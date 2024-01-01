Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 应用

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Keywords AI”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

The only platform you need to launch and optimize your LLM application. We built a unified interface for any model with built-in infrastructure, so you can focus on building a product people love. Integration is dead simple - everything comes with 2 lines of code: - Playground and prompt management for testing models and improving prompts - Beautiful pre-built dashboards to monitor every LLM metric and user log - Production performance monitoring with auto-evaluations ... and a lot more!

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Keywords AI”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

