替代项 - Matecat
Murf AI
murf.ai
使用多功能人工智能语音生成器从文本到语音。 支持人工智能，真实的人们的声音。 在几分钟内制作工作室品质的配音。使用 Murf 逼真的 AI 声音进行播客、视频和所有专业演示。
memoQ
memoq.com
memoQ 是一款专有的计算机辅助翻译软件套件，可在 Microsoft Windows 操作系统上运行。它由匈牙利软件公司 memoQ Fordítástechnológiai Zrt 开发。 (memoQ Translation Technologies)，前身为 Kilgray，是一家成立于 2004 年的翻译管理软件提供商，并在 2012 年和 2013 年被评为翻译技术领域发展最快的公司之一。memoQ 提供翻译记忆库、术语、机器翻译集成和参考信息桌面、客户端/服务器和 Web 应用程序环境中的管理。
XTM Cloud
xtm.cloud
跨多个区域本地化和部署材料非常复杂。您需要一个简单、可扩展且强大的翻译解决方案。 XTM 翻译管理系统 (TMS) 将帮助您更快、更经济高效地交付本地化为多种语言的内容。
Smartcat
smartcat.com
一体化平台将企业和翻译人员连接到简化的内容交付循环中
Crowdin
crowdin.com
Crowdin 的本地化管理平台是为您的团队提供的技术解决方案。使用我们的云软件翻译和更新您的多语言产品的内容。
Transifex
transifex.com
与 Transifex 集成以管理多语言网站和应用程序内容的创建。订购翻译、查看翻译进度以及 TM 等工具。
Lokalise
lokalise.com
为增长而构建的本地化平台。 通过以他们的语言提供本地体验，吸引全新的应用程序用户、在线购物者、网络浏览器和游戏玩家，无论他们身在何处。
Unbabel
unbabel.com
Unbabel 提供 30 多种语言的多语言翻译服务，以增强您的客户服务体验。了解更多关于我们的语言操作解决方案！
Weglot
weglot.com
翻译您的网站并覆盖更广泛的受众的最快、最简单的方法！
Lingotek
lingotek.com
Lingotek, a member of the Straker Group, was established in 2006 and is located in Lehi, Utah. With the first cloud-based TMS platform, Lingotek has been integral in the technology revolution within the Localization and Translation industry. Acquired by Straker Translations in 2021, Lingotek is pois...
Redokun
redokun.com
Redokun is a cloud-based translation tool that can be used to translate various types of documents while preserving their layout and design. It's a simple solution that's easy to use and integrate (onboard your team in hours) and will allow you to lower the time and translation costs while increasin...
Bureau Works
bureauworks.com
Bureau Works is a cloud-based translation management system that transforms complex translation and localization management into simple and predictable activities. Our technology solves the problem of managing translations as a whole. From knowledge management to performance management and payment, ...
Wordfast
wordfast.com
Wordfast solutions are designed to help translators save time, money and effort by storing your translations in a translation memory database and retrieving that translated content automatically for future projects. Since 1999, Wordfast has been committed to providing the most user-friendly and affo...
Lingohub
lingohub.com
Stay in control of the project's localization - manage, coordinate and launch international products faster. Lingohub is an all-in-one localization solution where you can focus on tech goals, avoid manual work, test design across different languages, and simplify the localization process. Integrated...
TextUnited
textunited.com
TextUnited is an award-winning, cloud-based Translation Management System. Providing a collaborative translation environment, we deliver scalable, multilingual processes - facilitating omnichannel communication for companies across a multitude of industries around the globe. Combining cutting-edge m...
Language I/O
languageio.com
Language I/O ensures any customer service agent can talk to any customer on any channel in any language. Through the power of AI, your follow-the-sun model now supports every language under the sun, whether it is on chat, voice, or email. Our unique model ensures you have the best translation availa...
EasyTranslate
easytranslate.com
EasyTranslate offers translation management, access to translators or copywriters and generative AI - all on one centralised software. Manage and automate your translations in an efficient way. Find a large variety of no-code plugins that integrate directly into your CMS, PIM and other systems. More...
Phrase Localization Suite
phrase.com
The Phrase Localization Platform is a unique, AI-powered language platform that integrates translation, scoring, and automation tools in one place for businesses and language service providers. It offers scalability, a vendor-neutral approach, and advanced analytics for performance optimization. Rea...