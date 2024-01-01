替代项 - Holistics

WebCatalog

Tableau

Tableau

tableau.com

Tableau（法语，字面意思是“小桌子”，也用来表示“图片”；复数为“tableaux”，或者很少用“tableaus”）可以指：

Looker

Looker

looker.com

Looker 是一款商业智能软件和大数据分析平台，可帮助您轻松探索、分析和共享实时业务分析。

Deepnote

Deepnote

deepnote.com

为数据科学家和研究人员管理笔记本。

Zoho Analytics

Zoho Analytics

zoho.com

商业智能和分析软件。 Zoho Analytics 是一款自助式 BI 和数据分析软件，可让您直观地分析数据、创建令人惊叹的数据可视化并在几分钟内发现隐藏的见解。

Grow

Grow

grow.com

商业智能软件可以释放您迫切需要的洞察力，以推动业务增长和转型。

Metabase

Metabase

metabase.com

在公司内部共享数据和分析的最快、最简单的方法。您可以在 5 分钟内安装一个开源商业智能服务器，连接到 MySQL、PostgreSQL、MongoDB 等！任何人都可以使用它来构建图表、仪表板和夜间电子邮件报告。

Sisense

Sisense

sisense.com

Sisense 的商业智能软件是复杂数据 BI 领域的行业领导者 - 轻松准备、分析和探索来自多个来源的不断增长的数据。

Domo

Domo

domo.com

Domo, Inc. 是一家云软件公司，总部位于美国犹他州亚美利加福克。它专注于商业智能工具和数据可视化。

Mode Analytics

Mode Analytics

mode.com

Mode 是一个协作数据平台，将 SQL、R、Python 和可视化分析结合在一个地方。更快地连接、分析和共享。

Klipfolio

Klipfolio

klipfolio.com

Klipfolio 是一个在线仪表板平台，用于为您的团队或客户构建强大的实时业务仪表板。

HoneyStack

HoneyStack

hockeystack.com

端到端 SaaS 分析。 HockeyStack 是一款 SaaS 分析工具，可统一营销、产品、收入和销售数据，以发现隐藏的见解，例如营销活动的 LTV 或每个营销渠道的流失率。无需设置。没有代码。免费试用

Cube

Cube

cubeanywhere.com

管理业务所需的洞察力！通过实时项目成本、时间和费用，管理您的项目、任务和客户变得轻而易举。获取团队成员、项目、客户和公司级别的丰富交互式图表。我们知道您的业务并非在办公室前门开始或结束。您所在的地方就是您的业务！并且您可以随时随地访问 Cube。您可以通过笔记本电脑上的简单网络浏览器或使用本机应用程序在 iPhone、iPad 或 Android 上访问 Cube。

Chartio

Chartio

chartio.com

Chartio 基于云的商业智能和分析解决方案使每个人都可以分析其业务应用程序中的数据。

MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy

microstrategy.com

MicroStrategy 的业务分析和移动平台可帮助企业构建和部署分析和移动应用程序以实现业务转型。

Hex

Hex

hex.tech

Hex 是一个用于数据科学和分析的现代数据平台。协作笔记本、精美的数据应用程序和企业级安全性。

Mineo

Mineo

mineo.app

将 Python Notebook 转换为数据应用程序。 Mineo 是一个基于 Python 增强笔记本探索数据、构建和部署数据应用程序的平台。

Alteryx

Alteryx

alteryx.com

Alteryx 提供领先的分析云平台。我们使每个人都能通过人工智能驱动的分析自动化发现具有高影响力的见解。

GoodData

GoodData

gooddata.com

GoodData 是一个嵌入式 BI 和分析平台，可提供快速、可靠且易于使用的分析。专为所有业务用户而设计。

Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid Analytics

pyramidanalytics.com

Pyramid is a tier one, enterprise-grade Analytics Operating System that scales from single-user self-service analytics to thousand-user centralized deployments—covering simple-but-effective data visualizations to advanced machine learning capabilities. The agnostic Analytics OS features a universal ...

MachEye

MachEye

macheye.com

MachEye’s augmented analytics platform transforms the way organizations integrate their data, decisions, and operations. While current business intelligence platforms only answer “what” questions on data, MachEye helps users answer “what, why, and how” scenarios for everyone at an organization. Deci...

Caplena

Caplena

caplena.com

Have you ever spent countless hours tediously sifting through huge piles of customer feedback? Caplena.com uses Augmented Intelligence to drastically reduce the amount of time it takes to analyze large amounts of free text from reviews or responses to open-ended questions. Within minutes Caplena ide...

Planr

Planr

planr.com

Planr is an Enterprise SAAS solution using advanced AI to predict revenue and sales performance exposing hidden blockers to power you and your team to accelerate sales growth. Planr gives you instant access to an unbiased, intelligent view of predicted revenue against future targets, with 96% accura...

Ikigai

Ikigai

ikigailabs.io

Ikigai's operational BI platform transforms the way businesses make tactical decisions. Business-user-friendly UI/UX enables anyone to infuse and prepare data and run robust AI-powered analyses to achieve their business goals. DeepMatch stitches together even the most disparate datasets in minutes w...

Epsilon3

Epsilon3

epsilon3.io

Epsilon3’s software platform manages complex operational procedures, saving operators time and reducing errors. It supports the entire life cycle of a project from integration and testing through live operations. -Interactive real-time synchronized procedures for multiple programs/missions -Embedded...

panintelligence

panintelligence

panintelligence.com

Flexible embedded analytics for SaaS. Reducing complexity, accelerating your roadmap and future proofing your SaaS solution Our analytical software (pi) embeds into your existing data stack, reducing technical debt and giving your customers a more immersive data experience. pi has been built to be l...

Bold BI

Bold BI

boldbi.com

Turn your customers into success stories with built-in analytics. Bold BI by Syncfusion lets you embed high-grade BI and analytics into your applications. It's a complete business intelligence solution that allows anyone to create beautiful, cutting-edge dashboards. It comes with a complete data int...

CorralData

CorralData

corraldata.com

At Corral Data, we're on a mission to transform how organizations use data. We enable organizations to effortlessly use AI to connect, analyze, and collaborate on their company data. What is CorralData? CorralData is a full-service, AI-powered analytics platform that radically simplifies centralizin...

Targit

Targit

targit.com

At TARGIT, we bring expertise to key verticals to help our customers make data-driven decisions. We drive lasting value with business intelligence (BI) and analytics solutions that support your unique goals and the processes that power your day-to-day operations. Experience love at first sight with ...

ConverSight

ConverSight

conversight.ai

ConverSight is a Contextual Decision Intelligence Platform, built based on its patented Augmented Conversational AI and Analytics techniques. ConverSight's AI assistant, Athena, delivers business insights by connecting to customer’s data and generating insights & recommendations using machine learni...

PopSQL

PopSQL

popsql.com

PopSQL is the evolution of legacy SQL editors like DataGrip, DBeaver, Postico. We provide a beautiful, modern SQL editor for data focused teams looking to save time, improve data accuracy, onboard new hires faster, and deliver insights to the business fast. With PopSQL, users can easily understand t...

ClicData

ClicData

clicdata.com

ClicData is a leading end-to-end data analytics platform designed to empower decision-makers and analysts to achieve true performance and reveal insights based on reliable, up-to-date, and unified data. Get value from ClicData in days with our easy-to-use yet very powerful cloud-based platform that ...

Bold Reports

Bold Reports

boldreports.com

Business reporting doesn’t have to burden an IT team or a budget. Bolds Reports by Syncfusion transforms both the way an organization presents its data and the experience its stakeholders have along the way. With Bold Reports’ on-premises solution, embedded reporting tools, and report viewer SDK, a ...

Discern

Discern

discern.io

B2B companies leverage many of the same technology platforms and want to track the same metrics... so why are business intelligence builds entirely customized? This translates to millions of dollars wasted on additional tooling and headcount and several months or years of platform design. Discern is...

DataGPT

DataGPT

datagpt.com

DataGPT is the world's first conversational AI analyst enabling users to ask any questions about their data in natural language and receive complete answers within seconds. DataGPT is fully autonomous chatbot with memory, capable of answering complex questions like

Easy Insight

Easy Insight

easy-insight.com

Easy Insight provides affordable, easy to use SaaS business intelligence. Instant connections to other popular SaaS products such as Basecamp, Zendesk, and Salesforce come with prebuilt dashboards to get you up and running with immediate results. A simple report builder helps you quickly adjust or c...

Luzmo

Luzmo

luzmo.com

Luzmo (formerly Cumul.io) is an embedded analytics platform, purpose-built for SaaS companies. It brings complex data to life with beautiful, easy-to-use dashboards, embedded seamlessly in any SaaS or web platform. With Luzmo, product teams can add impactful insights to their SaaS product in days, n...

Savant Labs

Savant Labs

savantlabs.io

Savant is a cloud-native no-code platform to automate end-to-end analytic processes via drag-and-drop workflows. It provides analysts 100s of point-and-click connectors to access data from business applications, spreadsheets, and data platforms, drag-and-drop widgets to clean, prep, blend, transform...

Knowi

Knowi

knowi.com

Knowi is a modern business intelligence platform purpose-built for today's modern data enabling enterprises of all sizes to dramatically shorten the distance from raw data to foresight to action. With native integration to virtually any data source, including NoSQL, SQL, RDBMS, file-based and API’s,...

Lightdash

Lightdash

lightdash.com

Lightdash is the fastest way for data teams to deliver insights and enable true self-serve data access to the rest of their company. Analysts create metrics and make them available to end-users to query, no SQL needed. Lightdash is used and trusted by companies of all sizes, from start ups to intern...

datapine

datapine

datapine.com

datapine is an all-in-one Business Intelligence software that empowers everyone to explore, visualize, monitor and share their data like never before!

Toucan

Toucan

jointoucan.com

Toucan is a customer-facing analytics platform that empowers companies to drive engagement with data storytelling. With the best customizable end-user experience across any device, over 4 million Toucan stories are viewed each year. Toucan's no-code, cloud-based platform cuts development costs and t...

Incorta

Incorta

incorta.com

Incorta’s open data delivery platform simplifies access to data from multiple, complex enterprise systems to unlock the full value of organizational data, making it readily available for analysis. Backed by GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta empo...

Phocas Software

Phocas Software

phocassoftware.com

Need to feel good about your data? If your business needs to move faster with more certainty, Phocas can help. We have an all-in-one business planning and analytics platform for companywide use. A single governed source of truth fed directly from your ERP, accounting, and other systems. Phocas solve...

Explo

Explo

explo.co

Explo provides a powerful embedded dashboard and reporting solution. Securely share customizable product analytics, project reports, and KPIs with each of your customers all while seamlessly matching your product's design. Give your users the power to explore their data on their on by editing dashbo...

Sigma

Sigma

sigmacomputing.com

Sigma is an award-winning modern business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform purpose-built for the cloud. With Sigma, anyone can use the spreadsheet functions and formulas they already know to explore live data at cloud scale, down to the lowest grain of detail. Our familiar spreadsheet-like i...

IBM

IBM

ibm.com

IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...

Mediafly

Mediafly

mediafly.com

B2B 创收的第一站也是唯一一站 您的团队吸引买家、帮助卖家做好准备、量化价值和持续优化绩效所需的一切。一个模块化平台——大规模实现可预测的收入增长。

Usermaven

Usermaven

usermaven.com

正确完成网站和产品分析 - 终于！ Usermaven 的 Spotless™ 跟踪自动捕获所有事件，消除了对开发人员的依赖，使其成为营销人员和产品人员最简单的分析工具。

Altair One

Altair One

altairone.com

Altair One™ 提供对模拟和数据分析技术以及可扩展 HPC 和云资源的动态、协作访问，所有这些都集中在一个地方。

