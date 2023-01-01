替代项 - Klearly
Outreach
outreach.io
外展销售参与平台有助于高效、有效地吸引潜在客户，以推动更多渠道并达成更多交易。今天请求演示。
Gong.io
gong.io
了解销售领导者如何使用收入智能来大幅提升销售代表的成功并赢得更多交易。被像您这样的收入专业人士评选为第一名。预订演示。
Salesloft
salesloft.com
SalesLoft 是排名第一的销售互动平台，可帮助 B2B 卖家更快地“同意”。我们与当今顶级的 CRM 集成，将您的数据转化为金钱。
Clari
clari.com
B2B 收入团队的预测、活动智能和渠道管理。
Kizen
kizen.com
Kizen 通过智能自动化和强大的人工智能连接所有数据，为任何规模的销售、营销和服务团队提供优势。
Groove
groove.co
体验无摩擦销售的力量。 借助 Salesforce 评价最高的销售互动平台，消除销售流程中的摩擦并创造更多收入。
Jiminny
jiminny.com
最大化您团队的收入。通过对话智能释放您的销售团队增加收入的潜力。
Syncari
syncari.com
Syncari 是世界上第一个无代码的完整数据自动化平台，可让您的团队完全控制所有数据。集成和管理整个技术堆栈中的数据从未如此简单。
Aviso
aviso.com
Aviso 是人工智能指南针，可指导销售和进入市场团队完成更多交易、加速增长并找到收入的正确方向。
Vertify
vertify.com
Grounded by the philosophy that all three key revenue teams—sales, marketing, and customer success—should be aligned by process and technology, Vertify provides business automation software that easily syncs, cleans, and curates customer data within existing revenue tech stacks. - Identify bottlenec...
Inselligence
inselligence.com
The Inselligence revenue intelligence platform provides sales performance optimization, pipeline management, and accurate revenue forecasting just by connecting your CRM. Works with HubSpot, Salesforce, PipeDrive, and more. Inselligence works with teams of all sizes.
SkyGeni
skygeni.com
SkyGeni is an Explainable-AI powered Revenue Growth Insights platform that delivers proactive, actionable insights to empower B2B revenue leaders to drive efficient and predictable revenue growth and transform rep productivity. SkyGeni's pre-built dashboards, ML models and algorithms combine data fr...
Sightfull
sightfull.com
Sightfull is the first fully automated revenue analysis and optimization solution for SaaS companies. The platform is trusted by some of the fastest growing SaaS companies including Wiz, OPSWAT, Vast Data and Armis. Built from the ground up for business users, it provides revenue leaders and RevOps ...
MeetRecord
meetrecord.com
MeetRecord helps sales teams get in-depth visibility into customer conversations to accelerate deal flow and automate coaching. Find patterns to accelerate deal flow -- Evaluate individual sales calls or analyze conversations across teams to discover patterns to close deals faster, how your sales re...
Fullcast
fullcast.com
Fullcast is the only go-to-market (GTM) planning platform that seamlessly connects your GTM planning activities with your tactical sales operations. It allows you to continuously update your strategy and deploy changes instantly. Companies that plan with Fullcast: -> Plan in days, not weeks or month...
SalesDirector.ai
salesdirector.ai
SalesDirector.ai is an agnostic revenue data platform that helps B2B sales organizations scale by capturing and delivering intelligent sales data and analytics to the entire revenue stack. SalesDirector.ai helps B2B sales organizations scale by delivering intelligent sales analytics to their CRM and...
Weflow
getweflow.com
Weflow is a sales performance & forecasting platform. Sales teams use Weflow to drive sales performance, process adherence, and forecast accuracy. - Save reps 4h/week by making Salesforce updates faster - Spot risks early to win 12% more deals - Get >92% forecast accuracy with an effective process &...
Kluster
kluster.com
Kluster 的收入可预测平台帮助 SaaS 公司每个季度都超额完成目标。我们通过实施战略、规划和执行来帮助收入领先者实现增长。 Kluster 易于使用的工具可帮助收入团队制定制胜策略、制定实现目标的计划、执行交易和渠道管理。我们在集成速度和实时预测方面排名第一。 Kluster 是您关键收入会议的核心。从董事会层面的分析和收入规划，到预测电话和渠道审查。您企业中的每个人都围绕最佳的收入洞察和工作流程进行调整。 Kluster 受到 GoCardless、ExtraHop、Ometria、Attest 和 Harness 等扩展软件公司的信赖。 Kluster 是可预测的收入策略，可帮助他...
BoostUp.ai
boostup.ai
BoostUp.ai 是由第一个也是唯一一个 RevBI 引擎提供支持的 RevOps 指挥中心。它可以加速您最关键的收入洞察的交付，并简化收入流程的采用。借助 RevBI，BoostUp 使 RevOps 能够完全控制收入数据，以便他们能够协调团队并通过无可辩驳的见解让他们负责。该平台包括 3 个模块——RevBI 高级分析、交易审核和管理以及预测智能和管理——构建在一个嵌入式仓库上，该仓库预先连接销售活动、CRM 和第三方数据，将其转换为近乎即时的洞察，无需任何操作。开箱即用的可视化。该平台的灵活性和创建自定义指标的简便性使采用变得无缝，提高了可预测性和预测准确性，并使 RevOps 团队...
Collective[i]
collectivei.com
高效、开明的销售团队更聪明地工作并赢得更多。 Collective[i] 是一种协调数据、人员和流程的整体方法。我们称之为客户关系优化。想象一下从您的数据、您的销售团队如何运作以及所执行的活动的一切，只需使用堆栈中的现有销售工具即可提高效率。对于销售运营和营销，Collective[i] 提供干净、全面和自动化的数据收集。使用机器人流程自动化 (RPA)，可以从销售团队使用的工作工具（电子邮件、日历等）中自动捕获活动，进行清理以更新联系人、公司名称等，并使用我们的专利技术和大量数据自动登录到 CRM网络。不会损失任何数据或宝贵的时间，记录的数据质量呈指数级提高，组织生产力提高 20-30%。 ...
SetSail
setsail.co
SetSail 是一个销售数据平台，可自动捕获销售活动、提供收入情报并提高销售绩效以增加收入。
Mediafly
mediafly.com
B2B 创收的第一站也是唯一一站 您的团队吸引买家、帮助卖家做好准备、量化价值和持续优化绩效所需的一切。一个模块化平台——大规模实现可预测的收入增长。
Dreamdata
dreamdata.io
B2B 营销与渠道和收入相关 Dreamdata 自动提取、清理和简化您的 B2B 上市数据，以提供有关收入驱动因素的完全透明度。
Staircase AI
staircase.ai
将每个团队成员变成收入领导者。 利用人工智能收入智能来预测客户流失，大规模识别隐藏的增长机会，并消除任何人工反馈的需要。