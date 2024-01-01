Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

Mapify is an end-to-end platform to manage and process real-time geospatial data and generate real-time insights. With Mapify, you can quickly build your solutions and leverage them on Smart Cities, IoT, and Industry 4.0. We fill the gap between Google Maps and complex Geographic Information Systems with a simple, low-code SaaS platform. It’s easy but powerful, Ingest > Process > Visualize > Take action!

目录:

Productivity
Location Intelligence Software

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Mapify IoT”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

