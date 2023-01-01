WebCatalog

Legislate

Legislate

未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 应用

网站：legislate.ai

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Legislate”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

Legislate is a legal technology company founded in Oxford which makes it easy for non-lawyers to safely create, manage and search lawyer-approved contracts on no legal budget. Legislate's contract management software is built on patented knowledge graph technology which makes contract data usable and searchable at scale.

网站： legislate.ai

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Legislate”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

替代项

Zoho Contracts

Zoho Contracts

zoho.com

Contractify

Contractify

contractify.io

SpringCM

SpringCM

springcm.com

Zoopsign

Zoopsign

zoopsign.com

Precisely

Precisely

preciselycontracts.com

Zuva

Zuva

zuva.ai

Dealsign

Dealsign

dealsign.ai

您可能还会喜欢

Docue

Docue

docue.com

Pocketlaw

Pocketlaw

pocketlaw.com

Avvo

Avvo

avvo.com

Juro

Juro

juro.com

Evisort

Evisort

evisort.com

Contractzy

Contractzy

contractzy.io

Connecteam

Connecteam

connecteam.com

fynk

fynk

fynk.com

Super Lawyers

Super Lawyers

superlawyers.com

Paper Digest

Paper Digest

paperdigest.org

Inhubber

Inhubber

inhubber.com

Superlegal

Superlegal

superlegal.ai

探索

WebCatalog Desktop

支持

公司

法律信息

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.