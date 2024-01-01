替代项 - #paid
LTK
shopltk.com
从您信任的 LTK 影响者那里购买最新的时尚、家居、美容、健身产品。工作服创意、婚礼宾客礼服、旅行着装等等。
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN 是电子商务品牌最好的影响者营销软件。我们的人工智能平台包括超过 3200 万影响者套件、活动工作室、报告和分析、支付和产品履行、完整内容媒体库等。
Meltwater
meltwater.com
了解 Meltwater 如何帮助公关和营销团队监控新闻和社交媒体的媒体报道并增强品牌管理。
Affable.ai
affable.ai
影响者营销平台 Affable 让全球品牌、代理机构和 D2C 电子商务品牌轻松找到影响者、管理活动并衡量投资回报率！经过验证的影响者。 100+ 客户。
Emplifi
emplifi.io
优化数字客户旅程。 Emplifi 的客户体验软件和社交媒体管理软件的统一平台缩小了 CX 差距。
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
一体化解决方案，助力您的影响力营销。 管理影响者营销活动的整个生命周期。
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr 是数据驱动的影响者营销的记录系统，营销人员用它来投资正确的策略、简化营销活动和规模化计划。
Skeepers
octoly.com
领先的影响者营销平台 Octoly 通过大规模连接经过审查的微影响者和消费者，帮助品牌提高知名度、建立信任并促进销售。品牌利用我们精心策划的社区创建社交媒体帖子和电子商务评论，以换取优质产品。
Audiense
audiense.com
了解受众并获得更好的营销结果、社交媒体结果、影响者结果、媒体策略、增长策略或广告支出回报所需的一切。 将消费者细分和文化洞察置于战略的中心，让您的团队能够以前所未有的方式了解受众。 了解什么能激励您的受众、感动他们并影响他们。
trendHERO
trendhero.io
trendHERO is an advanced influencer marketing platform for Instagram. Main purposes: - Influencers search and discovery - Fake followers and likes detection - Account audit - Growth tracking - Audience analysis (geo and interests stats) - Competitors monitoring - Ads database - Influencer Outreach -...
Popular Pays
popularpays.com
Popular Pays is your all-in-one influencer marketing and visual content creation platform for brands of all sizes. Designed to make collaboration easy and intuitive, Popular Pays enables you to scale your content creation efforts and launch marketing campaigns that drive business impact, without jug...
Aspire
aspire.io
Aspire is the influencer marketing platform empowering eCommerce brands to build and cultivate influential communities of influencers, ambassadors, affiliates, customers, and more. Brands using Aspire can discover authentic partners, streamline relationships, scale their programs, and measure true b...
Influencity
influencity.com
Influencity is an AI-powered Influencer Marketing solution that allows for complete Influencer Relationship Management on a single platform. Our technology stack includes 60+ features that help companies large and small customize their workflows and successfully execute end-to-end influencer campaig...
Tribe Dynamics
tribedynamics.com
Tribe Dynamics offers advanced influencer marketing analytics and solutions for iconic lifestyle brands. Our influencer marketing analytics platform allows you to get the full picture of your brand’s earned media program. We help you: - Gain full visibility into all of the most important influencer ...
SocialBook
socialbook.io
Finding influencers who can increase sales and deliver results is the main goal of any brand! Don’t hire influencers that have no influence, use SocialBook. SocialBook is an extremely powerful, end-to-end influencer marketing management software tool. With SocialBook you can do the following: 1) Sea...
inBeat
inbeat.co
Search and find TikTok and Instagram influencers in our spam-checked influencer database. Use our tools to search, vet and track your influencer marketing campaigns.
Afluencer
afluencer.com
Meet Influencers, Micro-Influencers and Creators here! For posts and reels on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. • Well introduce you to new partners who will create user-generated content (UGC) for you and also post it on their social media channels. • You can register with us (for free!) to setup your...
CreatorIQ
creatoriq.com
CreatorIQ is the most trusted influencer marketing platform for organizations looking to advance their creator marketing. Its enterprise-grade technology and industry-leading intelligence facilitates scaled creator discovery, streamlined workflows and robust reporting, while ensuring compliance and ...
Captiv8
captiv8.io
Captiv8 is the largest AI-Powered Branded Content Platform, connecting brands to digital influencers and creators to tell powerful stories. Marketers leverage the platform to discover influencers, create buzz-worthy content, manage their campaigns, and measure results. At the core of the platform is...
Later
later.com
Later 是一个社交媒体营销和商务平台，可帮助企业主、创作者、代理机构和社交媒体团队在线发展其品牌和业务。 Later 通过让您在一个地方轻松管理整个社交媒体策略，帮助您节省时间并发展业务。安排发布到每个社交平台，获取主题标签建议，最佳发布时间，将您的图像变成可点击、可购物的帖子，并在个人简介中添加自定义链接，等等！
Bazaarvoice
bazaarvoice.com
数以千计的全球领先品牌和零售商信赖 Bazaarvoice 技术、服务和专业知识来增加收入、扩大影响力、获得可行的见解并培养忠实的拥护者。根据 Forrester Consulting 代表 Bazaarvoice 进行的一项新委托研究，与 Bazaarvoice 合作的企业有望获得 400% 的投资回报。该研究采访了九家不同公司的决策者，这些公司有与 Bazaarvoice 合作的经验，发现初始投资只需三个月或更短的时间即可收回。了解与 Bazaarvoice 合作对您的业务意味着什么。请在官方下载部分阅读下面的完整研究。 Bazaarvoice 广泛的全球零售、社交和搜索联合网络、对产品充...
Tagger Media
taggermedia.com
Sprout Social 的 Tagger 彻底改变了当今一些最大的品牌和机构的社交媒体营销行业，包括 Omnicom、Havas Media、Ralph Lauren、Ketchum、Social Chain、Spindrift、Takumi、Valvoline 和 Dolce & Gabbana。数据驱动的社交智能平台使营销人员能够规划营销活动、最大限度地提高工作流程效率、与创作者联系并准确衡量投资回报率。要了解更多信息，请访问 taggermedia.com。
Insense
insense.pro
与专业且有影响力的创作者一起进行定制内容创作和付费放大的创意平台。