替代项 - Kraftful
UserTesting
usertesting.com
可用性测试和研究工具可通过 UserTesting（Human Insight Platform）改善您的在线客户体验。 G2 排名第一的 CX 行业软件。
Dovetail
dovetail.com
Dovetail 可帮助您在一个地方存储、分析和协作进行用户研究，从而轻松查看模式、发现客户见解并决定下一步该做什么。我们的客户包括波士顿咨询集团、思科、CSIRO、Deliveroo、Elsevier、Kayak、Mastercard、Sketch、Shopify、Square、Thoughtworks 和 VMware。
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics 使公司能够在一个地方捕获客户、产品、品牌和员工体验洞察并采取行动。
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar 是一家行为分析公司，分析网站使用情况，通过热图、会话记录和调查等工具提供反馈。它与 Google Analytics 等网络分析工具配合使用，可以深入了解人们如何浏览网站以及如何改善客户体验。 Hotjar 成立于 2014 年，由来自 20 个国家/地区的 100 多名团队成员完全远程运行，并在全球超过 500,000 个站点上使用。
Userfeel
userfeel.com
即用即付 用户测试工具，无需订阅或月费。从我们的高品质测试人员小组中获得更好的见解，每位测试人员仅需 30 美元。
Marker.io
marker.io
报告错误不应该是一件复杂的事情。将客户和同事的网站反馈输入您最喜欢的错误跟踪器，而不会让开发人员发疯。
dscout
dscout.com
dscout 的定性研究平台使用移动应用程序和超过 10 万热切的参与者来有效捕获即时视频并轻松获得见解……
Maze
maze.co
伟大的产品建立在良好的习惯之上。 使产品发现持续不断。利用整个团队可以收集、使用和采取行动的用户洞察来验证总体和日常产品决策。
Prolific
prolific.co
按需、自助数据收集。 Prolific 帮助您招募高质量的研究参与者来参与您的研究、调查或实验。
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
端到端 SaaS 分析。 HockeyStack 是一款 SaaS 分析工具，可统一营销、产品、收入和销售数据，以发现隐藏的见解，例如营销活动的 LTV 或每个营销渠道的流失率。无需设置。没有代码。免费试用
User Interviews
userinterviews.com
从我们超过 450,000 名经过审查的消费者和专业人士的受众中招募用户，或者引入您自己的受众并为任何类型的用户体验研究建立参与者数据库。
Ruttl
ruttl.com
ruttl 是一个针对实时网站的免费网站反馈工具，就像针对静态网站的 InVision 一样。您可以在实时网站或临时链接上获得客户的反馈和团队的输入。它使您能够编辑实时网站、与团队成员共享 Web 项目、在上下文评论中标记它们并接收相关反馈。
Usersnap
usersnap.com
Usersnap 借助其多功能反馈平台帮助您的企业在客户反馈的帮助下构建更好、更成功的产品和服务。在产品开发生命周期中收集用户反馈。免费试用。
UserZoom
userzoom.com
用户体验研究，做得对。借助 UserZoom 的用户体验洞察系统，您可以更深入、更快地挖掘，在整个产品开发生命周期中提供卓越的数字体验。
GetWhy
getwhy.io
GetWhy 是一家下一代洞察公司。 GetWhy 的端到端洞察平台由 Gen. AI 提供支持，以前所未有的速度提供一流质量的消费者洞察，而成本仅为传统洞察公司的一小部分。 GetWhy 将您的营销理念、概念或内容呈现在观众面前，并将他们的视频响应收集为可行的见解。我们训练我们的 Gen AI 平台在几分钟内执行人类需要几天时间才能完成的任务： - 转录语音， - 进行情感和情绪分析，以及 - 在您选择的尽可能多的视频采访中识别和收集关键见解。从研究问题到见解仅需 4 小时。因此，您可以更少地专注于分析，而更多地专注于创建切中要害的概念、产品和活动。
Optimal Workshop
optimalworkshop.com
在数据的支持下打造更好的数字体验。 使用我们的专业用户研究工具套件快速轻松地测试从网站架构到设计原型的任何内容。
Userbrain
userbrain.com
只需几分钟即可设置您的第一个用户测试，数小时内即可获得第一个结果。 Userbrain 是您找出什么对您的产品有效、什么无效的快速通道。
UXtweak
uxtweak.com
UXtweak 是一个用户体验研究平台，随时可以帮助您应对遇到的任何挑战。如果您曾经想知道用户对您的网站、应用程序或原型的想法和感受，您不必再猜测了。 UXtweak 平台提供许多工具，包括复杂的网站测试、会话记录、卡片分类、树测试、移动测试、原型测试、竞争可用性测试等。这些工具允许您从用户的角度检查您的网站，并确定什么对他们来说最重要。 UXtweak 是一款非常灵活的工具，使您不仅可以测试网站的一两个功能，还可以测试网站的整个生命周期，从绘制特定功能、原型设计、测试成品或测试竞争对手。通过增强的分析功能，即使对于对用户体验一无所知的个人（例如利益相关者），也可以为您的网站提供深入的视角，所...
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
将研究人员与参与者进行匹配。 在全球范围内招募任何参与者受众或通过任何研究方法寻找付费研究机会。
Discuss
discuss.io
Discuss.io 旨在通过改变游戏规则的生成式人工智能洞察来扩展定性研究，是世界上最受欢迎的市场研究工具的所在地。
Marvin
heymarvin.com
你好，你好，很高兴认识你。我们是 Marvin，一个定性数据分析平台和研究存储库，旨在帮助您集中所有客户知识并设计以用户为中心的产品。在先进人工智能的支持下，我们将繁琐的研究部分自动化，以便您可以自由地组织、分析、发现和分享丰富的用户见解。请访问 heyMarvin.com 预订演示，看看我们的客户称之为“令人印象深刻的新功能——用户体验研究领域的巨大转变”。
Global App Testing
globalapptesting.com
全球应用测试是一种众测解决方案，使 QA、产品、用户体验、工程、本地化和数字团队能够在超过 189 个国家/地区测试他们的产品和体验，超过 90,000 名经过专业审查的专业人员在真实环境中使用真实设备对数百种设备组合进行测试。我们将对您的软件进行访问、翻译质量、本地和文化细微差别的测试，以便您能够在您所在的或即将推出的每个市场中获得知名度。包括 Meta、Microsoft、Google、BBC 和 iHeartMedia 在内的数百个领先品牌都依赖 Global App Test 的平台可以提高产品质量，使敏捷和 DevOps 团队能够更定期地发布并获得重要的反馈来解决问题，或对用户旅程进...
Respondent Participant
respondent.io
将研究人员与参与者进行匹配。 在全球范围内招募任何参与者受众或通过任何研究方法寻找付费研究机会。
Userback
userback.io
#1 可视化用户反馈平台 用户反馈 [@#!#+$?%] 很难。这就是为什么 20,000 多个软件团队选择 Userback 来自动化、简化和构建他们的反馈循环（从收集到关闭）。 - 通过上下文应用内视频和屏幕截图丰富反馈 - 优先考虑用户真正需要的功能和修复 - 集成到现有的工作流程和项目平台中
Netigate
netigate.net
Netategate 为客户和员工的反馈提供全面的解决方案。获得可行的见解并做出数据驱动的决策。
VWO
vwo.com
VWO 是市场领先的 A/B 测试工具，快速发展的公司将其用于实验和转化率优化。
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku 是一套工具，可帮助您通过访客记录、热图、反馈小部件、A/B 测试等创建高性能的用户体验。
OpenQ
openq.co
OpenQ powers B2B research operations in one place, fueled by 150M B2B research prospects, searchable and filterable with 20+ granular filters. Through OpenQ CRM, research operation professionals can conduct interviews, manage research panels seamlessly and efficiently with following features provide...
Digsite
digsite.com
Digsite has always been an expert at online qual, but we knew a broader solution was needed in order to meet customers’ growing, varied requirements. The solution needed to be a much more fluid and integrated platform for both qualitative iteration and quantitative validation. We set out to build a ...
Conversion Crimes
conversioncrimes.com
Conversion Crimes is the fastest, easiest and most affordable way to improve user experience and increase conversions on your site or app. Get real people to show you what’s wrong and why - with accessible and affordable usability testing - so you can fix it.
Chatty Insights
chattyinsights.com
One source of truth for customer-centric decisions. Collect and analyze insights from customer feedback, interviews, and more.
BuildUX
buildux.com
BuildUX is a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive SaaS platform that empowers UX Heads, Architects, Researchers, Designers, and Product Decision-Makers to collectively create better, faster UX strategies. Through our first intuitive tool, the Persona Mapper, we enable UX teams to create, present and com...
UXTesting
uxtesting.io
UXTesting aims to offer developers, designers, and managers a mobile testing tool and user behavior analysis.
UserPeek
userpeek.com
UserPeek emerges as a powerful tool for conducting remote usability tests, providing a platform that records authentic user experiences with various products. This intuitive tool gives an unfiltered view of the user journey, made even more effective by its advanced tagging and annotation capabilitie...
Qualitative
qualitative.io
Qualitative makes it super easy to invite, schedule, and conduct user research sessions.
HubUX
hubux.com
HubUX is a research operation platform for private panel management, qualitative automation including video audition questions, and surveys
Glow
glowfeed.com
Glow is best-in-class research-tech that makes it easier and faster to gather actionable human insights. Glow supports brands to conduct category U&A, audience analysis, brand health, concept testing, in-market testing, ROI assessment, ESG/sustainability diagnostics and more. The Glow platform is qu...
Collabito
quallie.com
Online focus group software - live chats, diaries and discussion boards, bulletin boards, forums, polls and other features. You can combine all modules in one research project. For qualitative research studies.
Blitzllama
blitzllama.com
Blitzllama is a user insights platform that helps product teams build better products. Blitzllama has three product offerings: * In-product surveys enable you to target specific users and capture their real-time insights right in your product. In-product surveys are a great way to continuously opti...
UX Metrics
uxmetrics.com
At UX Metrics, we're on a mission to make online user research tools accessible to everyone. Our user-friendly platform is designed to be the easiest card sorting and tree testing tool on the market, without compromising on powerful features. Whether you're a UX researcher, designer, product manager...
Kantar Marketplace
kantarmarketplace.com
Kantar Marketplace is an automated market research platform designed for insights professionals, marketers and agencies who want to test, learn and move faster. The platform is built on a foundation of industry-leading expertise and proven methodologies, delivering results in hours, not days. It fea...
Ideally
goideally.com
Ideally is an innovation platform that gives on-demand insights for brands to test concepts, ideas and messages. Using built-in generative AI, people who use Ideally will be able to uncover opportunities and grow great ideas. With Ideally, more people can access insights more often – which will mean...
Hubble
hubble.team
Hubble is a unified user research software for product teams to continuously collect feedback from users. Hubble offers a suite of tools including contextual in-product surveys, usability tests, prototype tests and and user segmentation to collect customer insights in all stages of product developme...
Zuko
zuko.io
67% of people who start filling in an online form don't complete it. Zuko is an online form + checkout analytics and optimization tool that helps you reduce abandonment and increase conversions by making your form the best it can be. * Understand when, where and why visitors abandon your forms. * Ge...
UserBob
userbob.com
UserBob is the most affordable remote user testing service. UserBob will recruit users to try out your app or website and record a screen cast of their experience. Watching these videos will help you understand what changes you need to make to delight your users and increase conversions.
CoNote
conote.ai
CoNote transcribes, analyzes, and organizes your qualitative research while you collaborate with your team.
Stomio
stomio.io
Stomio is a SaaS platform for product teams to get out of their beta testing phase during product development.
Rally UXR
rallyuxr.com
Rally UXR is a User Research CRM that enables Research and Product teams to recruit, manage and conduct research directly with their users.
PureSpectrum - Marketplace
purespectrum.com
PureSpectrum offers a complete end-to-end market research and insights platform, helping insights professionals make decisions more efficiently, and faster than ever before. Awarded MR Supplier of the Year at the 2021 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, PureSpectrum is recognized for t...
PureSpectrum - Insights
purespectrum.com
PureSpectrum offers a complete end-to-end market research and insights platform, helping insights professionals make decisions more efficiently, and faster than ever before. Awarded MR Supplier of the Year at the 2021 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, PureSpectrum is recognized for t...
methinks
methinks.io
methinks.io user testing provides face-to-face interviews in a mobile app. Qualifying testers, surveys, live video interviews, archives, payment, all-in one app
Cambri
cambri.io
Cambri is a global res-tech growth company born in 2018, with headquarters in Helsinki and Stockholm, and offices across Europe. Cambri provides teams with an agile approach to product development, resulting in more successful launches to bring only purposeful and long-lasting products and services ...
EthOS
ethosapp.com
EthOS is an immersive research platform that helps UX Researchers and Market Research Teams illuminate the unknown through digital ethnography, mobile diary studies, and chat-based interviews. Discover With Mobile Ethnography * Find hidden problems with products and services that arise in real-worl...
Corus
cor.us
The easiest way for businesses to collaborate to inform their decisions with customer insights. A platform designed for your team to collaboratively to connect you confidently and seamlessly with 80 million people in 135 countries. Simply the fastest way to do quantitative market research period.
Loop11
loop11.com
Loop11 is a UX research and testing platform that automates user research to deliver insights to improve digital user experiences. The platform allows you to quickly set up and run user experience tests on any website or domain, including live websites, prototypes, your competitor's website, and mor...
YoHe
yohe.io
YoHe is a platform that has all the feedback tools that you need. We help to find out about all the problems that your clients experience while using your service. YoHe is also a team of experts who can highlight the most critical issues, prioritize them and come up with solutions. Collect feedback ...
Betafi
betafi.co
Betafi makes it easy to capture user feedback with help of timestampped notes and the ability to instantly tag key feedback points. Your interview questions are also available within Betafi, so you don't have to switch windows to look for them and ensure you have not missed asking some important que...
Field Agent
fieldagent.net
The Field Agent B2B MarketPlace connects brands, retailers, and agencies with customers across the country and around the world to help you win at retail. Our suite of fast, affordable retail-success products provides clients a distinct advantage in serving shoppers, outmaneuvering competitors, and ...
Remesh
remesh.ai
Remesh is an agile research platform that allows you to have a live conversation with your audience at scale, using AI to analyze and organize their responses in real-time. Gain fast, frequent, and efficient insights and make decisions with confidence.
Purlem
purlem.com
Strengthen relationships with your customers by creating a unique webpage for every person on your list, allowing you to engage with them on a personalized 1:1 level. We are a simple, cost-effective bridge to the brave new world of personalized marketing.