替代项 - InfraNodus
Synthesys
synthesys.io
AI 配音和 AI 视频生成器。 制作您的下一个专业视听内容，无需花钱聘请演员、摄像机或音频设备
NVivo
qsrinternational.com
使用最好的定性数据分析软件释放数据洞察力。 NVivo 可帮助您从定性和混合方法数据中发现更多信息。发现更丰富的见解，并得出清晰明确、站得住脚的发现，并有严格的证据支持。
MonkeyLearn
monkeylearn.com
MonkeyLearn 使清理、标记和可视化客户反馈变得简单 — 所有这些都在一个地方完成。 由尖端人工智能提供支持。
DeepOpinion
go.deepopinion.ai
面向自动化专业人员的无代码人工智能。 最后，这是一个一体化平台，无需代码即可为文本和文档流程构建企业级人工智能自动化。
InMoment
inmoment.com
InMoment 的体验改进 (XI) 方法超越了传统的客户体验管理，结合了数据、技术和行业专业知识。”
MeaningCloud
meaningcloud.com
TEXT ANALYTICS. MeaningCloud market-leading solutions for text mining and voice of the customer. Register now on our website to discover our text API
Yabble
yabble.com
Yabble creates instant insights so you can take instant action. From the world’s first ChatGPT plugin to a suite of tools that count, summarize and chat with your data instantly – Yabble is a first-of-its-kind, cutting-edge technology company revolutionizing insights and text analytics with propriet...
unitQ
unitq.com
unitQ is the missing link in your feedback loop, providing AI-powered insights from user feedback to help you craft high-quality products, services, and experiences. Category-leading companies like Spotify, Bumble, Pinterest, Reddit, Chime, and HelloFresh rely on unitQ to drive growth, reduce churn,...
Evolution AI
evolution.ai
Evolution AI is a multiple award-winning AI data extraction software. By combining computer vision and natural language processing (NLP), our AI models are able to understand and interpret any type of document with unprecedented accuracy. Our technology sets a new standard for automated data extract...
Thematic
getthematic.com
Thematic turns unstructured feedback data from any channel into insights to improve products and customer experiences. Powered by AI and guided by your business knowledge, now it's easy to get accurate results, really fast. Thematic delivers the answers you need - why did your score change? What are...
Lang.ai EU
lang.ai
Lang.ai is a no code service automation platform that empowers customer support teams to build AI models that they can directly control to improve and automate critical support processes. We seamlessly integrate into Zendesk and Salesforce and take the tedious and manual tasks out of agents’ hands s...
Relative Insight
relativeinsight.com
Relative Insight delivers AI-powered text analysis to help brands and agencies generate customer, target audience and competitor intelligence from words. The platform delivers an efficient and scalable solution for uncovering actionable insights from survey open-ends, reviews, customer service trans...
Playvox
playvox.com
As your conversation volume grows, it becomes hard to stay on top of customer issues and requests. The Prodsight app makes this easy by automatically analysing your Zendesk and Intercom conversations for topics and sentiment and producing a continuously updated report on the most common user issues....
Lumoa
lumoa.me
Lumoa is the first CX platform to offer GPT. In the past, companies used to spend weeks collecting, analyzing, interpreting, and reporting on customer feedback from multiple sources. Now, every employee can ask questions and receive real-time answers based on the voice of the customer. Lumoa helps m...
Chattermill
chattermill.com
The Chattermill Customer Experience Intelligence Platform helps businesses unlock their customer reality and understand the voice of their customers. Using Chattermill, companies can unify their customer feedback data across reviews, support tickets, conversations, and social media to uncover what c...
QuData
qudata.com
QuData 的核心能力领域是会话人工智能（语音识别、对话系统、语音助手）；自然语言理解；图像分析（图像分类和分割、物体/人脸检测）；客户行为分析。该公司的程序员和数据科学家团队为其业务合作伙伴成功实施了多个项目。 Qudata 的研究人员还致力于通用人工智能的创新方法。
Kapiche
kapiche.com
Kapiche 是一个反馈分析平台，可在几分钟内分析大量客户反馈，使您能够快速提供深入的见解并帮助您的公司做出更好的决策。 Kapiche 的平台不需要任何设置或代码框架。它立即起作用。它可以让您在一处分析所有客户反馈。 借助 Kapiche，您获得见解的速度可以提高 30 倍。这意味着不再需要等待数周或数月才能获得结果；您将能够实时回答问题。轻松衡量主题对 CX 指标的影响，快速深入了解根本原因，并了解客户反馈的新趋势。 Kapiche 还可以帮助您自信地在整个组织内分享见解。您的团队和领导层将可以轻松地探索客户洞察并进行协作。您一定会喜欢如何快速生成令人印象深刻的报告并即时回答临时问...
ATLAS.ti
atlasti.com
ATLAS.ti 深受品牌和学者的青睐，让任何人都可以分析数据并发现有价值的见解 - 无论您从事哪个行业。从基本分析任务到最深入的研究项目：通过 ATLAS.ti，您可以轻松解锁通过直观的研究工具和一流的技术，从定性和混合方法数据中得出可行的结果： • 访问本机 Mac 和 Win 应用程序，以及我们的 Web 版本 • 所有功能和工具都包含在一个完整的软件包中 • 节省时间和成本由 AI 提供支持，自动发现见解 • 体验版本之间的无缝项目交换 • 充分利用团队的实时协作 • 与任意数量的人共享多用户许可证 • 受益于我们的免费实时支持和专家培训 在此处了解更多信息: www.atlasti....
Kimola
kimola.com
Kimola 是一家 ResTech 公司，为研究专业人员提供 SaaS 产品。 Kimola Analytics 提供特定消费者生活方式的不同方面。这些受众由用户定义并由 Kimola 的人工智能引擎生成。这样广告商就可以在几秒钟内了解他们的受众常去哪里、看什么电视、喜欢哪个名人或有影响力的人，以及他们如何根据自己的兴趣进行区分。 Kimola Cognitive 为开发人员提供 API 服务，以便在他们的应用程序中使用我们的技术。这些 API 服务检测文本块的语言和情感，提取实体并在大量非结构化文本数据中进行搜索。
Caplena
caplena.com
您是否曾花费无数时间繁琐地筛选大量客户反馈？ Caplena.com 使用增强智能来大幅减少分析评论或开放式问题回复中的大量自由文本所需的时间。 Caplena 在几分钟内即可识别主题并自动标记您的整个数据集，使您免于重复分类。专注于真正重要的事情——产生更深入、更有意义的见解。
Forsta
forsta.com
Forsta 是 Press Ganey 旗下公司，为 HX（人类体验）平台提供支持，该平台是一个综合性体验和研究技术平台，可打破 CX（客户体验）、员工体验 (EX)、市场研究之间的隔阂，从而使公司能够获得更深入、更全面地了解受众的体验。 HX 平台收集和分析数据，并将结果转化为可共享的行动，为决策提供信息并推动增长。 Forsta 的技术与其专家顾问团队相结合，为金融服务、医疗保健、酒店、市场研究、专业服务、零售和技术等多个行业的组织提供服务。 Forsta 被评为 2021 年 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ 客户之声领导者。欲了解更多信息，请访问 www.forsta...
Comments Analytics
commentsanalytics.com
来自视频、社交帖子、产品页面非结构化文本数据的有价值、清晰、可观和卓越的见解 - 帮助您更好地了解客户的想法、感受、动机和决策过程。 Comments Analytics 是一款人工智能工具，可对非结构化文本数据进行深入分析，包括情感分析、评论类别、命名实体识别和关键词提取。 CommentsAnalytics 服务的主要优势： 1 - 客户洞察 2 - 品牌声誉管理 3 - 产品开发和创新 4 - 客户体验增强
DeepTalk
deep-talk.ai
利用我们旨在简化您的业务流程的尖端 SaaS 解决方案彻底改变您的数据分析流程。
Olvy
olvy.co
您的人工智能驱动的变更日志。 通知您的用户有关产品更新的信息，而无需每周花费数小时编写版本。 通过漂亮且有效的变更日志独立页面和应用内小部件宣布新功能。