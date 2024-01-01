替代项 - Klipfolio
Tableau
tableau.com
Looker
looker.com
Looker 是一款商业智能软件和大数据分析平台，可帮助您轻松探索、分析和共享实时业务分析。
Deepnote
deepnote.com
为数据科学家和研究人员管理笔记本。
Zoho Analytics
zoho.com
商业智能和分析软件。 Zoho Analytics 是一款自助式 BI 和数据分析软件，可让您直观地分析数据、创建令人惊叹的数据可视化并在几分钟内发现隐藏的见解。
Grow
grow.com
商业智能软件可以释放您迫切需要的洞察力，以推动业务增长和转型。
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
阿里云提供一整套可靠、安全的云计算工具和产品，帮助您构建云基础设施、多区域数据中心，为您的全球产业赋能。免费试用。
Metabase
metabase.com
在公司内部共享数据和分析的最快、最简单的方法。您可以在 5 分钟内安装一个开源商业智能服务器，连接到 MySQL、PostgreSQL、MongoDB 等！任何人都可以使用它来构建图表、仪表板和夜间电子邮件报告。
Sisense
sisense.com
Sisense 的商业智能软件是复杂数据 BI 领域的行业领导者 - 轻松准备、分析和探索来自多个来源的不断增长的数据。
Domo
domo.com
Domo, Inc. 是一家云软件公司，总部位于美国犹他州亚美利加福克。它专注于商业智能工具和数据可视化。
Mode Analytics
mode.com
Mode 是一个协作数据平台，将 SQL、R、Python 和可视化分析结合在一个地方。更快地连接、分析和共享。
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
端到端 SaaS 分析。 HockeyStack 是一款 SaaS 分析工具，可统一营销、产品、收入和销售数据，以发现隐藏的见解，例如营销活动的 LTV 或每个营销渠道的流失率。无需设置。没有代码。免费试用
Cube
cubeanywhere.com
管理业务所需的洞察力！通过实时项目成本、时间和费用，管理您的项目、任务和客户变得轻而易举。获取团队成员、项目、客户和公司级别的丰富交互式图表。我们知道您的业务并非在办公室前门开始或结束。您所在的地方就是您的业务！并且您可以随时随地访问 Cube。您可以通过笔记本电脑上的简单网络浏览器或使用本机应用程序在 iPhone、iPad 或 Android 上访问 Cube。
Chartio
chartio.com
Chartio 基于云的商业智能和分析解决方案使每个人都可以分析其业务应用程序中的数据。
MicroStrategy
microstrategy.com
MicroStrategy 的业务分析和移动平台可帮助企业构建和部署分析和移动应用程序以实现业务转型。
Hex
hex.tech
Hex 是一个用于数据科学和分析的现代数据平台。协作笔记本、精美的数据应用程序和企业级安全性。
Mineo
mineo.app
将 Python Notebook 转换为数据应用程序。 Mineo 是一个基于 Python 增强笔记本探索数据、构建和部署数据应用程序的平台。
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alteryx 提供领先的分析云平台。我们使每个人都能通过人工智能驱动的分析自动化发现具有高影响力的见解。
GoodData
gooddata.com
GoodData 是一个嵌入式 BI 和分析平台，可提供快速、可靠且易于使用的分析。专为所有业务用户而设计。
Avora
avora.com
Avora AutoML 通过异常检测和根本原因分析减少了发现业务指标变化原因的时间（以秒为单位）。
Holistics
holistics.io
整体性允许每个人回答自己的数据问题，而无需打扰技术团队。对于业务和数据团队来说，不再有“请求队列受挫”的情况。
Composable Analytics
composable.ai
Composable Enterprise is the industry’s leading Intelligent DataOps platform that offers a full portfolio of capabilities for orchestration, automation and analytics, ensuring that analytics can be rapidly deployed into business workflows.
TURBOARD
turboard.com
TURBOARD is an all-in-one business intelligence suite. Equip anyone in your organization with an easy to use data analytics tool to empower all levels with actionable intelligence.
Pyramid Analytics
pyramidanalytics.com
Pyramid is a tier one, enterprise-grade Analytics Operating System that scales from single-user self-service analytics to thousand-user centralized deployments—covering simple-but-effective data visualizations to advanced machine learning capabilities. The agnostic Analytics OS features a universal ...
MachEye
macheye.com
MachEye’s augmented analytics platform transforms the way organizations integrate their data, decisions, and operations. While current business intelligence platforms only answer “what” questions on data, MachEye helps users answer “what, why, and how” scenarios for everyone at an organization. Deci...
Caplena
caplena.com
Have you ever spent countless hours tediously sifting through huge piles of customer feedback? Caplena.com uses Augmented Intelligence to drastically reduce the amount of time it takes to analyze large amounts of free text from reviews or responses to open-ended questions. Within minutes Caplena ide...
Planr
planr.com
Planr is an Enterprise SAAS solution using advanced AI to predict revenue and sales performance exposing hidden blockers to power you and your team to accelerate sales growth. Planr gives you instant access to an unbiased, intelligent view of predicted revenue against future targets, with 96% accura...
Ikigai
ikigailabs.io
Ikigai's operational BI platform transforms the way businesses make tactical decisions. Business-user-friendly UI/UX enables anyone to infuse and prepare data and run robust AI-powered analyses to achieve their business goals. DeepMatch stitches together even the most disparate datasets in minutes w...
Epsilon3
epsilon3.io
Epsilon3’s software platform manages complex operational procedures, saving operators time and reducing errors. It supports the entire life cycle of a project from integration and testing through live operations. -Interactive real-time synchronized procedures for multiple programs/missions -Embedded...
panintelligence
panintelligence.com
Flexible embedded analytics for SaaS. Reducing complexity, accelerating your roadmap and future proofing your SaaS solution Our analytical software (pi) embeds into your existing data stack, reducing technical debt and giving your customers a more immersive data experience. pi has been built to be l...
Bold BI
boldbi.com
Turn your customers into success stories with built-in analytics. Bold BI by Syncfusion lets you embed high-grade BI and analytics into your applications. It's a complete business intelligence solution that allows anyone to create beautiful, cutting-edge dashboards. It comes with a complete data int...
CorralData
corraldata.com
At Corral Data, we're on a mission to transform how organizations use data. We enable organizations to effortlessly use AI to connect, analyze, and collaborate on their company data. What is CorralData? CorralData is a full-service, AI-powered analytics platform that radically simplifies centralizin...
Targit
targit.com
At TARGIT, we bring expertise to key verticals to help our customers make data-driven decisions. We drive lasting value with business intelligence (BI) and analytics solutions that support your unique goals and the processes that power your day-to-day operations. Experience love at first sight with ...
ConverSight
conversight.ai
ConverSight is a Contextual Decision Intelligence Platform, built based on its patented Augmented Conversational AI and Analytics techniques. ConverSight's AI assistant, Athena, delivers business insights by connecting to customer’s data and generating insights & recommendations using machine learni...
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL is the evolution of legacy SQL editors like DataGrip, DBeaver, Postico. We provide a beautiful, modern SQL editor for data focused teams looking to save time, improve data accuracy, onboard new hires faster, and deliver insights to the business fast. With PopSQL, users can easily understand t...
ClicData
clicdata.com
ClicData is a leading end-to-end data analytics platform designed to empower decision-makers and analysts to achieve true performance and reveal insights based on reliable, up-to-date, and unified data. Get value from ClicData in days with our easy-to-use yet very powerful cloud-based platform that ...
Bold Reports
boldreports.com
Business reporting doesn’t have to burden an IT team or a budget. Bolds Reports by Syncfusion transforms both the way an organization presents its data and the experience its stakeholders have along the way. With Bold Reports’ on-premises solution, embedded reporting tools, and report viewer SDK, a ...
Discern
discern.io
B2B companies leverage many of the same technology platforms and want to track the same metrics... so why are business intelligence builds entirely customized? This translates to millions of dollars wasted on additional tooling and headcount and several months or years of platform design. Discern is...
DataGPT
datagpt.com
DataGPT is the world's first conversational AI analyst enabling users to ask any questions about their data in natural language and receive complete answers within seconds. DataGPT is fully autonomous chatbot with memory, capable of answering complex questions like
Easy Insight
easy-insight.com
Easy Insight provides affordable, easy to use SaaS business intelligence. Instant connections to other popular SaaS products such as Basecamp, Zendesk, and Salesforce come with prebuilt dashboards to get you up and running with immediate results. A simple report builder helps you quickly adjust or c...
Luzmo
luzmo.com
Luzmo (formerly Cumul.io) is an embedded analytics platform, purpose-built for SaaS companies. It brings complex data to life with beautiful, easy-to-use dashboards, embedded seamlessly in any SaaS or web platform. With Luzmo, product teams can add impactful insights to their SaaS product in days, n...
Savant Labs
savantlabs.io
Savant is a cloud-native no-code platform to automate end-to-end analytic processes via drag-and-drop workflows. It provides analysts 100s of point-and-click connectors to access data from business applications, spreadsheets, and data platforms, drag-and-drop widgets to clean, prep, blend, transform...
Knowi
knowi.com
Knowi is a modern business intelligence platform purpose-built for today's modern data enabling enterprises of all sizes to dramatically shorten the distance from raw data to foresight to action. With native integration to virtually any data source, including NoSQL, SQL, RDBMS, file-based and API’s,...
Lightdash
lightdash.com
Lightdash is the fastest way for data teams to deliver insights and enable true self-serve data access to the rest of their company. Analysts create metrics and make them available to end-users to query, no SQL needed. Lightdash is used and trusted by companies of all sizes, from start ups to intern...
datapine
datapine.com
datapine is an all-in-one Business Intelligence software that empowers everyone to explore, visualize, monitor and share their data like never before!
Toucan
jointoucan.com
Toucan is a customer-facing analytics platform that empowers companies to drive engagement with data storytelling. With the best customizable end-user experience across any device, over 4 million Toucan stories are viewed each year. Toucan's no-code, cloud-based platform cuts development costs and t...
Incorta
incorta.com
Incorta’s open data delivery platform simplifies access to data from multiple, complex enterprise systems to unlock the full value of organizational data, making it readily available for analysis. Backed by GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta empo...
Phocas Software
phocassoftware.com
Need to feel good about your data? If your business needs to move faster with more certainty, Phocas can help. We have an all-in-one business planning and analytics platform for companywide use. A single governed source of truth fed directly from your ERP, accounting, and other systems. Phocas solve...
Explo
explo.co
Explo provides a powerful embedded dashboard and reporting solution. Securely share customizable product analytics, project reports, and KPIs with each of your customers all while seamlessly matching your product's design. Give your users the power to explore their data on their on by editing dashbo...
Sigma
sigmacomputing.com
Sigma is an award-winning modern business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform purpose-built for the cloud. With Sigma, anyone can use the spreadsheet functions and formulas they already know to explore live data at cloud scale, down to the lowest grain of detail. Our familiar spreadsheet-like i...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...
Mediafly
mediafly.com
B2B 创收的第一站也是唯一一站 您的团队吸引买家、帮助卖家做好准备、量化价值和持续优化绩效所需的一切。一个模块化平台——大规模实现可预测的收入增长。
Usermaven
usermaven.com
正确完成网站和产品分析 - 终于！ Usermaven 的 Spotless™ 跟踪自动捕获所有事件，消除了对开发人员的依赖，使其成为营销人员和产品人员最简单的分析工具。
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One™ 提供对模拟和数据分析技术以及可扩展 HPC 和云资源的动态、协作访问，所有这些都集中在一个地方。