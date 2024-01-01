替代项 - Mention
Feedly
feedly.com
Feedly（风格化为 feedly）是一个新闻聚合应用程序，适用于运行 iOS 和 Android 的各种 Web 浏览器和移动设备。它还可以作为基于云的服务提供。它从各种在线来源编译新闻提要，供用户定制并与其他人共享。 Feedly 由 DevHD 于 2008 年首次发布。
SEMrush
semrush.com
SEMrush 提供 SEO、PPC、内容、社交媒体和竞争性研究的解决方案。受到全球超过 6000000 名营销人员的信赖
Ahrefs
ahrefs.com
Ahrefs.com 是一个著名的反向链接和 SEO 分析工具集。 目前，我们凭借最大的实时链接基数、庞大的索引和最快的索引更新速度从众多其他类似服务中脱颖而出。 我们不断改进所有算法，为客户提供最新鲜、最真实的反向链接数据。除此之外，我们尝试跟踪 SEM 和 SEO 领域的所有新趋势，并确保这些趋势在 Ahrefs 的新功能中得到反映。
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch 是一家数字消费者情报公司，总部位于英国布莱顿。 Brandwatch 销售六种不同的产品：Consumer Research、Audiences、Vizia、Qriously、Reviews 和 BuzzSumo。 Brandwatch Consumer Research 是一种“自助应用程序”或软件即服务，它对社交媒体数据进行存档，以便为公司提供信息和跟踪特定细分市场以分析其品牌在线形象的方法。该工具的覆盖范围包括博客、新闻网站、论坛、视频、评论、图像和社交网络，包括 Twitter、Facebook、Instagram 和 Reddit。用户可以使用文本和图像搜索来搜...
Awario
awario.com
免费开始品牌监控！跟踪网络资源上的提及，分析您的竞争对手，监控您的利基影响者，并在社交网络上寻找潜在客户！
Meltwater
meltwater.com
了解 Meltwater 如何帮助公关和营销团队监控新闻和社交媒体的媒体报道并增强品牌管理。
Dataminr
dataminr.com
客户依靠 Dataminr 的人工智能平台来获取高影响事件和新兴风险的早期信号，从而充满信心地做出反应并更有效地管理危机
Brand24
brand24.com
Brand24 可让您即时访问网络上有关您品牌的提及。
Critical Mention
criticalmention.com
一流的电视、广播、新闻、播客和社交媒体监控服务，以及业内最准确的媒体联系数据库。
Agility PR Solutions
agilitypr.com
Agility PR Solutions（以前称为 MediaMiser ）是一家为公共关系和营销专业人士提供媒体监控和分析软件以及专业服务的提供商。 Agility PR Solutions 使用专有技术来监控、汇总、分析和共享来自社交、传统和数字媒体的 200,000 多个来源的内容，向客户提供详细的分析报告和每日简报，其中包括多家财富 500 强公司和加拿大政府机构，例如2014 年 7 月，提供业务流程、技术和咨询服务的美国公司 Innodata Inc.（纳斯达克股票代码：INOD）收购了 Agility（当时的 MediaMiser）。 2014 年 12 月，MediaMise...
Muck Rack
muckrack.com
使用 Muck Rack 寻找记者、为您的故事获取媒体报道、监控新闻并报告您的公关影响。记者可以建立作品集并加速他们的职业生涯。
Diffbot
diffbot.com
无需网页抓取的网页数据。通过 Diffbot 查询网络上万亿条连接的内容或按需提取它们。
SentiOne
sentione.com
通过对话语音机器人和聊天机器人探索基于人工智能的在线聆听和客户服务自动化的未来。
Contify
contify.com
Contiify 是一个支持人工智能的市场和竞争情报平台，用于跟踪竞争对手、客户和行业细分的信息。
AlphaSense
alpha-sense.com
市场情报和搜索平台 在几秒钟而不是几小时内发现见解 通过在广泛的内容中轻松跟踪公司、主题和行业（已索引、可搜索且全部集中在一个地方），跟上市场的步伐。
NewsWhip Analytics
newswhip.com
了解公众如何参与任何主题。 分析并报告超过 7 年的网络和社交媒体公众参与数据。
NewsWhip Spike
newswhip.com
通信团队的实时媒体监控。 将网络和社交内容的实时提要与公众参与数据相结合，以识别和预测重要的内容
Factal
factal.com
Factal gives companies the facts they need in real time to protect people, avoid disruptions and drive automation when the unexpected happens. Factal combines lightning-fast discovery with trusted verification into a single platform, outpacing other breaking news sources. Experienced journalists use...
TechNews
technews.io
TechNews gives IT companies higher IQ understanding of what's trending in complex categories like AI, Cybersecurity, Cloud Infrastructure and more.
EzyInsights
ezyinsights.com
EzyInsights is the fastest news gathering, content discovery and media monitoring solution for newsrooms and journalists. We are used by thousands of journalists, who use it every day, to keep on top of what content the world is engaging with in real-time. On average, new EzyInsights customers make ...
Metro Monitor
metromonitor.com
Metro Monitor monitors all media outlets for public relations and corporate communications professionals, allowing you to gain access to proprietary news monitoring databases and innovatinve TV news clipping and media analysis services.
SnapStream
snapstream.com
SnapStream is a powerful cloud-based video clipping product that records and transcribes live video and makes it easy to make and share moments that matter. With Snapstream you can: - Record and transcribe any video source, livestream, TV channel or live event - Instantly search transcripts across m...
Webz.io
webz.io
Webz.io is the leading provider of machine-defined web data. It transforms the vast pool of web data from across the open and dark web into structured web data feeds, ready for machines to consume. Using Webz.io’s data, enterprises, developers, and analysts can now unlock the raw potential of web da...
Brand Analytics
brandanalytics.ru
Brand Analytics is a Social Media Monitoring and Analysis System. - Data acquisition from all sources, namely social networking sites, video hostings, map services, public channels and messenger chats, review websites, forums, blogs, marketplaces, online media, newspapers, magazines and federal chan...
Truescope
truescope.com
Truescope is the fastest growing media monitoring and measurement service. Truescope surfaces real-time media insights and business intelligence for organizations around the world. Its mission is to leverage better content, cleaner data, and the newest technology to better inform subscribers by simp...
Signal AI
signal-ai.com
In a sea of endless data, Signal AI delivers clarity for confident, informed decisions. Over 5 million articles are ingested into the Signal AI platform every day, across 226 markets in 75 languages to generate insights for decision making. • Empower Your PR Strategy - Elevate your communications, s...
News Exposure
newsexposure.com
News Exposure provides robust and comprehensive TV and radio broadcast monitoring, internet monitoring, LexisNexis/Print monitoring, media intelligence, and PR analysis. We also offer a media contacts database solution. News Exposure has created an exclusive niche in the industry by maintaining a pe...
Determ
determ.com
Determ, previously Mediatoolkit, is an AI-powered online media monitoring solution. It helps inform better business decisions based on real-time consumer, competitor, and market insights. Determ tracks keywords or phrases across 100+ million sources in any language or location to identify relevant m...
Managr
managr.ai
Managr is an AI assistant for marketing and PR teams. It streamlines research & ideation, content creation and media pitching. Try Managr for Free! managr.ai/pricing
Mentionlytics
mentionlytics.com
Mentionlytics is an all-in-one Intelligent Social Media Monitoring Platform. It enables you to track mentions for your brand, your product, or your competitors on the entire web (News sites, forums, blogs, and ANY other website) and many Social Media Channels, like TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebo...
Wizikey
wizikey.com
What is Wizikey? Wizikey is a media monitoring and PR software. It helps companies with media monitoring across different media along with trends, and insights on competitive intelligence and press release distribution across the world. It also helps PR professionals find the right set of reporters,...
Anewstip
anewstip.com
Anewstip 是一个一站式公关平台，可帮助企业家、公关专业人士和营销人员搜索相关媒体联系人（记者、编辑、博主、影响者等）、建立媒体列表、发送个性化推介或批量新闻稿以及在线监控和监控推特提到。 1) 100 万记者、编辑、博主和媒体的电子邮件和电话号码。 2）根据推文搜索相关媒体联系人。 3）根据文章搜索相关媒体联系人。 4）建立媒体列表。 5) 发送个性化推介和批量新闻稿，并跟踪打开次数、点击次数。在此注册免费试用：https://anewstip.com/
Propel PRM
propelmypr.com
Propel PRM 正在利用其公共关系管理技术重新构想免费媒体。 PRM 平台使营销和传播专业人士能够找到合适的媒体来宣传他们的故事，管理媒体关系和活动，监控其品牌的覆盖范围和声音份额，并轻松衡量赢得媒体努力的业务影响。 Propel 拥有 150 多家客户，包括 Real Chemistry、Textron、Insurify 以及其他领先品牌和机构。 Propel 于 2019 年推出，总部位于特拉维夫，在纽约、伦敦和迈阿密设有团队。 Propel 迄今为止已筹集了 600 万美元的风险投资，是世界上增长最快的公关技术。欲了解更多信息，请访问 www.propelmypr.com。
Newswire
newswire.com
Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with press release distribution services that help build brand awareness, earn media mentions, increase online visibility, improve search engine optimization performance, generate sales, and more. In addition to press release distribut...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. Working with thousands of organizations globally, we understand the pressures you face. Like building a strong brand and reputation. Being your organization’s eyes, ears and conscience. Supporting the C-suite, the wider business and it...
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud 提供世界上最全面的端到端事件技术和相关服务，以支持事件的创建和管理。管理活动的整个生命周期，无论地点、形式、规模或长度如何 - 从单一会议到始终在线的体验。 Noted 使活动策划者、营销人员和传播专业人士能够通过一个平台创建身临其境的体验、提高参与度、挖掘有利可图的见解并最大限度地提高投资回报率。 - 现场活动：简化并自动化您的注册和后端流程，从征集文件到创建议程。 - 虚拟活动：通过品牌大厅、强大的参与工具和内置网络广播解决方案提供身临其境的数字体验。 - 混合活动：通过端到端活动技术、移动应用程序和现场制作服务，将共享体验提升到新的高度 创建沉浸...
Locobuzz
locobuzz.com
Locobuzz 是一个屡获殊荣的社交媒体分析和参与平台，可以有效地部署该平台来倾听和响应品牌创建的在线嗡嗡声，并评估特定营销活动的有效性。 Locobuzz 不仅有助于“聆听”社交媒体，还可以使用内置的 CRM 功能以个性化方式与用户“互动”。强大的数据存储可以产生洞察并提供可操作的数据。我们为您的品牌设计一站式数字情报中心。通过结构化且强大的分析和可视化，可以轻松推动数字战略和品牌形象，而无需过多的复杂社交数据。我们为您提供实时体验、思想领导力和危机管理方面的帮助。 Locobuzz 还使企业能够利用机器学习和 NLP 的力量，使用多语言聊天机器人创建交互式体验。我们相信，对话式商务的潜力...
Isentia
isentia.com
Isentia 的媒体智能解决方案提供跨在线、电视、广播、社交媒体和印刷品的全面媒体监控、分析和洞察服务。
Veritone
veritone.com
Veritone Attribute 正在改变媒体广播中的营销归因，利用人工智能技术为所有广播格式的广告提供近乎实时的绩效指标，包括预定和未预定的广告（实时阅读、有机提及促销）。 Veritone Attribute 利用广播广告的数据，并将其与广告商的网站分析相关联。借助 Attribute，媒体广播公司可以展示其广播活动的数字价值，从而提高广告商满意度并扩大收入。快速洞察 — 近乎实时地收集和查看丰富、可靠的营销活动数据 灵活的设置 — 可针对每个客户、广告商和营销活动进行定制 高度可视化 — 仪表板提供简单、可共享的归因数据可视化 了解更多信息，请访问 https://www.verit...
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service 是一个由 AI 提供支持的云原生统一客户服务平台，可在 30 多个数字、社交和语音渠道中实现无缝的客户和代理体验，并提供实时的可操作和可扩展的见解，从而无需任何其他单点解决方案。 Sprinklr 服务 – - 使客户能够在他们的首选渠道上与您的品牌互动，获得一致的品牌体验，从而让客户满意。 - 为客服人员提供统一/360 度客户视图，并利用人工智能的力量推荐最相关的响应，以提高客服人员的工作效率和体验。 - 为主管提供有意义且可操作的见解，以推动增长和卓越运营 - 通过在整个企业范围内扩展的实时联络中心见解，帮助领导者发现增长、转型和创新的机会。
Mynewdesk
mynewsdesk.com
发现在线公关的影响！监控有关您的品牌的言论，创造您的故事，识别并吸引您的受众并分析结果。