Mav
未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop。
网站：hiremav.com
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Mav”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。
在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。
无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。
Mav is the first AI-powered SMS assistant for growth-minded sales reps. Automate the back-and-forth with your leads and customers via text message. Whether it’s scheduling meetings, qualifying prospects, or following up with leads, Mav is on it. Hire Mav, scale your business.
目录:
网站： hiremav.com
免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Mav”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。