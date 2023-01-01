替代项 - Lifesight
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot 提供完整的营销、销售、客户服务和 CRM 软件平台，以及方法、资源和支持，帮助企业更好地发展。开始使用免费工具，并随着您的成长进行升级。
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, Inc.是一家美国云软件公司，总部位于加利福尼亚州旧金山。它提供 (CRM) 客户关系管理服务，还销售一套互补的企业应用程序，专注于客户服务、营销自动化、分析和应用程序开发。 2020 年，《财富》杂志根据员工满意度调查，将 Salesforce 在“最适宜工作的 100 家公司名单”中排名第六。
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
使用 Zoho 的在线生产力工具和 SaaS 应用程序套件来运营您的整个业务。全球超过 5000 万用户信任我们。尝试我们的永久免费计划！
Miro
miro.com
Miro 是在线协作白板平台，使分布式团队能够有效地协同工作，从使用数字便签进行集思广益到规划和管理敏捷工作流程。
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign 是一个面向中小型企业的云软件平台，总部位于伊利诺伊州芝加哥。该公司提供客户体验自动化 (CXA) 软件，该软件结合了电子邮件营销、营销自动化、销售自动化和 CRM 类别。
CallRail
callrail.com
电话和网络表单的跟踪和分析。优化您的营销并提高 PPC、SEO 和线下广告活动的投资回报率。
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. 是一家在线营销公司，总部位于马萨诸塞州沃尔瑟姆，在科罗拉多州拉夫兰设有办事处；和纽约，纽约。 该公司成立于1995年，后于2015年出售给Endurance International。
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plus 是一个统一的 CX 平台，使您的销售、营销和支持团队能够在单一界面上协同工作。
BL.INK
bl.ink
企业链接管理。为全球团队提供协作、合规性和创造力，以改善每次参与、保护您的数据并在每次点击中建立信心。
TheyDo
theydo.io
数字化设计思维以客户为中心解决问题。使用经过验证的方法大规模改造您的业务以产生突破性创新。
Flowcode
flowcode.com
Flowcode 是排名第一的 QR 码制作工具。徽标、颜色和设计，以及隐私和数据支持，全部免费。立即下载高质量的打印文件。
Impact
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™ - 世界领先的合作伙伴自动化解决方案，发现、管理、保护、优化所有合作伙伴渠道，实现真正的指数增长。
PixelMe
pixelme.me
PixelMe 是一种 URL 缩短工具，其中包含您共享的每个链接中的重定向像素。创建强大的品牌链接，点击次数增加高达 34%。
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch 是一家数字消费者情报公司，总部位于英国布莱顿。 Brandwatch 销售六种不同的产品：Consumer Research、Audiences、Vizia、Qriously、Reviews 和 BuzzSumo。 Brandwatch Consumer Research 是一种“自助应用程序”或软件即服务，它对社交媒体数据进行存档，以便为公司提供信息和跟踪特定细分市场以分析其品牌在线形象的方法。该工具的覆盖范围包括博客、新闻网站、论坛、视频、评论、图像和社交网络，包括 Twitter、Facebook、Instagram 和 Reddit。用户可以使用文本和图像搜索来搜...
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat 是一个美观、灵活且功能强大的客户成功平台。客户 360、健康评分、手册、客户门户等。
Triple Whale
triplewhale.com
Triple Whale 将您使用的所有工具的指标集中到您的口袋中。我们简化、通知并节省您的时间！
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
端到端 SaaS 分析。 HockeyStack 是一款 SaaS 分析工具，可统一营销、产品、收入和销售数据，以发现隐藏的见解，例如营销活动的 LTV 或每个营销渠道的流失率。无需设置。没有代码。免费试用
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap 是一家基于 SaaS 的客户生命周期管理和移动营销公司，总部位于加利福尼亚州山景城。该公司成立于 2013 年 5 月，为 8,000 多家公司提供移动应用分析和用户参与产品，包括索尼、沃达丰、Carousell、DC Comics、Go-Jek、BookMyShow 和 DealsPlus。该公司得到了红杉资本、Tiger Global Management、Accel Partners 和 Recruit Holdings 的支持。
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage 是一个全栈解决方案，包括强大的客户分析、自动化跨渠道参与和人工智能驱动的个性化。
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
Terminus 可让您向合适的受众传递个性化消息，无论他们身在何处。
Contentsquare
contentsquare.com
利用世界上最完整的数字体验分析平台提高收入、转化率和参与度。
Factors.AI
factors.ai
Factors.ai 是一个端到端营销分析和归因平台，跨数据孤岛集成，以提供可操作的、符合隐私要求的、人工智能驱动的见解。现在试试！
ChurnZero
churnzero.net
ChurnZero 是一款客户成功软件，可帮助企业了解客户的产品使用情况、评估他们的健康状况，并为企业提供管理和自动化客户体验的方法。
Attribution
attributionapp.com
归因可以跟踪您在广告上花费的费用、哪些客户来自广告以及他们从您那里购买了什么。
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
证明投资回报率。 增加转化。 增加收入。 跟踪并归因每个线上和线下销售线索，准确确定是哪个营销活动在推动它。
Catalyst
catalyst.io
客户成功软件可帮助您集中客户数据、清晰了解客户健康状况并扩展可推动保留和增长的体验。
Demandbase
demandbase.com
适用于中型市场和企业 B2B 公司的领先 ABM 软件。了解更多关于真正的端到端客户营销公司的信息。
TrackMaven
trackmaven.com
TrackMaven 的营销分析软件可帮助营销人员证明 ROI 并改善 18 个集成数字和社交渠道的业绩。
Acquia
acquia.com
Acquia 是一家软件即服务公司，由 Dries Buytaert 和 Jay Batson 共同创立，为开源 Web 内容管理平台 Drupal 提供企业产品、服务和技术支持。
Khoros
khoros.com
我们的软件通过构建和扩展数字护理、社交营销和品牌社区来帮助您提供最佳的客户体验。点击开始！
Totango
totango.com
Totango 是一款客户成功软件，可帮助企业推动收入增长、减少客户流失，同时专注于 SaaS 客户旅程。免费体验 Totango。
AdRoll
adroll.com
借助 AdRoll 的 AI 驱动营销软件，您可以在一处获得复杂的受众群体定位、跨渠道参与、高级衡量和归因。借助 AdRoll 的增长平台，打造客户喜爱的品牌，将更多访客转变为客户，并提高客户忠诚度。
Tomi.ai
tomi.ai
Tomi.ai 是一个保护隐私的网站访问者和入站销售线索评分平台，可预测每个网站访问者的购买概率和未来收入，并将这些预测转化为： - 广告受众和综合转化（智能出价优化信号），以最大化收入（而非潜在客户）并消除浪费的营销支出， - 即时洞察各种渠道、受众和广告创意产生的流量的实际质量， - 潜在客户和潜在客户评分，帮助销售团队创建更多渠道并达成更多交易。
Bento
bentonow.com
Bento 是一个为在线企业创建的强大的消息自动化平台，具有强大的电子邮件和短信营销自动化功能。
Quantcast
quantcast.com
我们正在采取一种全新的方式在开放互联网上进行广告。
GWI
gwi.com
由 GWI 提供支持的按需消费者研究。触手可及的全球消费者数据可立即了解您的受众。
WhatConverts
whatconverts.com
营销机构和客户的潜在客户跟踪 唯一受到顶级 PPC 和 SEO 专业人士信赖的潜在客户跟踪和报告软件，可以为客户增加价值。
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
激发参与度的电子邮件自动化软件。 通过可推动转化的个性化内容吸引您的电子邮件受众。 Upland Adestra 是全球领先的第一人称营销电子邮件和生命周期营销解决方案提供商，为全球和成长型品牌提供服务。
Audiense
audiense.com
了解受众并获得更好的营销结果、社交媒体结果、影响者结果、媒体策略、增长策略或广告支出回报所需的一切。 将消费者细分和文化洞察置于战略的中心，让您的团队能够以前所未有的方式了解受众。 了解什么能激励您的受众、感动他们并影响他们。
Act-On
act-on.com
专门从事 B2B、B2C 和电子邮件营销的营销自动化平台，旨在满足现代业务的实际需求。
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource 是呼叫跟踪、潜在客户管理和业务分析解决方案的行业领导者。最大化您的营销资金并获得可衡量的结果。
Choozle
choozle.com
Choozle 是一款可供所有营销人员和广告商使用的数字广告软件。我们让数字广告变得轻松简单。在这里了解更多！
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno is an AI-powered CRM that enables large retailers & D2C brands to increase repeat sales by 11% by building an understanding of each individual customer & creating more relevant marketing campaigns across SMS, email, Whatsapp, Facebook & Instagram. 100’s of retailers like Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger...
SuprSend
suprsend.com
SuprSend is a powerful notification infrastructure that streamlines your product notifications with an API-first approach. Create and deliver transactional, crons, and engagement notifications on multiple channels with a single notification API. What you get with SuprSend? - Multi-tenant support for...
ShiftX
shiftx.com
Most process tools are either hard to use, even for trained experts, or a flexible mess. ShiftX is the user-friendly process modeling tool in between that includes everyone without requiring any training.
Dynosend
dynosend.com
Dynosend is a customer engagement platform the helps product-led companies to grow faster by automating the process of acquiring, engaging and retaining customers. Send emails, SMS messages, Webhooks and more through visual building and continuously send data from your application using our powerful...
Retainly
retainly.app
Retainly is built to ensure that more of your customers come back to your business, time and again. It’s easy to learn and work with, which means you can execute impactful campaigns without the hassle. With Retainly, you can keep your customers engaged and build stronger, longer-lasting relationship...
Growlytics
growlytics.in
Growlytics is an Omnichannel Marketing Automation suite and a Customer data Platform that enhances user engagement and retention strategies and help increase overall online revenue. Solutions offered by Growlytics: Engagement: Email SMS Whatsapp Web Push notifications In-App Messages Mobile Push Not...
CustomerGlu
customerglu.com
CustomerGlu is a gamification platform designed to help you create rich in-app experiences that drive customer engagement and retention. With over 50 pre-built templates and the ability to create your own from scratch, you can easily solve any retention or engagement problem you face. CustomerGlu ha...
Apxor
apxor.com
Apxor is a pioneering no-code digital nudging platform, designed for product and growth teams of consumer apps and websites to help increase retention and revenue. Apxor helps in enhancing user experience and engagement through contextual feature discovery and education. This enables products to onb...
Cemantica
cemantica.com
CEMantica is an international software company run by trained CCXP experts with customer satisfaction at the heart of its mission CEMantica allows you to create and customize high end engaging journey maps to detect and solve customer pain points and better understand their needs and expectations
Vizury
vizury.com
Vizury, launched in 2007, is an performance-focused MarTech solution that empowers brands to achieve higher funnel conversions and customer retention. Since inception, the focus of our unique technology-driven services have always been the ability to bring customers back to a brand's website, mobile...
Custellence
custellence.com
We believe that empathy is the most important competitive advantage for any organisation. Custellence mission is to enable greater empathy within organisations - by offering the best tool for creating customer centric change. Custellence is the most easy to use Customer Journey Mapping Tool built fo...
JourneyTrack.io
journeytrack.io
JourneyTrack is a cutting-edge cloud-based (SaaS) platform that revolutionizes customer journey management for enterprises. Providing a comprehensive visualization and deep understanding of end-to-end customer experiences empowers businesses to accelerate their digital transformation. JourneyTrack i...
Plotline
plotline.so
Plotline is an in-app engagement platform for consumer internet companies. Product and marketing teams can configure highly customizable in-app messages or nudges to improve feature adoption and drive conversions. Fully no-code.
Growth Channel
growthchannel.com
Growth Channel generates personalized growth marketing plans with clear personas, funnels, and data-driven growth strategies. Powered by GPT-3 technology.
FlowMapp
flowmapp.com
Simple and powerful visual UX platform .Create sitemaps, user flows and wireframes in order to provide more efficient UX planning and web development. FlowMapp allows teams to plan and design digital experiences, together, in real-time and in one place ⚙️ How to use FlowMapp? — UX & Development — Pl...
Indeemo
indeemo.com
Our AI powered, in-the-moment video research platform enables MR, UX and CX teams to understand people, products and experiences in the context of everyday life. The Researchers, Designers and Product Managers we support use Indeemo in B2C and B2B contexts for a variety of Discovery Research methodo...
Magnews
magnews.it
Magnews is the one-stop-shop solution for managing Customer Journey and improving Customer Value, from overall Strategy definition to single activities and campaign Execution, passing from Journey Design, in a continuous cycle of measurement and improvment. Magnews empowers marketing and sales teams...
UXPressia
uxpressia.com
UXPressia is a collaborative customer experience mapping platform that allows you to сreate, export, and share customer journey maps, personas, and impact maps online. The toolset is simple for beginners but powerful for professionals. Teams will especially enjoy collaborative options and the possib...