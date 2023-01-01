替代项 - GrafoAI
Dripify
dripify.io
使用 Dripify 增强 LinkedIn 上的潜在客户开发能力。 多功能 LinkedIn 自动化工具，旨在帮助您的销售团队改进 LinkedIn 勘探并达成更多交易 — 一切都在完全自动驾驶仪上
SalesMind AI
sales-mind.ai
利用我们专为 LinkedIn 勘探而设计的尖端人工智能工具，简化您的外展工作并达成更多交易。
Salesrobot
salesrobot.co
在电子邮件和社交媒体上自动化冷外展活动 尝试我们经过验证的销售自动化软件，像我们的 2000 多名用户一样，每天加强您的冷外展工作
Scrap.io
scrap.io
来自 Google 地图的无限线索。 搜索并下载任意数量的潜在客户。 免费试用 7 天，并可随时取消。
DandyDialer
dandydialer.com
DandyDialer is a cloud-based hosted power-dialer with modern, mobile-friendly user interface. With DandyDialer, you don't need to install any software anywhere. All you need is an account with a SIP / VoIP trunk provider and we take care of the rest.
Prospects For Agents
prospectsforagents.com
Quality call center verified leads for agents in all the major insurance verticals provided directly to you with no middleman.
Beanbag AI
beanbag.ai
Welcome to Beanbag AI- A new age AI Lead generation software built for Sales/Marketers and Recruiters to effortlessly scale campaigns & convert prospects faster, with a strategic edge. Get accurate user contact info right inside the product and enrich your campaigns with high-quality Intent data!
Ohmylead
ohmylead.com
Never miss a hot new lead ever again… Ohmylead is the fastest and the simplest way to convert more of your leads into clients - Right from Your Phone.
GA Connector
gaconnector.com
GA Connector is a Google Analytics and CRM integration that provides marketing attribution in Salesforce or your favorite CRM. With GA Connector, you can see the attribution source for every lead (and each closed sale) in Salesforce, Zoho, Pipeline, or any other CRM, letting you trace profitability ...
Cloudaro
cloudaro.io
Cloudaro was built to find quality web design leads with one simple search. We stand out because we provide quality results tailored for the needs of web designers targeting the USA.
Leverly
leverly.com
You love new inbound form leads but hate to lose revenue opportunities due to sluggish rep response. Our lead response software makes it fast and easy to speak to more leads and close more sales. Sleep better at night knowing your leads are getting the attention they deserve. Our automated calling s...
LeadSwift
leadswift.com
LeadSwift is a cloud-based lead generation and outreach platform. With the click of a button, it can find all local businesses (such as “Restaurants in Toronto”) and tell you everything you need to sell products/services to them - including whether they have website issues, are running ads, SEO prob...
Hublead
hublead.io
Add decision makers, find qualified emails & synchronize LinkedIn & Sales Navigator conversations to HubSpot with our LinkedIn Google Chrome Extension.
Manyreach
manyreach.com
Manyreach is cold outreach that lets you connect unlimited email accounts to send cold emails to unlimited contacts. It's used by agencies, sales teams, and individual business owners.
Agolix
agolix.com
Agolix® by Assessment Generator offers software for creating customized online quizzes, assessments, and surveys. Choose from automated or custom scoring and provide respondent feedback via on-screen, email, and PDF. The software supports eight question formats: binary, drop-down, narrative, numeric...
Tech Tracker
techtracker.io
Techtracker 是互联网技术跟踪服务的领先提供商。借助 Techtracker，客户可以发现任何公司正在使用哪些技术或产品，并在安装时收到实时警报。此外，Techtracker 在网站上添加了关键字扫描功能，以解锁利基帐户，从而比以往更快地显示它们。
SalesGig
salesgig.com
SalesGig 是一个外包、兼职到全职的销售开发组织，旨在支持我们的 B2B 客户。我们部署经过验证的高速外拨电话推销策略，帮助我们的客户扩大覆盖范围、展开对话并创建强大的销售渠道，以加速销售成果。 SalesGig 的成立是为了帮助中小型公司发挥更大的作用、参与竞争并赢得更多！为了实现这一目标，我们利用世界一流的销售技术，聘请优秀的美国销售开发代表，并利用最好的企业结构、技术和意图数据来高效地填充销售漏斗。我们不是魔术师，但经常创造出感觉像魔术的东西。我们使用数据来讲述故事、迭代消息传递并进行优化以取得成功的结果。底线：我们填充销售漏斗。
Captain Data
captaindata.co
Captain Data 是一个无代码数据提取和自动化平台。借助 Captain Data，您可以提取网络数据，通过多个来源或数据提供商丰富数据，并将其集成到您使用的电子表格或 CRM 等工具中。使用案例包括寻找潜在客户和公司、丰富潜在客户、自动化 ABM 等。您可以创建工作流程将多个自动化链接在一起，并将 Captain Data 连接到您最喜欢的 SaaS 工具！
SaveMyLeads
savemyleads.com
Facebook Lead Ads 通知 CRM、电子邮件或短信。通过电子邮件、短信或与您的 CRM 和电子表格集成实时发送有关新潜在客户的通知。停止一次又一次地从 Facebook 下载 CSV。
Trueleads
trueleads.com
Trueleads 是一个基于云的平台，可与 LinkedIn 上现有的算法和应用程序进行交互。它将通过自动化搜索和联系选定目标（决策者）的整个过程来帮助您发展 LinkedIn 网络和销售渠道。连接后，Trueleads 将自动开始发送一系列自定义消息和/或 InMail，以确保获得许可的电话或会议。使用 Trueleads 独特的基于云的自动化和人工智能平台，您每月可以联系多达 5000 多名新的目标决策者。为了补充我们强大的人工智能平台，我们知道任何自动化都需要人性化才能成功。 Trueleads 在这里与您一起处理所有变量，以便您获得最佳结果并在 LinkedIn 上保持安全。 - 社...
PersistIQ
persistiq.com
PersistIQ 是一个销售参与平台，可自动执行勘探、电子邮件推广、电话、任务和社交销售。数千个销售团队使用 PersistIQ 查找潜在客户的电子邮件、发送个性化的外展电子邮件、自动跟进以及预订更多会议。 PersistIQ 的销售外展平台包括： * 多渠道外展序列：电子邮件、电话、Linkedin 外展和任务 * 潜在客户挖掘：查找经过验证的电子邮件以构建潜在客户列表 * 呼叫拨号器：在 PersistIQ 内呼叫潜在客户，使用本地电话号码并保存通话* 自动化触发器：根据电子邮件打开、回复和 CRM 数据触发外展活动 * Gmail 扩展：Gmail 内的电子邮件模板、通知、活动和潜在客...
Nymblr
nimbler.com
Nymblr 是面向销售人员、营销人员和开发人员的 Ultimata B2B 联系人数据平台。通过内置的实时电子邮件验证、工作电子邮件、个人电子邮件甚至手机号码来访问高质量的联系人数据。我们的客户至上方法、标准白标选项、无限用户的全包计划以及对高质量联系数据的承诺使我们与众不同。请访问 www.nymblr.com 免费试用