Marfeel is a content analytics platform that helps publishers and media companies understand their traffic, readers and subscribers. Marfeel's platform helps publishers build synergies and alignment across teams with data informed decisions to unlock the full potential of their content and audiences. With headquarters in Barcelona and offices in New York and Bogota, Marfeel employs over 60 professionals. Working with the publishing and adtech industries since 2011, Marfeel is a Google Certified Publishing Partner, an official member of IAB, and Prebid.org, and continues to develop new technology for publishers.
