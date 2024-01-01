替代项 - Minea
Pictory
pictory.ai
Pictory 强大的人工智能使您能够使用文本创建和编辑专业品质的视频，无需技术技能或下载软件。
vidIQ
vidiq.com
vidIQ 可帮助您获取在 YouTube 及其他平台上更快增加受众群体所需的工具和知识。
Ripl
ripl.com
Ripl 使小型企业能够在几分钟内创建具有专业外观的动画视频、拼贴画、幻灯片和分层静态图像帖子，以及立即安排或发布到 Facebook、Instagram、LinkedIn、Twitter 和 YouTube。全部通过简单易用的移动和桌面浏览器应用程序实现。
Predis
predis.ai
ChatGPT + Canva + Hootsuite = Predis.ai！ 人工智能以您的品牌语言生成和共享视频、轮播、单个图像帖子。
Bio Link
bio.link
生物链接可让您链接到所有页面（网站、商店、博客、社交帖子、视频等），使您的受众更容易发现您的所有内容。 Instagram、Twitter 和 TikTok 等平台仅允许简介中存在一个链接。通过 Bio Link，您可以使用单个链接将所有页面添加到您喜欢的平台。它的速度也非常快，非常优雅，并且针对点击进行了优化，您还可以永远免费享受分析、主题、嵌入等功能。
Submagic
submagic.co
使用 AI 支持的字幕提升您的视频 🚀 轻松的字幕、完美的表情符号和智能突出显示的关键字，全部由人工智能生成。
Smash Balloon
smashballoon.com
完全可定制的 WordPress 社交媒体源插件。显示您的 Facebook、Instagram、Twitter 和 YouTube 源 - 受到 130 万用户的信任。
Blog2Social
blog2social.com
WordPress 网站和博客的社交媒体自动化。 在 Twitter、Facebook、LinkedIn、Instagram、Pinterest 等多个社交平台上自动发布、转发、交叉发布和自动安排您的内容。自动将您的 WordPress 内容和博客文章或任何其他来源的文本、图像、链接和视频共享为社交媒体帖子。 Blog2Social 为您提供了许多选项，使您的社交媒体管理更快、更轻松。
HeyLink.me
heylink.me
最好的企业和影响者使用的免费生物链接工具。最大限度地发挥每项数字计划的影响。专为移动设备设计。结果是神奇的。
Inflact
inflact.com
Instagram 营销工具包 使用智能工具调整您的 Instagram 帐户以适应业务 – 建立目标受众、与客户互动并规划内容。只需 3 个步骤即可帮助潜在客户发现您的产品并建立品牌忠诚度。
Inksprout
inksprout.co
使用人工智能驱动的字幕，在几秒钟内从您的博客制作引人入胜的小型社交视频。
Connectio
useconnectio.com
自动化并优化您的 Facebook 广告。
LiveReacting
livereacting.com
运行交互式直播。 LiveReacting 通过向您的直播添加预先录制的视频、游戏、倒计时和民意调查，帮助您获得更多关注者和参与度。
Rav
rav.ai
RAV.AI aims to revolutionize video editing and publishing with artificial intelligence. RAV.AI is an AI-based video editing service that uses highly advanced and professional audio and video processing techniques to make your video professionally aesthetic. The platform enables users to upload thei...
Publing
publing.co
Publing collects posts from social media platforms and displays these posts across pre-designed screens, websites, ad screens and out of home advertising. Publing helps businesses to build up their online communication with a well-designed fully customised screen using content curation features. ...
Panvy
panvy.com
Panvy can help you grow your SMM business fast and easily. Panvy's team have successfully done a number of cutting-edge SMM projects now leading the market. Today Panvy offers you to share Panvy's success and get your own online business in several clicks for only $5. Don't miss the opportunity to s...
LiveCaster 3
livecaster.in
Livecaster is a windows based app that allows users to go live with pre-recorded videos on Facebook & YouTube and other live video platforms. It also supports multiple social media accounts. Get more views and get a bigger audience by using live videos for video marketing. This traffic booster provi...
Growapp
growapp.digital
IA powered social media management tool to write, approve, schedule, analyze and compare content on social media.
EmbedStories
embedsocial.com
EmbedSocial is a complete UGC platform that helps brands to increase engagement, build trust, and sell more with the help of their customers. EmbedSocial does this by providing official API integrations with all major social media networks and creating services that sync EmbedSocial's customers’ us...
Drop
usedrop.io
Drop is revolutionizing social commerce by enabling brands and retailers to sell directly through Instagram Direct Messages. With Drop's platform, businesses can easily capture their audience on social media, boost conversion rates, and turn followers into life-long customers.
Dream100.Ai
dream100.ai
Dream100.ai is an innovative tool born from the intersection of cutting-edge AI technology and the potent strategy of Dream100 Engagement. Used for engaging with the LinkedIn posts of Dream100 (LinkedIn creators who can influence Dream clients of a Niche) with human-like comments using AI. Most B2B ...
CrowdSpark
crowdspark.com
CrowdSpark is an all-in-one solution for brands and media companies to build connections and community by gathering, managing and publishing user-generated content.
eCairn
ecairn.com
eCairn is a software company specializing in Social Intelligence for Sales, Marketing, and Community Management eCairn, delivers Financial Advisors a social media prospecting solution to discover groups of digital affluents and build relationships that grow business. More specifically: * Map "trib...
Beauty Clout
beautyclout.com
Beauty Clout is an influencer marketplace for beauty and fashion.
Audiogram
getaudiogram.com
Audiogram creates powerful tools to help audio creatives attract the audience their podcast deserves with social video. Audiogram converts your best audio moments into engaging audiograms. * Capture new listeners. Over 1000 podcasts later, we’re confident about building content for a winning promo...
Wizdeo Analytics
analytics.wizdeo.com
Wizdeo is a leading YouTube digital agency working with top European brands, with to date a total of +160 Branded Content videos having generated +55 million natural views for its customers. We work with all industry sectors including FMCG, gaming, mobile apps, toys and NGOs. Wizdeo’s agency and MC...
Stim Social
stimsocial.com
Stim Social helps to increase your exposure and connect with new customers on Instagram.
PerfectPost
perfectpost.social
PerfectPost is a French-based company located in Tours. PerfectPost's mission is to empower individuals to harness the full potential of LinkedIn, a platform we hold dear. PerfectPost aims to make LinkedIn accessible to everyone, providing opportunities for success similar to those we’ve experienced...
Kimola
kimola.com
Kimola is a ResTech company that offers SaaS products for research professionals. Kimola Analytics provides different aspects of a specific consumer audience’s lifestyle. These audiences are getting defined by users and generated by Kimola’s artificial intelligence engine. So that advertisers can u...
Flockler
flockler.com
lockler platform enables brands to collate, analyse and display user-generated social content on their services, increasing conversion rates and dwell time. Flockler is trusted by likes of Penguin Books, Royal Mail, Visit Britain, and UEFA. 30-day free trial on all plans and monthly subscription fe...
Warfare Plugins
warfareplugins.com
Social Warfare helps you get your audience to share your content in the best way possible-- the way you want it shared!
Viral Pitch
viralpitch.co
Viralpitch is a self-serve influencer marketing platform that connects brands with social media influencers to promote their products or services. The platform provides a marketplace where brands can browse and select influencers based on their audience demographics, engagement rates, and other rele...
ReplyMind
replymind.com
ReplyMind is a SaaS tool designed to generate thoughtful replies on LinkedIn, Twitter & Product Hunt. ReplyMind positions itself as the go-to personal assistant for networking on social media platforms. By offering a seamless and one-click automated reply tool, ReplyMind empowers users to effortles...
Postwise
postwise.ai
Meet Postwise, the AI-powered solution for crafting the perfect social media post. Boost your engagement and reach on social media with cutting-edge AI, trained exclusively on the world's best performing posts. Join the thousands of satisfied users who have already experienced the power of Postwis...
Pinflux
pinflux.in
Pinflux is a digital tool that allows you to boost your business on Pinterest. Pinflux is the growing traffic source for e-commerce, websites, blogs, and even social networks. With the development of Pinterest, you can use Pinflux to find content, automate the task, and drive floods of traffic. Fea...
OneAll
oneall.com
Reunite and access your user data originating from different sources in a state-of-the-art security environment powered by web-delivered tools and a full-fledged JSON/REST API. Focus on your users and let us take care of the technology.
MyTweetAlerts
mytweetalerts.com
MyTweetAlerts is your personal twitter assistant built to find and deliver the tweets most important to you.
SocialWall Pro
socialwallpro.com
SocialWall Pro provides social walls to reach, engage, and connect live audiences at events, meetings, conferences, brand activations and online. Our full-featured solution boosts your social strategy and gets results with powerful tools including gamification, sponsorship options, custom design, mo...
Supergrow
supergrow.ai
Supergrow helps you grow your audience on LinkedIn Key Features: * Ideas generator * Post generator * Carousel Maker * Engage & build relationships * Content style to write in your own style Why Choose SuperGrow.ai? 1. Trusted by over 3,000+ professionals across various industries 2. No credit car...
Ayrshare
ayrshare.com
Ayrshare's APIs provide the core infrastructure for social media posting, management, and analytics. The Ayrshare API takes care of the social media infrastructure so you don't have to. Your team can focus on building your product instead of stitching together and maintaining multiple social media ...
LinkTube
linktube.com
# Instagram Bio has a limit of One Link, LINKTUBE permanently resolves it & allows to Add Multiple Links in INSTAGRAM BIO. LinkTube is your personalized landing page that can easily drive traffic, visibility, and engagement for all your content. Ultimately, LinkTube is a one-click gateway for all ...
Kicksta
kicksta.co
Kickstart your Instagram following and convert your followers into customers. Kicksta connects you with the people who love what you do, and Kicksta excels in helping you monetize those relationships - in a big way - on Instagram. Kicksta's customized campaigns get these people to be part of your i...
TweetFull
tweetfull.com
Tweetfull is a Twitter growth automation software established in 2013. For over a decade, it has assisted users in expanding their audience on Twitter, enabling many to rise as influencers within their respective domains. The platform offers a range of tools designed to optimize and increase engagem...
GetFans
getfans.io
GetFans.io is a worldwide leader in the YouTube promotions and marketing industry. The platform was developed by experts who managed to create a state of the art algorithm that is constantly improving day after day, making sure your YouTube channel & videos goes viral.
Viral Content Bee
viralcontentbee.com
Viral Content Bee is a web based platform that utilizes a crowd-sourcing model to facilitate the generation of REAL social media buzz on quality content from sites like Twitter, Facebook, StumbleUpon, Pinterest and Google+. The basic idea is that you browse the user dashboard to find content that f...
Social Press Kit
socialpresskit.com
https://socialpresskit.com/auth/login
adnomaly
adnomaly.de
保护您的媒体运营并防止错误的广告支出 - 为媒体购买者进行有效的异常检测，保护您的营销活动免受浪费支出并最大限度地提高投资回报率。 预算错误？目标定位错误？帐号被盗？ 这些只是广告运营团队必须面对的日常陷阱的几个例子。使用更多 DSP 在更短的时间内发布更多营销活动会导致很高的错误风险。即使是很小的错误也会对您的媒体预算或客户信任造成代价高昂的影响。我们的广告检测引擎将帮助您的广告运营团队避免错误并保护您的媒体预算。
Ad Targeting
adtargeting.io
AdTargeting 是一款 Facebook 兴趣定位工具，可帮助广告商找到数千个隐藏的 Facebook 兴趣。
Lnk.Bio
lnk.bio
Lnk.Bio 是一家黑人女性拥有和领导的初创公司。 它是 Link-in-Bio 领域的 3 个创始人之一，并且： * 就创作者/用户而言，是全球第二大链接生物服务； * 包括域名：Lnk.bio、Lnk.at 和 Ln.ki * Lnk.Bio 是最受欢迎且最强的生物链接 URL，也是自然 Google 搜索的第一个结果； * Lnk.at 是最有效且最受欢迎的 URL，可提高参与度并增加流量； * Ln.ki 是生物链接行业中最短、最可爱的 URL - 只有 4 个字母； * 向 BIPOC、LGBTQIA+、残疾平等活动人士提供免费的 Activist Pro，即使不是在注册的非政府...
Hypage
hypage.com
Hy.page 允许您在您的个人简介链接中进行销售。通过与 Stripe 和 Paypal 集成，您可以收集粉丝捐款、付费请求、销售产品和独家内容的会员资格。
Tagembed
tagembed.com
Tagembed 是一个社交媒体聚合器，它收集并显示来自任何社交媒体网络（例如 Instagram、Facebook、Twitter、Youtube、Tiktok、Google Reviews、Airbnb 和 21+ Networks）的引人入胜的用户生成内容。然后，精选的内容通过小部件嵌入为您网站上的定制社交墙。
Keepface
keepface.com
Keepface 是一款 SaaS 工具，品牌可以通过单一平台开展影响力营销、员工和客户宣传活动，从而最大限度地提高营销投资回报率。 Keepface 在美国、中东和北非和亚洲迅速发展，拥有来自 35 个国家的约 400,000 名注册影响者、550 个活动和 2,800 个客户，包括李奥贝纳、斯达康、哈瓦斯、宝洁、达能、玛氏、麦当劳、微软、三星、百事可乐、联合国开发计划署， 还有很多。我们的边缘到边缘自动化平台使品牌能够与有影响力的人大规模开展活动，协调内容创建并衡量实时绩效。我们开发了一种基于深度分析和假粉丝检测的影响者审查技术。访问我们的数据库，其中包含全球 30 万名拥有众多粉丝的影响...
galleri5
galleri5.com
galleri5 帮助品牌增强其创作者工作流程。 galleri5 行业领先的分析、营销和商务解决方案套件受到 H&M、MANGO、Nautica、Myntra 等品牌的信赖，多年来帮助数以万计的创作者将他们的才能货币化。
Fastory.io
fastory.io
Fastory 是一家尖端营销技术公司，提供领先的移动优先营销套件。该交钥匙解决方案使企业能够以创造性的方式吸引、参与和转化对其业务重要的人员，从而提升其营销活动水平。 打造有意义的移动优先体验从未如此简单，垂直视频标题、沉浸式游戏和潜在客户生成聊天机器人的增强，与传统登陆页面和促销相比，转化率高达两倍。 Fastory.io 为营销人员提供了一个重要的平台，可以轻松实现大量与社交媒体集成的促销游戏，并从中获取价值。该解决方案自推出以来一直追求绩效，提供了强大的工具来收集和分析数据，从而提高企业营销情报，同时满足其可见性、承诺和忠诚度的目标。
Curator
curator.io
免费向您的网站添加社交源的最简单方法 Curator 是一个永久免费的社交媒体聚合器，可帮助您收集和展示内容。 5 分钟内即可设置您的 Feed。
Engage AI
engage-ai.co
Engage AI 会为您创建评论，以大规模吸引 LinkedIn 上的潜在客户。节省撰写评论的时间以吸引潜在客户，并通过每个添加的接触点实现更快的转化。