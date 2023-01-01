替代项 - Ignition GTM
ClickUp
clickup.com
我们的使命是让世界变得更加高效。为此，我们构建了一个应用程序来替换所有这些内容 - 任务、文档、目标和聊天。
Wrike
wrike.com
只有 Wrike 的工作管理平台可以让您的团队全面了解并控制所有任务和项目。项目管理软件从未如此具有协作性。
TeamGantt
teamgantt.com
尝试 TeamGantt 的免费甘特图制作工具，并通过拖放计划在几分钟内在线创建甘特图。评级最高且永久免费——无需信用卡。
Teamwork
teamwork.com
借助 Teamwork 的项目管理软件、帮助台、聊天、文档管理软件和 CRM，创建一支能够协同工作的高效团队。
GanttPRO
ganttpro.com
✅ 免费注册并在 GanttPRO 在线甘特图软件中创建甘特图。在几分钟内规划、创建和管理任务和日程安排。快速注册。
Hive
hive.com
适用于快速移动团队的第一生产力平台。管理项目、跟踪任务并与各种规模的团队协作。立即开始 14 天免费试用。
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely 是一家美国公司，为其他公司提供渐进式交付和实验软件。 Optimizely 平台技术提供 A/B 测试和多变量测试工具、网站个性化和功能切换功能。公司总部位于加利福尼亚州旧金山，在荷兰阿姆斯特丹、德国科隆、英国伦敦和澳大利亚悉尼设有办事处。
Lytho
lytho.com
以前是inMotionNow。适用于需要改进项目可见性和控制以实现更好的内容成果的营销和设计团队的工作流程管理。
Planful
planful.com
Planful 是用于持续规划的云 FP&A 平台。您，FP&A 团队，在第一线快速规划和分析如何引导您的组织应对频繁且复杂的业务变化。您的专业知识和技能就是为这样的时刻而生的，我们随时为您服务。
Attribution
attributionapp.com
归因可以跟踪您在广告上花费的费用、哪些客户来自广告以及他们从您那里购买了什么。
Narrator
narrator.ai
Narrator 的数据平台让任何人都可以在几分钟而不是几周内获得答案，该平台由客户 360 提供支持，其中包含客户与您的企业的每一次互动。
Mtivity
mtivity.com
Mtivity is a world leading print procurement software company, providing workflow automation for companies buying and managing print. The solution is delivered on a SaaS (Software as a Service۪) platform and allows print professionals to manage and optimise all processes, from origination through to...
Promoboxx
promoboxx.com
Promoboxx is a software platform with supporting services for brands to engage their independent retailers with brand-compliant digital marketing, driving better business outcomes by reaching the right consumers via the trusted channel of brands’ local retailers. With Promoboxx, channel managers and...
FunnelDash
funneldash.com
FunnelDash is a vertical payments and lending business for the advertising industry. Our signature product, AdCard, the first charge card exclusively for your digital ad spend. - Unlimited free virtual debit and credit cards. - Free spend, budget, and pacing controls. - Unlimited free ad copy and cr...
MarcomCentral
marcom.com
Accelerate sales with tools purpose-built for brand managers, marketers, and sales teams. MarcomCentral, a leader in Brand Management for 20+ years, can transform your business with streamlined file organization and simplified collateral distribution. MarcomGather is our incredibly affordable digita...
InfiniGrow
infinigrow.com
InfiniGrow 通过衡量、预测和规划推动收入增长的营销工作，帮助 B2B 营销团队提高投资回报率。
SproutLoud
sproutloud.com
通过渠道营销自动化 一个平台可满足您所有分布式营销需求
Shape.io
shape.io
PPC 预算管理软件套件。 控制 PPC 支出和性能的强大解决方案。再也不用担心预算节奏或支出过多/不足。