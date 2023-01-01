WebCatalog

替代项 - monday.com

ClickUp

clickup.com

我们的使命是让世界变得更加高效。为此，我们构建了一个应用程序来替换所有这些内容 - 任务、文档、目标和聊天。

RingCentral

ringcentral.com

RingCentral, Inc. 是一家美国上市公司，为企业提供基于云的通信和协作解决方案。RingCentral 首席执行官 Vlad Shmunis 和首席技术官 Vlad Vendrow 于 1999 年创立了该公司。RingCentral 的投资者包括 Doug Leone、红杉资本、David Weiden、Khosla Ventures、 Rob Theis、Scale Venture Partners、Bobby Yerramilli-Rao、Hermes Growth Partners 和 DAG Ventures。它于2013年完成首次公开募股。

Airmeet

airmeet.com

探索虚拟峰会、在线会议和混合活动的首选平台。旨在通过定制体验进行互动。免费试用！

Whova

whova.com

适用于现场、混合和虚拟活动的一体化活动管理软件

Bizzabo

bizzabo.com

Bizzabo 是世界上最受欢迎的活动软件。我们的平台使每个组织者、营销人员、参展商和与会者能够释放活动的力量。

BigMarker

bigmarker.com

举办您的观众会喜欢的网络研讨会。如果您已准备好使用简单、可定制的网络研讨会软件，无需下载或麻烦，欢迎回家。

Goldcast

goldcast.io

Goldcast 是一个量身定制的 B2B 活动平台，可通过轻松举办引人入胜的数字和现场活动来改变营销方式。来自 Adob​​e、Microsoft、Zuora 和 Mailchimp 等公司的数千名企业 B2B 营销人员利用 Goldcast 来提高出席率、创造引人入胜的体验、重新调整活动内容的用途并利用意图数据。通过 Goldcast 提升您的活动，实现真正的观众参与、品牌发展和收入增长；从网络研讨会和产品演示到思想领导力小组和现场晚宴，从基本活动转向收入驱动的参与。

Swapcard

swapcard.com

轻松举办更智能的展览和会议 Swapcard 是一个易于使用的注册和参与活动平台，旨在为您的活动带来更高的收入。

Hubilo

hubilo.com

举办更好的活动来推动实际收入。 每一次活动都是增加收入的机会——无论发生在哪里。优先考虑来自单一平台的管道，包括网络研讨会、观看聚会、演示、会议和可转化的现场活动。

Nouri

nouri.ai

Nouri.ai is the only event platform that builds a Community and facilitates networking! Gamify your event, ai-enabled connections, chat with attendees or staff.

Grip Events

grip.events

Grip is the AI-powered event platform built for business relationships. It helps event organizers like SXSW, RX and Clarion Events establish, maintain and track relationships between participants over multiple events.

Agorify

agorify.com

Agorify stands at the forefront of democratizing event technology, driven by our belief that high-quality, efficient event management solutions should be accessible and affordable. Our platform is a reflection of this commitment, offering a range of features designed for events of all sizes and budg...

Brella

brella.io

Brella is the leading event platform for in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. The world’s leading conferences and exhibitions trust Brella to power their events with relevant content, quality networking, and innovative revenue-generation opportunities. Brella’s meticulous analytics reporting, whic...

Fourwaves

fourwaves.com

Fourwaves is a conference management solution for researchers and event organizers. With Fourwaves you can easily manage any scientific event from virtual poster sessions to global conferences. Some features include: - Event website builder - Registrations and payments tools - Abstract management - ...

Notified

notified.com

Notified Event Cloud delivers the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end event technology and related services to power the creation and management of events. Manage the entire lifecycle of your events, no matter the location, format, size or length - from single sessions to always-on experiences. No...

inwink

inwink.com

inwink is the BtoB marketing SaaS platform that enables companies to showcase their brands and engage their audiences through: - in-person, online, and hybrid events ; - always-on online communities on dedicated websites ; - centralized, highly-secured data, strictly partitioned by customer. - a nat...

Canapii

canapii.com

Canapii’s award-winning event management platform is designed for organizations of all sizes to deliver unique and engaging in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. From online ticketing to on-site check-in to post event analytics, our digital tools and solutions allows you to streamline your entire e...

Cvent

cvent.com

Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...

Webex Events

socio.events

Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events ...

Orbiit

orbiit.ai

Orbiit 是一个由 AI 驱动的婚介 SaaS 平台，可为大规模的策划介绍提供支持。组织可以无缝地邀请所选受众选择加入定期、个性化的一对一或同侪小组联系，Orbiit 负责处理所有沟通、匹配、安排、反馈收集和分析。使用 Orbiit 报告 87 NPS 的领先公司和社区（例如 Atlassian、First Round Capital、Medical Alley Association 等）为参与者带来了切实的成果，并在这些联系上实现了强劲的投资回报率。

Zuddle

zuddl.com

活动和网络研讨会的统一平台。 通过统一多种工具来简化您的活动工作流程，以获得卓越的与会者体验和见解。

