Minderest, European leader in Price & Catalogue intelligence, 400+ customers in 40+ countries. Founded in 2012 Minderest was among the first Price Intelligence companies on the market. Minderest works with retailers who need their competitors' prices, and with manufacturers who wish to check if their pricing strategy is being respected throughout their distribution channel. Companies like Media-Saturn, Telefonica, Auchan, Carrefour, Sony or L'Oreal trust us to improve their pricing strategies.

网站： minderest.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Minderest”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。