WebCatalog

Metrikal

Metrikal

未安装 WebCatalog？下载 WebCatalog

使用 Web 应用

网站：metrikal.io

使用 WebCatalog 上“Metrikal”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

ShyftUP, a mobile UA agency, built Metrikal for internal use with its clients. Other analytics products weren't capturing needed actionable data. Every data connection made, every data visualization shown, and every KPI reported on the Metrikal dashboard impacts growth. What We Do: Unlock the mystery of your ASO performance - Metrikal is a one-stop-shop for app marketing reporting and analytics. Visualize and quantify the true impact of your ASO efforts in one place. Revisit your apps historical data to make better future decisions. Consolidate ASO KPIs - Metrikal connects and pulls data from App Store Connect, Apple Search Ads, Google Play Developer Console, and Mobile Action. Combining the data from these sources, Metrikal is able to accurately collect and process data in to relevant KPI’s for mobile growth. We gather all the important KPIs you need and present it on a one app dashboard. Connect the dots between ASO and Apple Search Ads - Metrikal visualizes and quantifies the relationship between App Store Optimization (ASO) and Apple Search Ads on a keyword-level. Know how your paid advertising impacts your organic rankings and installs and vice versa. Improve ASO tracking - Don't lose track of ASO changes and campaigns when they go live, and miss the chance to understand how they impact KPIs and keyword rankings. Metrikal tracks changes and how they affect keyword rankings and installs.

网站： metrikal.io

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Metrikal”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

您可能还会喜欢

SplitMetrics

SplitMetrics

splitmetrics.com

MobileAction

MobileAction

mobileaction.co

ironSource

ironSource

is.com

Applytics

Applytics

applytics.ai

App Annie

App Annie

appannie.com

Vaizle

Vaizle

vaizle.com

Wayflyer

Wayflyer

wayflyer.com

Localytics

Localytics

localytics.com

Sensor Tower

Sensor Tower

sensortower.com

Appodeal Stack

Appodeal Stack

appodeal.com

App Store Connect

App Store Connect

appstoreconnect.apple.com

ChartMogul

ChartMogul

chartmogul.com

产品

支持

公司

法律信息

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.