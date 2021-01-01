替代项 - mails.ai
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp 是一个美国营销自动化平台和电子邮件营销服务。该平台是其运营商 Rocket Science Group 的商业名称，该公司是一家美国公司，由 Ben Chestnut 和 Mark Armstrong 于 2001 年创立，Dan Kurzius 后来加入。 “Mailchimp 以其最受欢迎的电子贺卡角色命名，于 2001 年推出，多年来一直是一个副项目，每月收入几千美元。” Mailchimp 最初是一项付费服务，并于 2009 年添加了免费增值选项。一年之内，其用户群从 85,000 人增长到 450,000 人。到 2014 年 6 月，它每月代表用户发送超过 ...
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo（以前称为 Sendinblue）可帮助您发展业务。通过电子邮件、短信、聊天等方式建立客户关系。在需要时使用您需要的工具。免费试用。
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. 是一家在线营销公司，总部位于马萨诸塞州沃尔瑟姆，在科罗拉多州拉夫兰设有办事处；和纽约，纽约。 该公司成立于1995年，后于2015年出售给Endurance International。
MailerLite
mailerlite.com
利用自动化、登陆页面和调查等功能创建高级电子邮件营销活动。通过 14 天试用期免费使用高级功能！
SendGrid
sendgrid.com
SendGrid（也称为 Twilio SendGrid）是一个位于科罗拉多州丹佛市的客户通信平台，用于交易和营销电子邮件。该公司由 Isaac Saldana、Jose Lopez 和 Tim Jenkins 于 2009 年创立，并通过 Techstars 加速器计划进行孵化。 截至 2017 年，SendGrid 已筹集超过 8100 万美元，并在科罗拉多州丹佛市设有办事处；科罗拉多州博尔德；加利福尼亚州欧文市；加利福尼亚州雷德伍德城；该公司于 2017 年 11 月 16 日在纽约证券交易所上市。Twilio 于 2019 年 2 月收购了 SendGrid。
Mailtrap
mailtrap.io
在将电子邮件样本交付给客户之前检查并调试它们。
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
自动化您的营销并将所有交付渠道整合到一个平台上：电子邮件、网络推送通知、短信、Viber。 © 2021
Campaign Monitor
createsend.com
通过令人难忘的电子邮件营销推动成果。使用 Campaign Monitor 简单的电子邮件营销和自动化工具，与受众建立联系从未如此简单。
Emma
myemma.com
简单，与您合作，基本上是您最好的朋友电子邮件营销。 最好的朋友使人际关系变得容易。他们为你加油，在你困难的时候出现。这就是艾玛为您的电子邮件所做的事情。
Zoho ZeptoMail
zoho.com
交易电子邮件服务：有保证的即时交付 您的交易电子邮件包含重要信息。 ZeptoMail 是一项可靠且安全的服务，可以立即发送这些非常重要的电子邮件。凭借高速交付和出色的收件箱放置，ZeptoMail 意味着您不再让客户等待。
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation（也写作 opentext）是一家开发和销售企业信息管理 (EIM) 软件的加拿大公司。OpenText 总部位于加拿大安大略省滑铁卢，是截至 2014 年加拿大最大的软件公司，被公认为加拿大百强雇主之一2016 年，Mediacorp Canada Inc.OpenText 软件应用程序为大型公司、政府机构和专业服务公司管理内容或非结构化数据。 OpenText 的产品旨在满足信息管理要求，包括管理大量内容、遵守监管要求以及移动和在线体验管理。OpenText 在全球拥有超过 14,000 名员工，是一家在纳斯达克 (OTEX) 上市的上市公司和多伦多...
SparkPost
sparkpost.com
全球首个预测性电子邮件智能平台，通过前所未有的数据可见性帮助品牌预测和优化电子邮件性能。
Litmus
litmus.com
Litmus 帮助电子邮件营销人员更高效地工作、发现代价高昂的错误并加快营销活动的绩效。
Levitate
levitate.ai
我们的幸福平台结合了真实的沟通工具、专门的成功专家和人工智能，帮助您建立持久的关系。
MailReach
mailreach.co
排名第一的电子邮件预热服务，可防止陷入垃圾邮件。 MailReach 是一种电子邮件预热服务，可通过自动引导您的电子邮件产生积极而现实的参与度，从而提高您的电子邮件声誉。
Warmup Inbox
warmupinbox.com
停止向垃圾邮件发送冷邮件。 Warmup Inbox 是一项电子邮件预热服务，可通过我们相互通信的收件箱网络自动提高您的电子邮件发送声誉。
Bouncer
usebouncer.com
电子邮件验证和验证服务，采用酷炫的技术和真正有爱心的人员。最容易使用，但也是最强大的。
MailUp
mailup.com
MailUp 是完整的电子邮件和 SMS 传送解决方案，它将强大的电子邮件营销工具与 SMTP 中继以及电子商务、CRM 和 CMS 系统的插件结合在一起。
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
了解 dotdigital 的一体化平台如何让您创建营销自动化，通过电子邮件、短信、社交、推送通知和登陆页面吸引您的联系人。
Bento
bentonow.com
Bento 是一个为在线企业创建的强大的消息自动化平台，具有强大的电子邮件和短信营销自动化功能。
Interseller
interseller.io
Interseller 通过查找候选人的电子邮件并发送电子邮件序列，帮助招聘人员找到候选人并与其建立联系。
MediaHQ
mediahq.com
MediaHQ 将改变您的媒体关系。您可以在一处构建媒体列表、分发新闻稿、宣传您的故事并阅读新闻稿报告。它使您可以即时、轻松地分享新闻。
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
激发参与度的电子邮件自动化软件。 通过可推动转化的个性化内容吸引您的电子邮件受众。 Upland Adestra 是全球领先的第一人称营销电子邮件和生命周期营销解决方案提供商，为全球和成长型品牌提供服务。
Maildroppa
maildroppa.com
适合忙碌的创始人的简单电子邮件营销。 Maildroppa 是一款易于学习的工具，适合正在构建新产品的初创公司。这是与受众建立联系并共同成长的最简单方式。
Emercury
emercury.net
将更多电子邮件潜在客户转化为客户 了解营销人员用来接触、转化和留住客户的电子邮件营销平台。
Warmbase
warmbase.io
Warmbase is an email warm up tool. It helps your emails to get warmed up before you reach out to your prospects inbox. Once your email is warmed up, you are ready to land your prospect’s inbox instead of their spam folder. Warmbase saves your time, energy and efforts increasing your email deliverabi...
GoCustomer
gocustomer.ai
Redefining Customer Engagement with Hyper-Personalized Emails. Propel your marketing with our unique AI blend for customer acquisition, retention, and beyond.
InboxIgniter
inboxigniter.com
InboxIgniter.com is a revolutionary email warmup tool. You can simply connect your mailbox you want to run outreach campaigns with and the tool will take care of everything by itself. Inboxigniter is an AI-powered email warmup tool that works by taking care of industries, business niches, languages ...
SendPost
sendpost.io
Email API + SMTP Relay We provide developers, businesses and ESPs with tools, expertise and support needed to reliably deliver, measure and optimise emails so they reach your customers' inboxes on time, every time.
Inboxroad
inboxroad.com
Connect to the Inboxroad SMTP server and get the best delivery with the help of dedicated experts. Inboxroad offers monitoring and personal deliverability advice, helping you get the most out of your email marketing and transactional email activities.
EmailLabs
emaillabs.io
EmailLabs was created for those who have a system that generates e-mails. Whether you have a store, billing, accounting, CRM, ERP, CMS or a dedicated Marketing Automation system - EmailLabs will increase the deliverability of your e-mails. ✅ Thanks to simple SMTP integration, the service is ready to...
Unspam
unspam.email
Unspam.email is an online spam tester tool for emails. Improve your deliverability with the free email tester. The service analyzes the main aspects of an email and returns a spam score and predicts results with a AI heat map of your email newsletter.
SendClean
sendclean.com
SendClean is an intelligent email delivery platform packed with all the tools and features to help businesses achieve their marketing and sales goals in the most simplified manner.
MailCharts
mailcharts.com
MailCharts is a competitor email monitoring tool to understand how often they discount, when they email, and how they segment emails.
MailChannels
mailchannels.com
Ensure your customers’ emails are always delivered. Our Email Delivery Platform prevents server blocklisting and proactively detects email security issues.
Infobip
infobip.com
Infobip Email API is an email-sending infrastructure that instantly delivers a high volume of emails over SMTP, or HTTP API. Helps to provide an excellent customer experience with emails delivered without delays, increasing revenue by maximizing deliverability. Support all formats of transactional o...
Mailazy
mailazy.com
Mailazy is a Transactional Email Platform that satisfies the requirement for use cases like Reset Password Emails, OTP Emails, Welcome Emails, and so on. The Mailazy platform helps you to send transactional emails seamlessly and track email deliverability. Mailazy enables your applications to send m...
Nicesender
nicesender.com
Email marketing platform. Automate and integrate via API. Use prepared templates and a powerful constructor for simple email template layout.
MailMonitor
mailmonitor.com
From inbox placement and blocklist monitoring to email campaign performance analytics, MailMonitor’s has every essential tool you need to optimize your email marketing campaigns and ensure you’re always following email marketing best practices. MailMonitor is your technology partner that you always ...
mailivery
mailivery.io
Mailivery makes sure your sales emails land in your prospects' inboxes more often. We send AI-generated emails to our inboxes, then take them out of spam, mark them as trusted, and respond back to you. Your reputation increases and you make more sales.
Inboxy
inboxy.io
Land emails in the inbox effortlessly so you can close more deals. The only inbox warm-up solution that utilizes a private network of headless browsers and AI to guarantee better deliverability. Our IP Warm Up service offers several distinct benefits that separate us from other market solutions. Hea...
Inbox Monster
inboxmonster.com
Inbox Monster’s email deliverability and threat monitoring platform allows you to see beyond surface-level metrics. An incredible depth of action-ready visualizations and insights are bolstered by a proactive professional services team. Essentials for the next generation of data-driven email markete...
Leadspicker
leadspicker.com
Leadspicker: The Ultimate SaaS Platform for Lead Prospecting & Email Outreach Elevate your business prospecting game with Leadspicker – a groundbreaking SaaS solution designed specifically for results-driven marketers and sales professionals. With Leadspicker, you no longer have to juggle multiple t...
Seventh Sense
theseventhsense.com
Seventh Sense is a sales and marketing software that allows Sales and marketing professionals generate data about their prospective and existing customers every day to analyze that data to increase sales, increase marketing engagement and brand awareness, minimize bad customer experiences and lost r...
Folderly
folderly.com
Folderly is an Email Deliverability solution that offers a comprehensive approach to ensuring flawless email deliverability. Locate, solve, and prevent email deliverability pitfalls, and ensure your emails reach the Inbox folder. Never again let your emails be part of the 51% of all business emails ...
Magnews
magnews.it
Magnews 是用于管理客户旅程和提高客户价值的一站式解决方案，从整体战略定义到单个活动和营销活动执行，从旅程设计开始，在连续的衡量和改进周期中。 Magnews 使营销和销售团队能够共同努力获取、转化、发展、吸引和重新激活客户，并增加他们的品牌价值。
TrulyInbox
trulyinbox.com
TrulyInbox 是一款电子邮件预热工具，可帮助企业提高发件人的声誉并增加电子邮件进入收件箱的机会。它的工作原理是以人性化的方式与您的收件箱进行交互，例如以不同的时间间隔发送和接收电子邮件、打开和回复电子邮件以及将电子邮件标记为重要和加星标。这有助于与电子邮件服务提供商 (ESP) 建立信任，并向他们表明您的帐户是活跃且活跃的。因此，ESP 更有可能将您的电子邮件发送到收件箱，从而提高电子邮件的送达率、提高参与度并减少垃圾邮件投诉。
SocketLabs
socketlabs.com
电子邮件是我们所做的。确保您的消息送达是我们的首要任务。卓越的服务是我们的承诺。我们花了超过 15 年的时间来完善轻松、可靠地发送电子邮件的艺术和科学。无论您的业务规模或复杂程度如何，我们都拥有可用的技术、报告和支持资源，以最大限度地提高您的电子邮件的成功率。正在寻找简单、轻松的体验？我们在功能丰富的外发邮件传送解决方案、易于使用的仪表板界面和更简单的设置之间取得了适当的平衡。您可以在几分钟内完成设置并运行。我们专有的电子邮件服务器技术、高级分析和个性化客户支持有助于 SocketLabs 提供终极客户体验。我们的产品和服务确保您能够： - 将重要的营销和交易电子邮件发送到收件箱 - 获得有关...
Allegrow
allegrow.co
Allegrow 优化您的发件人声誉和收件箱放置。让 Allegrow 与您的营销自动化/销售参与系统配合使用，您可以增加您发送的电子邮件到达优先收件箱的百分比，而不是垃圾邮件文件夹或非重点文件夹。
Kasplo
kasplo.com
Kasplo 电子邮件营销软件专为实现最佳性能和可扩展性而构建。体验强大的客户保留、生命周期和转化。
Netcore Cloud
netcorecloud.com
Netcore Cloud 的客户参与和体验平台（以前称为 Netcore Smartech）是一个一站式增长平台，使营销人员、增长和产品经理能够跨多个接触点与客户进行强有力的对话。在 AI/ML 的支持下，Netcore Cloud 使网站和移动应用品牌能够推动全渠道增长。该平台提供： - 通过拼接线上和线下渠道的用户数据，可操作的统一客户档案。 - 由机器学习支持的数据分析，有助于通过实时报告和产品分析，在正确的时间自动向正确的用户群体交付个性化多渠道营销活动。 - 以人工智能为主导的推荐引擎，让用户轻松发现相关产品，并进一步个性化用户旅程每个阶段的体验。 - 一个无代码平台，可提高速度和...
Emarsys
emarsys.com
Emarsys 现已成为 SAP 公司，为数字营销领导者和企业主提供唯一的全渠道客户参与平台，旨在加速业务成果。通过快速将所需的业务成果与经过验证的全渠道客户参与策略（从行业领先品牌众包）结合起来，我们的平台使您能够加快实现价值的速度，提供卓越的一对一体验并快速产生可衡量的结果。 Emarsys 是全球 1,500 多家客户的首选平台。加入数以千计的领先品牌的行列，他们相信 Emarsys 能够提供其业务所需的可预测的盈利成果以及客户应得的高度个性化的全渠道体验。欲了解更多信息，请访问 www.emarsys.com
Pipl.ai
pipl.ai
人工智能驱动的大规模冷外展 您是否正在发送冷外展？如果是 - 继续阅读。如果您像我们一样 - 您可能对当前冰冷的外展自动化工具不满意。太贵了。大量的手动操作。送达能力差。我们的使命是改变这一现状。我们提供以下服务： - 从无限的电子邮件收件箱发送营销活动（是的。我们不会向您收取连接额外电子邮件帐户的费用） - 为您的所有帐户提供无限制的预热 - 内置潜在客户电子邮件验证 - 内置潜在客户数据丰富& 实现 - AI战役和序列助手&全序列作家还不够好？这里还有更多： - 使用图像、GIF 和视频进行自动个性化 - 将您的营销活动人工智能翻译为 140 多种语言 - 每日送达率报告和域名健康检查器。...
Salesforge
salesforge.ai
告别冷电子邮件模板，向程序化冷电子邮件外展问好！ Salesforge 是一款一体化销售执行超级应用程序，通过解决大规模个性化冷电子邮件外展的需求，同时保障您的电子邮件送达率，为每个销售团队提供实现目标的最高可能性。我们通过启用实时 AI 和通过机器学习来决策关键的销售活动，增强每种语言的消息传递，并消除对各种销售点解决方案的需求，从而提高转化率。
Reoon
reoon.com
通过自动化手动任务来提高业务效率。 Reoon 提供最好的软件解决方案和专业工具来支持您的业务。
InboxAlly
inboxally.com
进入收件箱并远离垃圾邮件文件夹。电子邮件送达软件可帮助客户提高打开率和投资回报率。
SMTP.com
smtp.com
SMTP.com 是一种优质的电子邮件传送和电子邮件中继解决方案，使您能够轻松发送和跟踪大量电子邮件。
Warmy
warmy.io
用于电子邮件交付的自动一体化工具，使您的电子邮件渠道可靠。 使用最先进的人工智能自动流程，邮箱已准备好进行电子邮件营销活动，具有最高的电子邮件送达率。
Nureply
nureply.com
使用高级 AI 的冷电子邮件软件可在几秒钟内生成个性化电子邮件、重写内容并发送电子邮件。通过 Nureply 创造更多销售额和更多收入。
Mailmodo
mailmodo.com
没有获得足够的转化？使用这些适用于每个行业的顶级电子邮件流创意来吸引、培养潜在客户并将其转化为付费客户。