替代项 - MGID
Issuu
issuu.com
从 PDF 创建交互式翻页书、社交媒体帖子、GIF 等。在这里发现数字出版和内容营销工具的力量！
ContentStudio
contentstudio.io
ContentStudio 提供了一个内容发现工具，可以让内容管理博客和社交媒体轻松适合任何利基或市场的企业。
SocialPilot
socialpilot.co
SocialPilot - 提高品牌知名度和流量的社交媒体营销工具。我们为营销人员量身定制了社交媒体调度自动化。
CoSchedule
coschedule.com
一系列敏捷的营销工具将帮助您保持专注、按时交付项目并使您的团队感到高兴。现在就组织起来吧。
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
将简单的 PDF 转换为具有专业外观的交互式且引人入胜的文档、管理营销工具、分析文件等。
ShareThis
sharethis.com
增加在线受众的网站工具。创建有吸引力的客户联系的数据解决方案。用于同意管理和 GDPR 合规性的隐私工具。
Scoop.it
scoop.it
Scoop.it 使专业人士和企业能够通过其内容管理工具研究和发布内容。
Taboola
taboola.com
面向 Taboola 发布商和广告商的管理控制台应用程序
StoryChief
storychief.io
StoryChief 将完成内容营销所需的一切都集中在一处。多渠道组织、构建和分发您的内容。
Storyly
storyly.io
下一级移动用户参与度所缺失的部分。 Storyly 是一个用户参与平台，可在移动应用程序和网站中嵌入故事（全屏、交互式和当今最吸引人的内容格式）。
Paper.li
paper.li
在几分钟内建立您的数字形象。我们每天都会为您带来分享内容。以及一个始终新鲜的网站。
StorifyMe
storifyme.com
用于用户参与的一体化平台，为任何移动或网站平台提供移动原生、全屏、沉浸式格式。 StorifyMe 使客户能够创建和发布高度个性化、视觉震撼的互动故事、短片、快照和广告，以吸引受众、提高转化率并增加收入。 StorifyMe Editor 易于使用、直观，并提供大量免费且可自定义的模板，使故事创建过程变得更加容易。 StorifyMe 有机会将 StorifyMe Stories 集成到从移动设备到网络的任何平台，StorifyMe 是一种以人们喜爱的形式进行内容分发的全方位解决方案！
Joomag
joomag.com
使用 Joomag 的一体化数字平台创建、发布、分发、跟踪您的数字杂志、目录、小册子、时事通讯并从中获利。
The Juice
thejuicehq.com
覆盖面更大，工作量更少。 停止在过时的内容联合平台和乏善可陈的活动上浪费金钱。 The Juice 拥有一群敬业的销售和营销专业人士，将您的内容在正确的时间呈现给正确的人。在 The Juice 上传播您的内容，寻找影响力和共鸣。
Waapiti
waapiti.eu
Discover the ideal platform to manage any screen quickly and easily. At any time and from anywhere. That’s right, with no limits.
True Anthem
trueanthem.com
True Anthem is an AI Social Publishing platform trusted by top publishers to automate and optimize the sharing of content to social media platforms. Publishers use True Anthem to grow web traffic, increase social KPIs, and automate social media workflow. True Anthem platform seamlessly curates timel...
Supapass
supapass.com
Everything you need to build a content business around your podcast Create a world-class app and website to elevate your brand, capture your audience and keep your customers coming back, for all your content in one place, saving you time, and growing your sales
Scompler
scompler.com
Scompler allows you to define all the essential elements of a content strategy from your own goals and benefits to the reader, through personas and the buyer's journey, to formats, media, and channels. With Scompler, you can organize all your content via strategic topic planning and produce it in a ...
Kurtosys US
kurtosys.com
Kurtosys is a secure, cloud-based digital and reporting platform designed to make investment data & insight delivery pain-free. Our solutions provide an effortless experience for those in need of fully automated and powerful investment report systems, client portals and global investment websites. D...
Kurtosys UK
kurtosys.com
Kurtosys is a secure, cloud-based digital and reporting platform designed to make investment data & insight delivery pain-free. Our solutions provide an effortless experience for those in need of fully automated and powerful investment report systems, client portals and global investment websites. D...
Kurtosys EU
kurtosys.com
Kurtosys is a secure, cloud-based digital and reporting platform designed to make investment data & insight delivery pain-free. Our solutions provide an effortless experience for those in need of fully automated and powerful investment report systems, client portals and global investment websites. D...
Flaminjoy
flaminjoy.com
ProductLead is a SaaS tool that empowers influencers, brands and publishers to generate sales from their content.
Content Launch
contentlaunch.com
The Easiest Way to Plan & Order GREAT Content THE CONTENT MARKETING PLATFORM FOR AGENCIES & SMBs Content Launch is a content discovery and distribution platform that is simplified.
Connatix
connatix.com
Connatix is the next-generation video technology company that empowers publishers and advertisers to deliver successful video experiences to audiences at scale. We believe in the power of engaging content and are on a mission to build first-to-market video technologies that are optimized to elevate ...
Brandkit
brandkitapp.com
The #1 Brand Portal and Brand Toolkit service, connecting the world to your content, at scale. The first platform to combine DAM,CMS, Content Syndication and File Transfer services in one platform. Find and manage and distribute your content, curate and share your brand story, without the back and f...
KAWO
kawo.com
KAWO is one of the leading Marketing SaaS players in China, dedicated to building the most user-friendly software platform to empower China’s social media teams to achieve greatness. It provides a central hub for marketing teams to effectively collaborate, plan, manage and analyze content across WeC...
InPowered
inpowered.ai
inPowered’s AI platform enables brands to maximize their content marketing ROI. Powered by Artificial Intelligence and years of machine learning, their Content Intelligence and Content Distribution solutions allow marketers to collect proprietary data and use it to drive real ROI – positively changi...
Edition Digital
editiondigital.com
Edition Digital publishing software unites all five crucial points of effective digital publishing; CREATING, MANAGING, DISTRIBUTING, MONETISING and ANALYSING. Create interactive and engaging content without coding and distribute it across all platforms – tablets, mobile and desktop.
Creatosaurus
creatosaurus.io
Creatosaurus - All in One Creative & Marketing Platform. Marketing teams struggle to get their work done & let alone scale their marketing efforts. Telling stories in the digital & social media world is a stressful & chaotic process with just so many different people involved, tools to manage, so ma...
1World Online
welcome.1worldonline.com
1World's Platform consists of applications like polls, quizzes, surveys, and debates to boost engagement and revenue opportunities.
Fotaflo
fotaflo.com
Fotaflo is a photo and video marketing solution that simplifies and automates the distribution of customer photo, allowing tour and activity operators to: - Enhance the guest experience through photo memories. - Encourage word-of-mouth marketing through high-quality customer social posts and online ...
Arena
arena.im
Arena is developing the next generation of live engagement tools powered by first party data, to build trusted, live audiences everywhere. Our solutions - Live Chat, Live Blog, Arena Personas) leverage the most popular features from social media to quickly create deep engagement on any platform you ...
Shareaholic
shareaholic.com
We are a global team dedicated to helping brands and publishers engage their audiences with every website visit. Shareaholic has been in business for over a decade, love what we do and live for delighting our customers. Our product suite has won many prestigious global awards (including from MIT and...
emlen
emlen.io
emlen is the #1 buyer enablement platform to facilitate the exchange of sales content and collaboration between seller and buyer. emlen focuses on sales and revenue teams with its unique digital sales room technology to boost sales velocity in the buyer-led era.
StructuredWeb
structuredweb.com
StructuredWeb 为 IBM、ServiceNow、Google Cloud Platform 和 Veeam 等著名技术品牌以及许多其他成长中的品牌提供强大、灵活且易于使用的渠道营销自动化平台。自 1999 年以来，StructuredWeb 将创新平台与经过验证的上市策略和世界一流的服务相结合，提供更好的方法来加速渠道驱动的需求生成、加强合作伙伴参与度并增加渠道收入。
Tagshop
tagshop.ai
Tagshop 是一个社交商务、可购物 UGC 和视觉购物平台，适用于电子商务品牌和在线商店，通过标记产品并在其网站上发布可购物图库来激活用户生成的内容或品牌的社交内容，以提高转化率、推动销售、建立社交媒体信任、参与和无缝的购物体验。
GetSocial
getsocial.io
80% 的分享是通过复制粘贴、消息应用程序和电子邮件进行的。 GetSocial 通过为 30 多个网络提供独特的社交小部件组合来解决此问题，以增加您的有机社交流量、有关共享活动的详细分析（包括暗社交）、自动发布工具以及革命性的 URL 缩短器（可在发布后跟踪 100% 的社交活动）第一次点击。您再也不用怀疑流量来源了！ GetSocial 是内容和社交营销人员的最佳解决方案。
Brojure
brojure.com
使用最直观的视觉叙事软件 Brojure 创建引人入胜的内容、提案、演示文稿等。 Brojures 模板设计和简单的界面使您可以轻松地为您的品牌和客户创建、共享和跟踪迷人的视觉故事 - 无需设计师。
Cohley
cohley.com
Cohley 是一个软件平台，可帮助品牌扩展其内容策略（从 iPhone 视频到专业摄影再到文本评论），以提高其数字性能。在当今的营销环境中，品牌比以往任何时候都需要更多的内容。在优化数字广告、确保它们在电子邮件营销活动中展示精彩内容、持续在社交渠道上发布内容和刷新网站内容之间，有很多事情需要跟上。 Cohley 的目标是继续帮助世界上最好的品牌通过经过审查的第三方创作者生成他们所需的内容，使这些品牌能够以极低的成本生成大量多样化、可操作的内容。无论是创作者在 iPhone 上拍摄的品牌照片或视频，还是我们的摄影师网络创作的更精美的高分辨率摄影作品，Cohley 都是内容引擎，可为营销人员提供...
UserEvidence
userevidence.com
UserEvidence 是一个客户语音平台，可自动为 GTM 团队进行社交证明，在几分钟内生成经过验证的案例研究、推荐和统计数据。通过调查和第三方评论，UserEvidence 不断捕获整个客户旅程中的反馈，并创建一个客户故事库来证明您的产品的价值。 Pendo、Workato、Gong、Jasper.ai 和 Ramp 等改变游戏规则的 B2B 公司依靠 UserEvidence 大规模创建真实的客户故事。
Vestorly
vestorly.com
Vestorly 的内容管理引擎使组织能够在正确的时间向正确的人发现、过滤和个性化正确的内容。
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service 是一个由 AI 提供支持的云原生统一客户服务平台，可在 30 多个数字、社交和语音渠道中实现无缝的客户和代理体验，并提供实时的可操作和可扩展的见解，从而无需任何其他单点解决方案。 Sprinklr 服务 – - 使客户能够在他们的首选渠道上与您的品牌互动，获得一致的品牌体验，从而让客户满意。 - 为客服人员提供统一/360 度客户视图，并利用人工智能的力量推荐最相关的响应，以提高客服人员的工作效率和体验。 - 为主管提供有意义且可操作的见解，以推动增长和卓越运营 - 通过在整个企业范围内扩展的实时联络中心见解，帮助领导者发现增长、转型和创新的机会。
Storipress
storipress.com
终极内容创建和管理平台，可简化您的编辑流程并适应您的受众。凭借本机看板和日历视图、网站构建器、增加收入的集成以及强大的 SEO 工具等功能，Storipress 使您能够为受众打造品牌。
RELAYTO
relayto.com
RELAYTO 将您的 PDF、演示文稿、视频和其他内容转换为具有即时品牌推广、分析等功能的交互式 Web 体验
Pepper Content
peppercontent.io
通过内容营销加速您的收入 Pepper CMP 借助生成式人工智能和我们的专家人才网络的力量，帮助营销团队快速、大规模地构思、创建和分发内容。
Paperflite
paperflite.com
使用 Paperflite 策划、组织和分发您的营销材料，实时跟踪他们的表现和参与度。
Zemanta
zemanta.com
Zemanta 提供 Zemanta One，这是世界上第一个专为性能而构建的多通道需求方平台 (DSP)。
UpContent
upcontent.com
UpContent 通过在各种平台上发现、协作和分发精选内容，帮助用户与受众建立信任。
Skyword360
skyword.com
Skyword 让品牌可以轻松讲述真实的故事，从而建立信任并建立持久的关系。我们屡获殊荣的内容营销软件、全球人才网络和服务套件推动了 300 多个全球最佳品牌的业务增长。