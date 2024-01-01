WebCatalog

Kenyt

Kenyt

未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 应用

网站：kenyt.ai

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Kenyt”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

Kenyt.AI's product is a conversational customer engagement platform, helping businesses to deeply engage with their customers through a high quality human-like experience. Kenyt Chatbots and Voicebots support multiple languages and produce superior customer engagement because of its advanced AI engine with 95% accuracy, which is way higher than the industry average. The system consists of multiple reusable workflows, like choosing an item on an ecommerce portal, processing payments, booking appointment, etc. and at the same time creating a permanent back-channel for marketing through messaging apps. As computing moves from touch/typing to chat & voice over next few years, Kenyt.AI with its deep conversational and workflow intelligence is best positioned to provide a high quality conversational experience to businesses globally, capitalizing on the market opportunity of upwards of $5B/annum. Founding team comes from IIT Roorkee and IIT Mumbai each having 15 years of relevant industry experience.

目录:

Business
智能虚拟助理软件

网站： kenyt.ai

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Kenyt”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

替代项

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

Genesys Cloud

Genesys Cloud

genesys.com

Haptik

Haptik

haptik.ai

cogram

cogram

cogram.com

MarketingBlocks

MarketingBlocks

marketingblocks.ai

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

Clickatell

Clickatell

clickatell.com

LivePerson

LivePerson

liveperson.com

Upsy Shopping

Upsy Shopping

upsyshopping.com

CBOT

CBOT

cbot.ai

Marvin

Marvin

heymarvin.com

您可能还会喜欢

Clarabridge Engage

Clarabridge Engage

engagor.com

SmartMessage

SmartMessage

smartmessage.com

Sparkposh

Sparkposh

sparkposh.com

Meya

Meya

meya.ai

Amio

Amio

amio.io

Gainsight PX

Gainsight PX

aptrinsic.com

1World Online

1World Online

welcome.1worldonline.com

Fotaflo

Fotaflo

fotaflo.com

VooV Meeting

VooV Meeting

voovmeeting.com

Acquire

Acquire

acquire.io

Better

Better

better.com

Gift Baskets Overseas

Gift Baskets Overseas

giftbasketsoverseas.com

探索

Desktop

支持

公司

法律信息

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.