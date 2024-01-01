WebCatalog

Huuray is a GaaS (Gifting as a Service). We offer private and public customers a unique SaaS solution – with on-demand ordering and instant issuing of 5000+ gift cards across 100+ countries through a unique tech platform, incl. mass send-outs – whether it’s digital or physical gift cards across the world 🌍 . Huuray clients are even empowered to easily design their very own gift card templates within the platform. Founded and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark 🇩🇰 & with office representation in Germany 🇩🇪, Canada 🇨🇦 & Hong Kong 🇭🇰 – Huuray is on a mission to make digital gifting easy and accessible to the private and public sectors globally. With over +10 years of experience within the industry and an extensive gift card catalog of over 5000+ brands in over 100+ countries, corporate clients can also easily connect and order digital gift cards from Huuray in real-time through their state-of-the-art API. The Reward catalog with local (The Nordics) and global fulfillment capabilities & direct connection to a large network of digital incentives with our Open API: 🎁 +4500 e-gift card brands (McDonald's, Rituals, Netflix, JYSK, Bestseller, and many more) ⛷ + 1000 unique experiences (Cinema, Travel, Wellness) 🛍 +20.000 physical goods from brands like Playstation, Rosendahl, Bosch, Phillips, and many more 🎗️ Charity & Donations rewards

