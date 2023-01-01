替代项 - Leadbright
SEMrush
semrush.com
SEMrush 提供 SEO、PPC、内容、社交媒体和竞争性研究的解决方案。受到全球超过 6000000 名营销人员的信赖
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo 是一家美国订阅式软件即服务 (SaaS) 公司，总部位于华盛顿州温哥华，向销售、营销和招聘专业人士出售其商务人士和公司信息数据库的访问权限。该公司最初于 2000 年由创始人 Yonatan Stern 和 Michel Decary 创立，名为 Eliyon Technologies。被 DiscoverOrg 收购后，现任首席执行官为 Henry Schuck。 2020 年，Zoominfo.com 及其相关实体 Zoominfo-privacy.com 和 Zoomprivacy.com 进行了网络钓鱼尝试，从公共互联网来源中窃取个人信息，并以身份盗窃来威胁消费者除非...
Crunchbase
crunchbase.com
Crunchbase 是一个查找私营和上市公司商业信息的平台。 Crunchbase 信息包括投资和融资信息、创始成员和处于领导地位的个人、并购、新闻和行业趋势。 Crunchbase 网站最初是为了跟踪初创公司而建立的，包含全球范围内上市和私营公司的信息。 Crunchbase 通过四种方式获取数据：风险项目、机器学习、内部数据团队和 Crunchbase 社区。公众可以向 Crunchbase 数据库提交信息。这些提交的内容需要经过注册、社会验证，并且在接受发布之前通常会经过主持人的审核。 维基百科社区于 2019 年 3 月弃用其作为来源。
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics 使公司能够在一个地方捕获客户、产品、品牌和员工体验洞察并采取行动。
Nielsen
nielsen.com
尼尔森公司（自称为尼尔森公司，以前称为 ACNielsen 或 AC Nielsen）是一家全球营销研究公司，全球总部位于美国纽约市。北美地区总部位于芝加哥。
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sameweb 是一家面向企业和中小型企业 (SMB) 客户的数字情报提供商。该平台提供网络分析服务，并向用户提供有关其客户和竞争对手网络流量的信息。
Data.ai
data.ai
data.ai（原 App Annie）为应用程序分析数据提供易于使用的平台和工具。与我们一起更有效地运行您的应用程序业务的每个阶段。
Serpstat
serpstat.com
智能而强大的工具，用于 ✓ 反向链接分析 ✓ 排名跟踪 ✓ 关键词研究 ✓ 竞争对手分析 ✓ 网站审核。
Bright Data
brightdata.com
BrightData（以前称为 Luminati Networks）：数据收集基础设施。财富 500 强公司使用的代理网络和数据收集工具
G2
g2.com
根据用户评级和社交数据比较最佳的商业软件和服务。针对 CRM、ERP、HR、CAD、PDM 和营销软件的评论。
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
Terminus 可让您向合适的受众传递个性化消息，无论他们身在何处。
Sensor Tower
sensortower.com
推动应用程序增长的数据 Sensor Tower 为您提供数据和见解 需要掌握移动应用程序生态系统。
Demandbase
demandbase.com
适用于中型市场和企业 B2B 公司的领先 ABM 软件。了解更多关于真正的端到端客户营销公司的信息。
Diffbot
diffbot.com
无需网页抓取的网页数据。通过 Diffbot 查询网络上万亿条连接的内容或按需提取它们。
Contify
contify.com
Contiify 是一个支持人工智能的市场和竞争情报平台，用于跟踪竞争对手、客户和行业细分的信息。
42matters
42matters.com
42matters 是移动和联网电视 (CTV) 应用程序智能的领先提供商。我们最先进的机器学习算法可提供对应用程序市场的全面洞察，使组织能够建立更强大、更明智的业务。我们跟踪 12 个领先应用商店中超过 1700 万个已发布和未发布的应用程序，包括 Google Play、Apple App Store、Amazon Appstore、华为 AppGallery、腾讯 MyApp、Roku Channel Store、Apple TV tvOS App Store、Amazon Fire TV、Google TV、三星智能电视应用程序、LG Content Store 和 Vizio Sma...
OceanFrogs
oceanfrogs.com
OceanFrogs 是一个销售情报平台，可让您在一周或更短的时间内进入市场。意图数据、技术使用跟踪器、潜在客户评分，使 B2B 营销人员/销售人员能够确定他们的目标市场。 OceanFrogs 为提供国际数据（亚太地区、日本、印度和美国）而感到自豪。我们跟踪全球超过 9000 项技术、1000 个意图主题和超过 1000 万家公司。 OceanFrogs 按团队、产品和服务提供搜索，将焦点集中在您想要的公司的精细列表上。 OceanFrogs 平台已被用于识别合适的客户和合适的合作伙伴。您可以同时建立渠道合作伙伴和客户渠道。 Automation Anywhere、Wipro、Palo Al...
A-INSIGHTS
a-insights.eu
A-INSIGHTS 是用于财务基准测试、竞争分析和绩效监控的一体化平台。用战略洞察取代猜测，立即释放数据驱动决策的力量。我们通过从准确和最新的来源收集战略数据、清理这些数据并通过补充来源丰富它们，为您提供超越数字的故事，帮助您取得成功。在量身定制的仪表板中查找有关行业同行、供应商和客户的所有重要竞争洞察和即用型 KPI 基准。我们的专业专家团队随时准备帮助您充分利用这些见解，以便您始终能够在需要时获得所需的备份。
AlphaSense
alpha-sense.com
市场情报和搜索平台 在几秒钟而不是几小时内发现见解 通过在广泛的内容中轻松跟踪公司、主题和行业（已索引、可搜索且全部集中在一个地方），跟上市场的步伐。
Crayon
crayon.co
Crayon 的竞争情报软件工具套件可帮助您发现并抓住机会，从而创造可持续的业务优势。
Zulu5
zulu5.com
Explore your advertising risks and opportunities with Zulu5's ad intelligence tools. Designed for advertisers, publishers, and agencies, our platform enables you to identify past successes, adapt existing campaigns, and discover new opportunities to drive campaign success and generate leads. zBoost ...
Venture IQ
ventureiq.nl
Venture IQ was founded with the goal to enable better and more sustainable matches between companies by solving the resource and data constraints associated with proactive market and technology screening. We know from first hand experience that teams responsible for initiating external engagements o...
TrustStar
truststar.ai
TrustStar AI is a real-time market intelligence insights platform using AI to help the mortgage industry aggregate & organize insights. TrustStar is a platform that collects curated and verified market intelligence, designed specifically for loan officers and sales managers seeking actionable insigh...
Hermix
hermix.com
Hermix is the first market analytics platform for public sector sales. We help companies win public contracts, with tender monitoring and market intelligence. Big data is already used heavily in retail, consumer, B2C/B2B. With Hermix, modern analytics is also available to B2G - Business-to-governmen...
Firmable
firmable.com
Firmable is Australia’s go-to B2B database helping businesses drive smarter decisions and outperform by knowing more about their leads, customers, and candidates than ever before. It allows sales and marketing teams to accelerate growth and improve engagement; helps recruiters to identify and attrac...
Cikisi
en.cikisi.com
Cikisi is a Market Intelligence Solution, using AI technology, to provide B2B companies with a blend of real-time insights, information and data to accelerate their decision-making process.
Ai Palette
aipalette.com
Ai Palette helps FMCG companies to create consumer winning products using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Ai Palette’s patented technology identifies consumer trends in real-time, uncovers consumer drivers and motivations, and helps in creating product concepts that meet unmet consumer...
Ubico
ubico.io
Ubico provides an AI-powered lead engagement platform for sales and marketing organizations. Ubico works with leading global companies such as Hitachi Vantara, AccedoTV, Freshbooks. Transform lead engagement with the power of automation. Ubico make every sales rep more productive by integrating with...
Fundz
fundz.net
Fundz is the sales trigger event platform™, the first solution of it's kind built from the ground up to help people discover, connect and close more customers after key business trigger events, such as new rounds of fundings, new executive hirings & acquisitions. Our data is licensed by industry lea...
Behavio
behaviolabs.com
Behavio, the automated insight platform for creative advertising, is a valuable resource for any brand manager, marketer, strategist, researcher, or CEO, who wants to make data-driven decisions and optimize their ad campaigns for maximum impact. The web-based environment allows users to test their a...
EQI Data
eqidata.com
G-data is a proprietary AI-powered business intelligence model software that brings a real-time, multi-platform integrated, advanced analytical SaaS solution for online businesses in China. G-data collects data from all e-Commerce and social media platforms, sCRM, market and competitors to offer liv...
Cypris
cypris.ai
Cypris is a market intelligence platform built for research & development and innovation teams. We analyze and track over 500M+ data points from over 150 countries every day, including new entran... Show More s, patents, research papers, startups, and more. We’re connecting r&d teams to the global i...
BoardEx
boardex.com
BoardEx is a leading provider of executive intelligence and relationship mapping solutions, offering enterprise solutions to advance business development and enhance relationship capital management. Trusted by over 350,000 users, BoardEx enables you to map your relationship path to 1.6 million execu...
AppstoreSpy
appstorespy.com
Turn data into insights in a few clicks — AppstoreSpy offers easy-to-use tools for complex tasks to help you make a mobile breakthrough. Our tools provide insights that help users figure out which app can become the next big thing, beat competitors on the market, or find the best investment opportun...
IQBlade
iqblade.com
IQBlade is a software platform which helps businesses to thrive in today’s ultra-competitive markets. Gain real-time insight into your competitors, business partners and customers to give you tangible competitive advantage in a B2B environment
Zartico
zartico.com
The Zartico Destination Operating System® (ZDOS®) features our proprietary Integrated Data Model™ comprising the highest frequency and highest resolution geolocation, spending, and event data for both residents and visitors, and all event types. Combined with destination occupancy, marketing perform...
WatchMyCompetitor
watchmycompetitor.com
WatchMyCompetitor (WMC) is a leading competitor intelligence platform that enables organisations to make smarter decisions faster. It uses AI to track the global digital footprint of an organisation’s competitors in real-time and market analysts to curate the data. Clients get a continuous flow of t...
Gain.pro
gain.pro
~75% of the world’s sizeable businesses are private, but gaining visibility on them is not easy. Gain.pro is on a mission to bring more visibility into the private markets by utilizing a “high tech & high touch” approach. We achieve this by blending advanced sourcing technology with the highest ...
Stackline
stackline.com
On a mission to fuel the future of commerce by bringing brands and customers closer together, Stackline is the first full-funnel connected commerce platform for the world’s most innovative brands. Stackline's proprietary neural networks and deep learning systems surface and visualize transformationa...
Databook
databook.com
Databook is the industry’s first platform for Strategic Relationship Management (SRM). If you haven’t heard of SRM yet, don’t worry—it’s new. SRM is a go-to-market process for deepening and expanding sellers’ connections with customers by aligning around a clear understanding of customer need. Here’...
Nexoya
nexoya.com
不再有静态预算规划。利用敏捷投资组合管理的力量。通过使用 AI 技术更有效地分配广告预算，并将广告支出回报率提高高达 70%。
People Data Labs
peopledatalabs.com
在人员数据实验室，我们正在构建最大、最准确的人员数据真实来源。我们提供超过 15 亿个人的简历、联系方式、社交和人口统计信息数据集，并按您需要的规模提供给您。注册免费 API 密钥并开始免费丰富个人资料，无需信用卡。
Resonate
resonate.com
Resonate Ignite 平台是唯一一个人工智能驱动的消费者数据和分析平台，可无缝加速洞察行动。登录即可立即访问有关当今消费者的超相关、新鲜的消费者市场研究。 Ignite 为 2.3 亿个人消费者提供超过 14,000 个实时、专有、价值驱动的见解。加入您的第一方数据以加深您对客户的了解。快速创建和分析高度相关、有针对性的微细分，以增强您的细分策略。 Ignite 直接连接到您的营销生态系统，使您能够根据不断变化的市场状况采取行动。
ExactBuyer
exactbuyer.com
ExactBuyer proExactBuyer 提供实时联系人、公司数据和受众智能解决方案，帮助您建立更多目标受众。寻找您所在地区的新客户、您的下一个顶级工程或销售人员、理想的播客嘉宾甚至您的下一个合作伙伴。 ExactBuyer 的 Prospector 允许您以无与伦比的准确性搜索和建立受众。
Connectbase
connectbase.com
我们为连接行业提供位置洞察和自动化工具，帮助他们赢得更多交易。改变您的网络购买和销售。
Native AI
gonative.ai
Native Ai 是一个始终在线的市场情报平台，可帮助品牌和组织跟踪、管理、优化和创新。它使用最先进的自然语言处理和人工智能技术在大型数据集中进行发现，使品牌能够简化产品并更好地了解消费者。
Event Registry
eventregistry.org
利用人工智能的力量将新闻内容转化为可行的见解 Event Registry 是世界领先的新闻情报平台，使组织能够跟踪世界事件并分析其影响。
Versium
versium.com
Versium 是一家数据技术公司，帮助营销人员跨多个数字接触点和营销渠道更好地识别、了解并实现他们的理想前景。 Versium 行业领先的身份解析和洞察引擎为一套解决方案提供支持，可帮助营销人员将其覆盖范围大幅提高 5 倍。 Versium 的专有数据资产包括超过 20 亿个接触点和超过 2 万亿个洞察属性，创建了业界最丰富的 B2B2C 身份图谱和数据技术平台，帮助营销人员赢得客户。
MobileAction
mobileaction.co
MobileAction 是首屈一指的移动 UA 优化平台！作为 Apple Search Ads 的官方合作伙伴，它通过数据驱动的智能工具推动移动应用的增长。 MobileAction 全面了解对于客户获取、保留和参与至关重要的动态移动环境。它可以帮助应用程序增长营销人员和所有者调动他们的策略，调整他们的路线图，渗透未开发的市场，并提高他们的投资回报率。我们的解决方案使应用程序所有者、用户获取经理和应用程序开发专业人士能够解决移动行业的复杂问题，使他们能够在不断发展的市场中塑造成功的故事。简而言之，MobileAction 帮助移动营销人员： 促进应用程序下载 解锁竞争对手的数据 发现最新趋...
Kompyte
kompyte.com
Kompyte 的竞争情报自动化平台是业界唯一完全由人工智能驱动的解决方案，可解决营销和销售专业人员在跟踪竞争格局时面临的挑战。 Kompyte 自动化了最广泛的数字渠道的跟踪过程，深入广泛地进行竞争情报收集和洞察交付，帮助客户在拥挤的行业中脱颖而出并获得市场领导地位。 Kompyte 为客户提供了跟踪、编译、分析并向正确团队提供关键实时战略见解的工具，从而实现更好的消息传递、定位、产品开发和收入获取。
Klue
klue.com
Klue 是一个由人工智能驱动的竞争情报平台，旨在帮助产品营销人员和 CI 团队收集、策划和提供可操作的竞争对手洞察，以帮助销售人员赢得更多业务。 Klue 使企业销售团队能够通过提供有关竞争对手的动态洞察来赢得更多业务。该平台以独特的方式汇集了外部竞争情报和您所在领域团队的内部知识。然后，销售人员无论身在何处都可以轻松访问信息。由产品营销人员构建，旨在为组织在各种竞争环境中提供优势。
Draup
draup.com
面向人才领导者的人工智能平台和 B2B 销售勘探软件。 Draup 是销售和人才领导者的首选人工智能平台。
ReportLinker
reportlinker.com
人工智能。在几秒钟内生成情报交付成果。通过分析和表示快速洞察复杂的环境。 ReportLinker 是一个人工智能驱动的市场情报平台，可加速获取全球行业洞察。
Foundry
foundryco.com
通过 Foundry 意图驱动的 ABM 编排转换您的顶级客户 - 从而形成更大、更好的管道。
AroundDeal
arounddeal.com
工作更少，成就更多，销售额更高。 查找更多 B2B 联系人、丰富和验证记录、参与自动工作流程以及完成更多交易，所有这些都可以在 RoundDeal 平台中完成。推动您的全球业务增长。
Intellizence
intellizence.com
Intellizence AI 平台为收入增长和风险监控提供情报信号 - 客户情报、销售情报和风险情报