替代项 - MightyCall
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot 提供完整的营销、销售、客户服务和 CRM 软件平台，以及方法、资源和支持，帮助企业更好地发展。开始使用免费工具，并随着您的成长进行升级。
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, Inc.是一家美国云软件公司，总部位于加利福尼亚州旧金山。它提供 (CRM) 客户关系管理服务，还销售一套互补的企业应用程序，专注于客户服务、营销自动化、分析和应用程序开发。 2020 年，《财富》杂志根据员工满意度调查，将 Salesforce 在“最适宜工作的 100 家公司名单”中排名第六。
OpenPhone
openphone.co
适合初创公司和小型企业的电话
Outreach
outreach.io
外展销售参与平台有助于高效、有效地吸引潜在客户，以推动更多渠道并达成更多交易。今天请求演示。
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo 是一个数据优先的参与平台，它将智能嵌入您的工作流程中，帮助您执行、分析和改进您的增长策略。
CallRail
callrail.com
电话和网络表单的跟踪和分析。优化您的营销并提高 PPC、SEO 和线下广告活动的投资回报率。
Gong.io
gong.io
了解销售领导者如何使用收入智能来大幅提升销售代表的成功并赢得更多交易。被像您这样的收入专业人士评选为第一名。预订演示。
Fireflies.ai
fireflies.ai
记录、转录和搜索您的会议！ Zoom、GMeet、Teams、Webex 等的自动会议记录。
Aircall
aircall.io
Aircall 是一种易于使用、基于云的电话解决方案，其功能专为更好的对话而设计。只需几秒钟即可完成设置，并在当今世界任何地方开始对话。 没有硬件。没有头痛。 Aircall 通过简单的一键式集成融入您现有的工作流程，连接 CRM 系统、帮助台解决方案和其他基本应用程序。
Salesloft
salesloft.com
SalesLoft 是排名第一的销售互动平台，可帮助 B2B 卖家更快地“同意”。我们与当今顶级的 CRM 集成，将您的数据转化为金钱。
EngageBay
engagebay.com
EngageBay 是一款经济实惠的一体化营销、销售、支持和免费 CRM 软件，可供成长中的公司吸引网络访问者并转化为满意的客户
PhoneBurner
phoneburner.com
通过我们的销售拨号器，Dial 的引导速度提高 4 倍，并最大限度地提高实时对话效果。提高销售代表的工作效率并最大化收入！立即尝试 PhoneBurner！
Showpad
showpad.com
Showpad 销售支持平台将行业领先的培训和辅导软件与创新内容解决方案集成在一起，推动销售增长。
Chorus.ai
chorus.ai
让每一次互动都有意义。 Chorus 的对话智能 AI 将故事的力量带入每一次对话中。
Tray.io
tray.io
Tray.io 是最先进的集成平台，用于连接您日常使用的工具。使用我们的可视化工作流程编辑器轻松简化流程。通过点击或代码进行构建。
Yesware
yesware.com
Yesware 是 Outlook 和 Gmail 的附加组件，为销售专业人员提供潜在客户、安排会议和跟进所需的一切。
Reply.io
reply.io
Reply 是一个销售互动平台，可帮助您自动化和扩展多渠道外展，以便您可以产生更多潜在客户、获取新客户并更快地增加收入。
Nutshell
nutshell.com
Nutshell 是一款用户友好的销售自动化 CRM，可帮助销售代表赢得更多交易，并提供快速入职、强大的报告和 100% 免费支持。
Vidyard
vidyard.com
Vidyard 是一家总部位于安大略省基奇纳的软件公司，开发用于托管和分析视频性能的软件。公司成立于2010年5月。
Demodesk
demodesk.com
Demodesk 是智能客户会议平台，可帮助您提高销售速度并增加收入。免费试用，了解顶级公司为何使用 Demodesk 来增强其整个收入团队的能力。
Allego
allego.com
虚拟学习和支持解决方案的市场领导者。使用专为当今的分布式团队构建的移动平台来转变您的组织。
Mixmax
mixmax.com
我们消除繁琐的工作并实现真正的参与。直接通过 Gmail 让您的 AE 和 CSM 更加高效。请求演示。
Uptics
uptics.io
一体化销售自动化平台，供远程和内部销售团队轻松启动外向营销活动、培育内向销售线索、打包交易渠道并提高营收。
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
Terminus 可让您向合适的受众传递个性化消息，无论他们身在何处。
Cloudtalk
cloudtalk.com
帮助企业与客户建立联系。 CloudTalk 的呼叫中心软件拥有超过 160 个国家/地区的电话号码，可帮助成长中的企业扩展到本地地区之外。
Balto
balto.ai
由人工智能提供支持的排名第一的联络中心实时指导平台。帮助客服人员在每次通话中说正确的话。
Chili Piper
chilipiper.com
Chili Piper 的先进调度软件可帮助 B2B 收入团队将转化率提高一倍、提高客户满意度并达到新的生产力水平。
Leadspace
leadspace.com
Leadspace 是一家软件即服务 (SaaS) 数据科学公司，提供 B2B 客户数据平台。该公司的产品统一了多个数据源、来自社交媒体、联系人数据库、客户关系管理系统和营销自动化平台的第一方和第三方来源。
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
证明投资回报率。 增加转化。 增加收入。 跟踪并归因每个线上和线下销售线索，准确确定是哪个营销活动在推动它。
Jiminny
jiminny.com
最大化您团队的收入。通过对话智能释放您的销售团队增加收入的潜力。
Visual Visitor
visualvisitor.com
我们的 B2B 销售智能平台可帮助销售和营销团队销售更多产品。意图数据、B2B 数据库、Web 访问者 ID 和电子邮件跟踪。
Gryphon.ai
gryphon.ai
Gryphon Networks 提供基于云的解决方案，使营销人员能够增加收入，同时尊重消费者的选择。
Marchex
marchex.com
Marchex, Inc. 是一家总部位于西雅图的上市公司，成立于 2003 年，拥有 300 多名员工。 Marchex 是一家 B2B 通话和对话分析公司。它专门利用人工智能和机器学习来分析企业和客户之间的对话数据。 Marchex 为企业提供“可行的见解”，以改善电话、短信、消息和聊天方面的客户体验。
SalesHood
saleshood.com
SalesHood’s purpose-built sales enablement solution replicates top performers at scale by speeding up sales productivity breakthroughs in readiness, effectiveness and execution. Keep your revenue teams in sync with interactive training and onboarding. Replicate winning sales plays with curated conte...
Pathlight
pathlight.com
发挥生成式人工智能的力量。分析您的客户对话和团队绩效，以挖掘隐藏的见解、抓住机会并降低风险。
Attention
attention.tech
现在我们吸引了您的注意...用 AI 填充您的 CRM 并提高您的销售图标检查。 Attention 是您的实时、完全集成的语音助手，用于检查销售图标。 通过我们的实时指导赢得您的交易，并通过一键图标检查填充您的 CRM。 增强您的市场营销能力，将您的马变成火箭。欢迎来到销售的未来！
Sybill
sybill.ai
GTM 团队的私人助理 每次销售拜访后，Sybill 都会创建准确的摘要并将其推送到 Slack + CRM。为您撰写后续电子邮件草稿。 捕获报告中的每个单词和非语言反应。
Hexospark
hexospark.com
通过在一个集中平台中培养关系，个性化电子邮件、自动进行入站跟进并增加销售额。
Recapped
recapped.io
完成交易和吸引客户的速度加快 25%。立即创建共同行动计划，帮助您更快地完成交易，了解交易中实际发生的情况，并为您的支持者提供支持。
Goodmeetings
goodmeetings.ai
Goodmeetings 是一个视频优先的人工智能和分析支持平台，专为远程销售而构建。除了满足销售团队的传统视频会议需求之外，它还可以自动化销售工作流程以提高生产力，并利用人工智能为销售转化提供动态提示和推动。它还通过智能会议元数据管理和销售绩效分析为销售领导者提供支持。
Uberflip
uberflip.com
Uberflip 是一个内容体验平台和软件，使营销人员能够为买家旅程的每个阶段创建带有内容的数字体验。
Routera
routera.io
Routera is an inbound lead routing and conversion platform that integrates natively with HubSpot. Now you can easily plan and scale your sales team by improving speed to lead and increasing sales conversions.
Openprise
openprisetech.com
Openprise is fueling the revolution in RevOps. Openprise automates critical RevOps processes to break down silos and align sales and marketing professionals and their technologies to deliver explosive growth. Openprise is a single, no-code platform that lets you simplify your RevTech stack, respond ...
Sellular
sellular.com
Sellular is a sales engagement platform designed for fast-growing and medium-sized businesses. With Sellular, SDRs and AEs can win more deals faster. Leaders can rest easy knowing they're capturing all the required data for the business into Salesforce CRM, and get full visibility into all their dea...
LeadBoxer
leadboxer.com
LeadBoxer is a lead generation and lead scoring platform for small to large B2B sales teams. LeadBoxer provides sales teams of any size with valuable insights on what their potential customers are interested in before they even reach out. The software automatically creates visitor profiles for websi...
GlassHive
glasshive.com
Making sales and marketing simple and fun. GlassHive was developed with the care and attention of a team who has worked alongside MSPs of every size to help them achieve their sales and marketing dreams. And along the way, we kept seeing the same struggles. Visibility, accountability, manual data m...
LeadLoft
leadloft.com
LeadLoft outfits your team with everything you need. Whether it's CEOs, directors, or investors, LeadLoft will uncover contact info and put you in touch so you can close the deal. Need someone's contact info? We got you. Need to engage them? No problem. Need to track & convert them? Done & done.
Adentro
adentro.com
Adentro is the only visit-based marketing platform that pairs with your in-store WiFi to drive real guest visits AND proves it. Our technology helps you identify unknown customers, attract new ones, and measure their visit behavior. Our proprietary Walk-Through Rate™ combined with enriched customer ...
Skylead
skylead.io
Use multichannel outreach, if/else actions and connect unlimited email accounts to maximize touchpoints with your leads. Skylead is your smart LinkedIn automation tool and cold email software.
PersistIQ
persistiq.com
PersistIQ is a sales engagement platform that automates prospecting, email outreach, calls, tasks, and social selling. Thousands of sales teams use PersistIQ to find prospect’s emails, send personalized outreach emails, automate follow-ups, and book more meetings. PersistIQ’s sales outreach platform...
SmartReach.io
smartreach.io
SmartReach.io is an email outreach software designed to let users schedule and send personalised emails and follow-ups automatically from their mailbox and boost their reply rates. SmartReach.io syncs your prospect data from your CRM to your campaigns with workflow automations and also gives you the...
Overloop
overloop.com
Overloop is a multi-channel sales engagement platform. Crush your sales quota with ultra-personalized campaigns, mixing cold emails, LinkedIn automation, and phone calls. Handle your entire sales pipeline, track your performances, and, in the end, close more deals! List Building & Contact Management...
Cirrus Insight
cirrusinsight.com
Cirrus Insight is a plugin for Gmail and Outlook for salespeople. Founded in 2011, Cirrus Insight sales enablement platform for Gmail and Outlook offers an all-in-one sales productivity platform with world-class Salesforce integration. We get it. You work in your inbox to connect with customers. You...
Paage
paage.io
Paage.io is used by thousands of AE's to close deals faster. It all starts with a "Paage", which is a mini landing page you can share with your buyer that includes all the resources they'll need to pitch you internally. Rather than long emails with attachments that get lost in the inbox, send over a...
Katalyz
katalyz.co
Katalyz is a 'dealroom' enabling revenue teams (Sales & Customer Success) to collaborate more efficiently with their clients within a shared project space (integrated with your CRM). Opportunities (new accounts or expansion) close 25% faster and become more predictable, while avoiding ineffective em...
eyezon
eyezonthis.com
eyezon is a live video shopping sandbox, which brings human interaction into modern shopping through personal on demand live streaming.
haeppie
haeppie.com
haeppie is made for Sales & Customer Success Teams - Turn buyer journeys into more revenue and get all decision makers on the same page with haeppie Sales Spaces. Create personalised and interactive Spaces that close more deals in seconds. Accelerate your sales cycles from cold outreach through to o...
envivo.io
envivo.io
envivo is a digital sales accelerator that allows enterprises to easily personalise offers to prospects and customers, creating an engaging environment between the buyer and seller. envivo helps you take opportunities from lead to deal, with everything in one place, all while integrating seamlessly ...
DealLab
deallab.io
DealLab.io consolidates entire deals into one collaborative platform while gaining intelligence on "how" to advance deals and "what" to do to close them. Uncover red flags and deal risks and avoid countless hours spent on messy email threads and out of date files. Streamline communication to always ...
Valuecase
valuecase.com
Yesterday, sales was a chaos of endless email streams, lost attachments, action plan spreadsheets, and overwhelmed prospects going dark. Today, sales is done with Valuecase. So prospects can move faster and sellers finally know if an opportunity is still moving. Sales and customer success teams of...