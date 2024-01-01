替代项 - Hugging Face
Claude
claude.ai
Claude 是适合您任务的下一代人工智能助手，无论规模如何。
Synthesys
synthesys.io
AI 配音和 AI 视频生成器。 制作您的下一个专业视听内容，无需花钱聘请演员、摄像机或音频设备
AfforAI
afforai.com
最大化生产力的第二大脑。 Afforai 是一个人工智能聊天机器人，可以搜索、总结和翻译多个来源的信息，以产生值得信赖的研究。将冗长的研究文档提供给一堆干巴巴的合规性要求，并提取您需要的关键发现。
MonkeyLearn
monkeylearn.com
MonkeyLearn 使清理、标记和可视化客户反馈变得简单 — 所有这些都在一个地方完成。 由尖端人工智能提供支持。
J.D. Power
jdpower.com
J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on custome...
DatumBox
datumbox.com
The Datumbox API offers a large number of off-the-shelf Classifiers and Natural Language Processing services which can be used in a broad spectrum of applications including: Sentiment Analysis, Topic Classification, Language Detection, Subjectivity Analysis, Spam Detection, Reading Assessment, Keywo...
Kapiche
kapiche.com
Kapiche is a feedback analytics platform that analyzes mountains of customer feedback in minutes, allowing you to provide deep insights quickly and help your company make better decisions. Kapiche's platform doesn't require any set-up or code framing. It just works, immediately. And it lets you ana...
ReText.AI
retext.ai
ReText.AI is a tool to generate and rephrase any text. Use ReText.AI to improve text quality with artificial intelligence.
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI is driving GenAI adoption at Enterprises. We're backed by Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars & other notable investors TuneChat: Our chat app powered by open source models TuneStudio: Our playground for devs to finetune & deploy LLMs ChainFury: Our open sou...