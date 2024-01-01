替代项 - Just-Eat.fr
Zomato
zomato.com
印度最大的食品配送、餐饮和餐厅探索服务。为更多人提供更好的食物。
Uber Eats
ubereats.com
Uber Eats 是 Uber 于 2014 年推出的美国在线订餐和配送平台，总部位于加利福尼亚州旧金山。
DoorDash
doordash.com
DoorDash Inc. 是一家美国按需预制食品配送服务公司，由斯坦福大学学生 Tony Xu、Stanley Tang、Andy Fang 和 Evan Moore 于 2013 年创立。 DoorDash 是一家由 Y Combinator 支持的公司，是利用物流服务提供餐厅按需送餐服务的几家科技公司之一。 DoorDash 在帕洛阿尔托推出，截至 2019 年 5 月，已扩展到 4,000 多个城市，并在美国、加拿大和澳大利亚提供 340,000 家精选商店。该公司目前估值超过 130 亿美元，是美国最大的第三方配送服务商，于 2019 年超过 Grubhub。
Grubhub
grubhub.com
Grubhub Inc. 是一家美国在线移动预制食品订购和配送平台，将食客与当地餐厅联系起来。该公司总部位于伊利诺伊州芝加哥，成立于 2004 年。截至 2019 年，该公司拥有 1,990 万活跃用户和 115,000 家关联餐厅，遍布美国 3,200 个城市和所有 50 个州。 Grubhub Seamless 于 2014 年 4 月上市，在纽约证券交易所 (NYSE) 上市，股票代码为“GRUB”。 2020 年 6 月 9 日，欧洲食品配送服务公司 Just Eat Takeaway 宣布达成协议，以价值73亿美元的股票。
Deliveroo
deliveroo.co.uk
食物。我们懂了。我们都有自己的最爱。通过 Deliveroo，您可以将您喜爱的当地餐厅和外卖直接送到家门口。 一切都在菜单上。从肯德基、Wagamama、Nando’s、汉堡王和赛百味等深受全国喜爱的连锁店，到当地美食和您最喜欢的外卖，我们都准备好了，等待您随时享用。从中餐到古巴菜，从寿司到沙拉、披萨到秘鲁菜，Deliveroo 上有适合所有人的美食。 如果您的牛奶或鸡蛋用完了，您还可以从我们的杂货合作伙伴处订购，然后将您的必需品直接送到您家门口。 当我们吃得好时，我们就会感觉良好。所以成为我们的客人吧。 从英国深受喜爱的连锁店订购外卖食品，包括 Wagamama、Shake Shac...
Postmates
postmates.com
Postmates 是一家美国公司，提供餐厅准备的餐点和其他商品的本地配送服务。截至 2019 年 2 月，Postmates 在美国 2,940 个城市开展业务。该服务依靠手机应用程序及其全球定位系统功能来匹配库存和消费者需求。Postmates 于 2011 年推出，是美国众多按需投递公司之一为以前不提供送货服务的餐馆和商店提供送货服务。 Postmates 是按需公司的一个例子。 Postmates 联合创始人巴斯蒂安·莱曼 (Bastian Lehmann) 称该公司“反亚马逊”。 2020 年 7 月 6 日，Uber 宣布将以 26.5 亿美元收购 Postmates。 2020...
Onfleet
onfleet.com
Onfleet 可以轻松管理最后一英里的交付。直观的路由、调度、实时跟踪、分析等。
Just-Eat.ch
just-eat.ch
只需使用 Just Eat 订餐即可！今天想吃披萨、寿司还是素食？享受您最喜欢的菜肴，快速送达或外卖。
Caviar
trycaviar.com
当地最好的餐厅提供送货和外卖服务。早餐、午餐、晚餐等，安全送到您家门口。现在提供取货和无接触送货服务。
Seamless
seamless.com
Seamless 是订购外卖或外卖最简单的方式。无论您有什么心情，无论您有什么心情，都可以得到它。没有菜单，没有电话，没有重复。 Seamless 是 Grubhub Inc. 品牌组合的一部分。
Slice
slicelife.com
Slice 是订购您最喜欢的当地披萨的最简单方法。我们将数以百万计的披萨爱好者与全国各地的数千家披萨店联系起来。
Just-Eat.dk
just-eat.dk
Just Eat 在线订购 2300 多家当地餐厅的外卖。将披萨、寿司等送到您家门口！
ChowNow
chownow.com
ChowNow 是一个免佣金的在线订购系统和食品订购应用程序，可帮助餐厅满足饥饿的顾客的需求。
Fresho
fresho.com
Fresho 是面向批发食品供应商和场所的领先在线订购软件。使用 Fresho 使订购批发食品变得简单、无压力。
Allset
allsetnow.com
Allset is a marketplace connecting local eateries & coffee shops with local takeout diners. It provides restaurants with best-in-class online ordering and loyalty rewards solutions to attract and retain new customers without paying high commissions. Customers use Allset for fast & easy pickup, disco...
Tycode
tycode.tech
Tycode empowers you to revolutionize your food business. Now your customers can not only order from anywhere, be it a table, a hotel room or anywhere within your premises, but can pay you online, make simultaneous orders and avail various other unique benefits that are certainly bound to make your c...
EasyOrder
easyorderapp.com
Introducing EasyOrder - Your All-in-One Omnichannel Ordering and Marketing Solution for Restaurant Success! Unlock the full potential of your restaurant business with EasyOrder, the comprehensive platform designed to attract new customers, retain loyal patrons, and boost revenue like never before. S...
Ordermyfood
ordermyfood.io
Ordermyfood has been designed to be user-friendly, with intuitive menus and clear options that are easy to understand for both restaurant owners and customers. It allows customers to customize their orders, add special requests, and make payments through their phones with ease. The platform generate...
BeyondMenu
beyondmenu.com
Promote your restaurant on a custom website
Foodiv
foodiv.com
Foodiv provides online food ordering system created by the industry’s best engineers. It helps integrate food ordering system for restaurants in just matter of minutes. We also provide QR code Menus, customer mobile app for contactless ordering and convenient ordering experience along with an engagi...
Owner.com
owner.com
Owner.com is the all-in-one platform that independent restaurants use to power their digital presence. It gives the technology and marketing superpowers of major brands like Domino's, Chick Fil-A, and SweetGreen to independent restaurants. The platform can power everything from websites to online or...
LevelUp
thelevelup.com
LevelUp 是一个美国移动订购和移动支付平台，由马萨诸塞州波士顿的初创公司 SCVNGR 创建。 2018年7月25日，在线外卖平台Grubhub宣布以3.9亿美元收购LevelUp。