替代项 - Humanz
Impact
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™ - 世界领先的合作伙伴自动化解决方案，发现、管理、保护、优化所有合作伙伴渠道，实现真正的指数增长。
LTK
shopltk.com
从您信任的 LTK 影响者那里购买最新的时尚、家居、美容、健身产品。工作服创意、婚礼宾客礼服、旅行着装等等。
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN 是电子商务品牌最好的影响者营销软件。我们的人工智能平台包括超过 3200 万影响者套件、活动工作室、报告和分析、支付和产品履行、完整内容媒体库等。
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
合作伙伴关系管理软件可扩展任何计划：联营公司、经销商、营销等。了解 SaaS 公司为何借助 PartnerStack PRM 实现发展。
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole 是一家主题标签分析和社交媒体分析公司，为 Twitter、Instagram 和 Facebook 提供带有主题标签跟踪的实时数据。
Meltwater
meltwater.com
了解 Meltwater 如何帮助公关和营销团队监控新闻和社交媒体的媒体报道并增强品牌管理。
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
蓬勃发展的品牌是由大使打造的。与 Shopify、Amazon 和 WooCommerce 集成的一体化品牌大使管理软件。
Affable.ai
affable.ai
影响者营销平台 Affable 让全球品牌、代理机构和 D2C 电子商务品牌轻松找到影响者、管理活动并衡量投资回报率！经过验证的影响者。 100+ 客户。
Perpetua
perpetua.io
电子商务的增长基础设施。 与数千家使用 Perpetua 零售媒体执行和智能软件的企业一起，在亚马逊、沃尔玛、Instacart 和其他市场上实现盈利规模增长。
Emplifi
emplifi.io
优化数字客户旅程。 Emplifi 的客户体验软件和社交媒体管理软件的统一平台缩小了 CX 差距。
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
一体化解决方案，助力您的影响力营销。 管理影响者营销活动的整个生命周期。
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr 是数据驱动的影响者营销的记录系统，营销人员用它来投资正确的策略、简化营销活动和规模化计划。
Skeepers
octoly.com
领先的影响者营销平台 Octoly 通过大规模连接经过审查的微影响者和消费者，帮助品牌提高知名度、建立信任并促进销售。品牌利用我们精心策划的社区创建社交媒体帖子和电子商务评论，以换取优质产品。
StarNgage
starngage.com
在 StarNgage，我们相信社交分发的视觉内容是广告的未来。现在，这种情况正在 Instagram 上发生，我们希望帮助品牌参与这场冒险并在 Instagram 上获胜。该平台允许品牌衡量他们的 Instagram 营销努力并吸引有影响力的人来创建内容。
MagicLinks
magiclinks.com
MagicLinks 是一个屡获殊荣的影响者营销平台，并获得 B Corporation 认证，与创作者和世界领先的消费品牌一起推动社交商务。 MagicLinks 的专有技术 Match Intelligence™ 为希望提高社交媒体认知度、参与度和销量的品牌提供战略性创作者匹配。该平台提供可扩展、有数据支持的电子商务解决方案，具有可靠的投资回报率和全渠道报告，同时还为创作者提供了赚取和发展业务的可靠方式。
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero 是一款功能强大的联属营销、影响者和推荐营销软件，集一体。起价仅需 49 美元下午，GrowthHero 随您扩展！完全灵活的工具助您成功： - 白标合作伙伴门户，完全自定义，无需代码 - 共享可自定义的跟踪 URL 和/或折扣代码 - 通过 Stripe、API、Zapier、Shopify 应用程序、BigCommerce 应用程序集成 - 适合任何业务类型 -市场领先的 API/ Zapier 连接，进一步定制和自动化 - 卓越的价值。不要为 3 个独立的合作伙伴软件平台支付过多费用# 联盟营销软件 - 招募联盟成员。让联属公司通过 Marketplace Listi...
Influence.co
influence.co
作为创作者所需的一切。 加入第一个为影响者和创作者设计的专业网络。立即创建您的个人资料，以赚钱、互相学习并通过社区结识新朋友。
Taggbox
taggbox.com
#1 用户生成内容平台，用于跨不同营销接触点创建和发布 UGC 活动。完美的 UGC 平台，可成功提高品牌信任度、知名度、用户参与度和销量。
Fohr
fohr.co
Fohr 是顶级影响者营销公司之一，致力于将合适的影响者和品牌大使与顶级品牌联系起来。请立即访问我们的网站。
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
付费主题标签 - 在一个平台上与创作者进行匹配、发起活动并运行创作者白名单。影响者营销现在安全、简单、快速。
Audiense
audiense.com
了解受众并获得更好的营销结果、社交媒体结果、影响者结果、媒体策略、增长策略或广告支出回报所需的一切。 将消费者细分和文化洞察置于战略的中心，让您的团队能够以前所未有的方式了解受众。 了解什么能激励您的受众、感动他们并影响他们。
Upfluence
upfluence.com
通过创作者营销推动销售。 影响者营销、联盟计划、创作者管理、用户生成内容、品牌大使：建立有价值的合作伙伴关系来发展您的业务。
Social Native
socialnative.com
All-in-one UGC platform & influencer solution to power branded content. Create, source, and optimize user-generated content and social content.
Socialfaim
socialfaim.com
Socialfaim is an AI Powered Influencer Marketing and creator management platform. We offer best services and help brands to identify influencers based on reach, demographics and audience across social media platforms. Our AI powered tool help you to connect with best influencers who are authenticall...
Sauce Social Commerce
addsauce.com
Sauce turns your Instagram & TikTok into captivating shopping experiences, unlocks your brand's potential to foster communities through User Generated Content and amplifies sales through Influencer Partnerships.
SARAL
getsaral.com
SARAL is your simple & effective influencer marketing platform built for ecommerce brands. Find untapped influencers, automate outreach, manage relationships, track performance, and send payments - all under one roof! Get the free trial and test it yourself!
Rizer Social
rizersocial.io
The Rizer platform is a cloud-based software used by brands and advertisers. Rizer Social positions as a performance marketing and business intelligence tool which is a completely different category than other platforms that are more focused on transactional marketplaces. Our solution mitigates risk...
Promoty
promoty.io
Promoty is an influencer relationship marketing tool that helps brands and agencies to find the right creators, manage influencer relationships, and save time on influencer marketing.
Primetag
primetag.com
Primetag is a powerful Influencer Marketing software built to make the complex things easy, and the hard things possible.
LinkPizza
linkpizza.com
Linkpizza is a influencer marketing platform which allows advertisers to search, find and connect with influencers and to manage influencer campaigns on its platform. Linkpizza has over 3,500 influencers connected on its network and is primarily focussed on the Dutch market
LeaLi
leali.io
The innovative platform for exploring the world of creative collaborations. Immerse yourself in a dynamic community where extraordinary minds converge to shape the future of art, design, fashion, and beyond. Unleash your artistic potential, connect with like-minded visionaries, and embark on transfo...
joinbrands
joinbrands.com
JoinBrands is an influencer and user-generated content (UGC) marketplace where you can quickly connect your brand with thousands of content creators and TikTok influencers to promote your products and services.
IQFluence
iqfluence.io
QFluence is an AI-powered influence marketing platform that's changing the way brands and marketing agencies connect with their audiences. Our platform uses AI to make influence marketing more personalized and effective. We help businesses find the right influencers and create campaigns tailored to ...
inzpire.me
inzpire.me
inzpire.me is the platform for full-funnel influencer marketing. Discover creators, build relationships, access verified data, and measure ROI.
Influentials
influentials.com
We are a European end-to-end marketing platform that lets brands work with influencers. We take care of all the heavy lifting and enables you to focus on running successful campaigns that grow your business.
Influencer Searcher
influencersearcher.com
Influencer Searcher is a tool used to identify influencers based on the nature of their content (e.g. fashion, gaming, mom) and give insights into their audience. The tool also helps you keep track and manage influencer campaigns by grouping together influencers you're working with on a certain camp...
influData
infludata.com
influData enables the in-depth search and analysis of over 20 million influencers and their audiences on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and YouTube Shorts, coupled with a comprehensive and customizable campaign management with tracking, reporting and social listening features. The tool has already prov...
HOLLYFY
hollyfy.com
AI matchmaking platform for advertisers & content creators to transact on influencer marketing, sponsorships, product placement & branded entertainment. Make offers, send proposals, start/complete transactions, and grow your business.
Drope.me
drope.me
Drope.me is an influencer marketing platform that connects gaming companies, micro streamers, and their communities. We empower gaming publishers and developers to engage with streamers in performance marketing campaigns. At the same time, Drope.me helps micro streamers to start monetizing their act...
CreatorsJet
creatorsjet.com
CreatorsJet is a pioneering all-in-one platform empowering content creators, and agencies with seamless solutions, from quick Jet Kit creation to multi-platform social connectivity and real-time stat... Show More sharing, facilitating effortless brand collaborations.
CreatorDB
creatordb.app
CreatorDB is an influencer marketing platform enabling users to discover influencers, analyze markets, and track campaigns, boasting over 3 million influencers, 130+ filters, 500+ topics, and almost 9000 niches. CreatorDB gives users granular access to influencer marketing and aims to enable them to...
Creable
creable.com
Creable is a price-efficient, all-in-one Influencer Marketing Platform that streamlines the entire Influencer Marketing process. From finding and analyzing the perfect influencers, communicating with them, to managing campaigns, tracking post performance, and automating reporting. With the industry'...
Brinfer
brinfer.com
With a large base of influencers, Brinfer allows brands and agencies to discover the most suitable content creators for their business. They are able to find the most influential content creators in different categories, via advanced search and filters, and get a unique analysis with a score based o...
Boksi.com
boksi.com
Influencer marketing campaigns. Custom brand photos and videos with full usage rights. Over 10,000 amazing creators. All on one easy-to-use platform.
atisfyreach
atisfyreach.com
First ever real-time data driven influencer economy AtisfyReach offers self-serve end-to-end influencer marketing technology that delivers high ROI and omnichannel scale effortlessly. AtisfyReach is influencer marketing redefined. This machine learning, AI-driven platform puts a new spin on influenc...
Ampifi.io
ampifi.io
Ampifi allows small and medium-sized businesses to recruit influencers, track their posts, and report on results.
Aggero Software
aggero.io
Aggero analyzes thousands of hours of video content for you from all major social media platforms. It uses AI technology to extract unique and relevant video insights such as audience sentiment data, engagement rate, and top moments for brand or product mentions in both video and text. As a social l...
Woomio
home.woomio.com
Woomio helps marketers and agencies excel in influencer marketing by providing the tools necessary to discover influencers, predict campaigns and measure ROI
Wednesday.app
wednesday.app
Wednesday.app is an innovative influencer marketing platform designed to empower small businesses, startups, and solo entrepreneurs. It provides a user-friendly platform for influencer and affiliate marketing, designed to meet the evolving needs of growing businesses. It aims to be an accessible and...
Phlanx.com
phlanx.com
Phlanx is a marketing platform to contact influencers, work with brands, create contracts and measure engagement.
Ninja Influence
ninjainfluence.com
Ninja Influence is an Influencer Marketing Solution tool that allows users to have total control of their strategies and communications with influencers. The app is designed especially for e-commerce shops to connect their store and start streamlining influencer sales & track ROI and revenue based o...
Modash
modash.io
The only influencer tool for companies that prioritize growth. A global influencer search engine with target audience data and monitoring for growing B2C businesses.
Kolsquare
kolsquare.com
Kolsquare’s Influencer Marketing Platform combines the latest data and tech in a simple UX/UI, enabling brands to hit next-level awareness and drive serious ROI.
Keymailer
keymailer.co
The world's largest game influencer marketing platform, with creators, software and service all in one portal. Engage creators globally through organic incentivized review campaigns, cost-effective performance marketing campaigns, sponsored content campaigns and more. Thousands of publishers and bra...
Influential
influential.co
Optimizing the smartest AI-powered data, Influential precisely matches brands to influencers to reach new audiences for unmatchable measurable results.
Influence4You
influence4you.com
The influence marketing platform with more than 160,000 subscribed influencers and access to 100 million profiles. Micro-influencers are 3 times more engaging than celebrities. Take advantage of their authenticity, discover some great profiles and manage your campaigns with them efficiently via the ...
impulze.ai
impulze.ai
Impulze.ai is an influencer marketing platform tailored to meet the needs of agencies and brands, empowering them to manage their influencer discovery, campaign management and reporting with data driven decisions and inputs
Embold
embold.co
Embold 是加拿大首选的影响者营销平台，将品牌与 9,000 多名当地微型影响者联系起来。简化活动管理、内容审核和影响者支出。受益于我们量身定制的解决方案，包括托管营销活动、CampaignPlus 和白名单广告。 Embold 受到加拿大顶级品牌的信赖，通过使用其软件保证投资回报率最大化和营销活动取得成功。
Campaygn
campaygn.com
CAMPAYGN 是一款影响者营销数据驱动的软件解决方案，可优化您的影响者营销工作流程和策略。我们致力于为大中型公司和集团服务。在影响者营销的每个阶段，我们都为您提供解决方案： ◾ 识别和发现名人、小众影响者和新兴人才。 ◾ 评估影响者的受众质量。探索超过 3200 万个影响者档案。 ◾ 获得对影响者的深入见解和分析。点击并创建有趣的自定义选角幻灯片。 ∎ 分析并预测您未来的活动。 ◾ 获取独特关注者百分比。 ◾ 建立有影响力的活动并定制您的工作流程仪表板。 ◾ 跟踪 Instagram、TikTok 和 YouTube 上的数据 ◾ 生成详细的分析报告。通过社交聆听、基准测试和更多功能来增强...
Atisfyre
atisfyre.com
Atisfyre 是一个人工智能驱动的综合影响者平台，使数百万影响者能够与全球品牌建立强有力的合作。更好的是 - Atisfyre 对影响者完全免费。 Atisfyre 的诞生源于我们对变革和对影响者营销行业产生积极影响的热情。我们看到各种规模的影响者找到合适的合作品牌是多么困难，并且知道我们可以开发一个平台，为他们提供跳过中间人并成为自己的经理的工具。