热图。
Silktide
silktide.com
通过在一个平台上进行自动可访问性测试、内容优化和数字营销，让您的网站变得更好。
VWO
vwo.com
VWO 是市场领先的 A/B 测试工具，快速发展的公司将其用于实验和转化率优化。
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku 是一套工具，可帮助您通过访客记录、热图、反馈小部件、A/B 测试等创建高性能的用户体验。
WebTrackFlow
webtrackflow.com
WebTrackFlow is dedicated to transforming website insights. Our innovative analytics tools, including heatmaps, behavior tracking, and event analysis, empower data-driven decisions. Our user-friendly dashboard interprets user actions, enabling informed design choices for an exceptional digital journ...
RealEye
realeye.io
Online Research Platform with Webcam Eye-Tracking. It's: - much faster and cheaper than traditional eye-tracking hardware - accurate (button size accuracy) and is used in academic studies - easy to use (customers praise us for user friendly interface) RealEye is an online tool that allows you to do:...
FullSession
fullsession.io
FullSession helps companies understand how their customers interact with their website through a comprehensive digital experience platform. We provide you with the necessary tools to identify user friction points, drop outs, and see insights behind every user interaction with your website. FullSessi...
Dragonfly AI
dragonflyai.co
Optimise the performance of your content with the power of AI. Our predictive heatmaps instantly show you what grabs your audience’s attention first across any content, helping you to make data-inf... Show More rmed decisions, without slowing you down. • Get real-time insight that uncovers what real...
Clueify
clueify.com
Clueify provides you with crucial performance feedback on your concepts before you launch them. Using our AI, you can predict with 92% accuracy where users will look and how they will perceive your design. It's like having hundreds of test users just a click away, but without the associated costs. F...
Mousestats
mousestats.com
Record and watch your website visitors video + website heatmaps + form analytics + surveys
Feng-GUI
feng-gui.com
Powered by AI and validated by decades of neuroscience research, Feng-GUI delivers predictive visual analytics with actionable insights and recommendations that empower digital agencies to maximize results for their clients. https://feng-gui.com/ Since 2007, Feng-GUI service analyzed over 4 million ...
expoze.io
expoze.io
Meet expoze.io At expoze.io we have a clear mission: to give everyone access to the resources they need to develop their best possible creative. Our platform does just that. Our AI powered predictive eye-tracking solution expoze.io allows you to analyze any creative with amazing accuracy. For every ...
TWIPLA
twipla.com
THE WEBSITE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM Gain precise and instant insights into your website. Website Statistics, Session Replays, Heatmaps, Polls, and more. TWIPLA (formerly Visitor Analytics) is an advanced yet accessible website intelligence platform with over 2.5M+ installs worldwide and a suite of ea...
Reactflow
reactflow.com
Reactflow highlights visual and logical reasons why your visitors are not turning into customers and ensure a seamless sales funnel to gain faster ROI. Reactflow playback your customer's activity recordings as a video, Compile Heatmaps, Funnel Analytics, Bugs, Console Logs and provide feedbacks whic...
Browsee
browsee.io
Browsee - Stop Guessing , Start Acting ✔ AI Tags on sessions - With 5% of sessions, understand 100% of user issues ✔ Page Story - Get actionable insights to improve your landing pages ✔ User Board - Identify users to analyze engagement and understand their problems. Get direct session URLs in your c...
EyeQuant
eyequant.com
EyeQuant is a predictive artificial intelligence that visually highlights what people see, where they look first and how much of their attention is captured by specific elements of your design.
UXCam
uxcam.com
UXCam is an all-in-one mobile app analytics platform that enables businesses to understand user behavior. UXCam started as a session replay and heatmap solution, but we realized that there are a lot of questions that qualitative data alone can't answer. So we combined the granularity of qualitative ...
Quantum Metric
quantummetric.com
With a quick deployment, our platform starts to ingest and visualize everything your customers experience on web, native app, and kiosk. The impact of every customer interaction is automatically quantified, every customer session can be replayed, and most importantly, all your teams can work from a ...
Ptengine
ptengine.com
Ptengine is a complete marketing and analytics platform. We help you to truly understand your users and take actions by personalizing content and run A/B-tests. It's free to get started and ready to go in a few minutes.
Aqvil
aqvil.com
Aqvil 在简单的网络分析仪表板中为您提供所有有价值的网站流量指标。
cux.io
cux.io
我们将访客的体验转化为数字，识别他们在客户旅程中的行为模式，并提供即时可行的见解。不再有数据垃圾邮件
Capturly
capturly.com
了解用户行为、识别问题点、提高转化率并增加销售额 希望提高您当前的表现？如果是，Capturly 适合您！它是传统分析、会话记录、热图和转化漏斗功能的出色组合。
Monsido
monsido.com
Monsido 是领先的网络治理解决方案，旨在使组织能够在其数字业务中提供卓越且包容的用户体验，并支持他们的旅程，以确保通信开放、优化和合规。 Monsido 平台包括一套完整的工具，用于网络可访问性、网站质量保证、品牌和内容合规性、用户同意管理、社交和网络内容存档等。欲了解更多信息，请访问 monsido.com。
TruConversion
truconversion.com
TruConversion 是一款一体化分析应用程序，可通过找出访客/用户行为背后的原因来帮助识别和解决转化痛点。
WEVO
wevo.ai
WEVO 是唯一能够利用目标受众来查明转化障碍并提供提高网站上线前转化率的建议的工具。 通过更准确的用户反馈更快地创建正确的客户体验。
Webmaxy
webmaxy.co
成长型品牌最值得信赖的商业工具。 更有效地接触、跟踪、吸引和转化您的网站用户，让他们感觉最舒服，没有任何麻烦。
Inspectlet
inspectlet.com
Inspectlet 会记录访问者使用您网站时的视频，让您可以看到他们所做的一切。查看您网站上的每次鼠标移动、滚动、单击和按键。忘记传统的分析。您永远不需要想知道人们再次使用您的网站的具体情况。
LiveSession
livesession.io
LiveSession 是一种网络分析工具，具有会话重播、分段、智能地图和错误跟踪功能。