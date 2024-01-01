HappyLocate
未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop。
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“HappyLocate”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。
在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。
无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。
HappyLocate is Asia’s First Digital Enterprise Employee Relocation Solution. Our tech-driven solution empowers HR and Admin professionals to streamline the relocation process, eliminating the hassles of manual workflows, inflated quotes, and offer drop-outs. With HappyLocate by your side, you can leave these worries behind. Proven Excellence Since 2016 Since 2016 we have been in the market providing our employee relocation solutions to many large enterprises such as Coca-Cola, SPAR, Diageo, Quess Corp, ITC infotech, and many more. Our track record speaks for itself – we've helped these corporations save 80% of their time, cut costs by 18-24%, and boost their Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS) by an impressive 30%.
网站： happylocate.com
免责声明：WebCatalog 与“HappyLocate”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。
您可能还会喜欢
Virgin Radio UK
virginradio.co.uk
Delighted
delighted.com
SatisMeter
satismeter.com
incident.io
incident.io
Peachscore
peachscore.com
The Daily Telegraph
dailytelegraph.com.au
Cocoon
meetcocoon.com
Strutta
strutta.com
Realtor.com
realtor.com
Mygrow
mygrow.me
Jornal Económico
jornaleconomico.pt
InviteReferrals
invitereferrals.com