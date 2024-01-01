替代项 - GetApp
Capterra
capterra.com
Capterra, Inc. 是一家免费在线市场供应商，充当软件行业内买家和技术供应商之间的中介。该公司通过用户评论和研究帮助消费者选择满足其需求的软件。
SourceForge
sourceforge.net
SourceForge 是一项 Web 服务，为软件消费者提供一个集中的在线位置来控制和管理开源软件项目和研究业务软件。
G2
g2.com
根据用户评级和社交数据比较最佳的商业软件和服务。针对 CRM、ERP、HR、CAD、PDM 和营销软件的评论。
Software Advice
softwareadvice.com
搜索软件可能会让人不知所措。让我们帮忙吧。我们可以帮助您在短短 15 分钟内免费找到适合您业务的软件。
B2B Stack
b2bstack.com.br
On B2B Stack you will find the best reviews on the most used tools in the world of B2B business. Find out the opinion of professionals who use the tool you are thinking about purchasing on a daily basis. Discover and compare the qualities and defects experienced by users before purchasing, without ...
SoftwareSuggest - Usser
softwaresuggest.com
SoftwareSuggest is an online platform which helps businesses, organizations & Professionals, in selecting the best software solutions. SoftwareSuggest simplifies the process by listing, reviewing and comparing business software. In the process, also helps software vendors discover and connect with ...
G2 Marketing Solutions
sell.g2.com
G2 Marketing Solutions is your door to the more than 90M people researching, comparing, and buying software on G2 every year. For 10 years and 2 million reviews, software vendors have trusted G2 to build credibility and power their pipeline.
PeerSpot
peerspot.com
PeerSpot 的购买情报平台是技术专业人员获取有关企业技术的实用、可靠信息的平台，因此他们可以确定他们购买的正是他们需要的。 PeerSpot 由全球最大的企业技术买家社区提供支持，提供深度评论、在线论坛、直接问答支持等，让专业人士有信心做出正确的决定，并享受现实满足期望的幸福感。
Crozdesk
crozdesk.com
Crozdesk 帮助企业查找和比较所有主要软件类别的软件。探索定价、功能、用户评论、排名、折扣等。
TrustRadius
trustradius.com
TrustRadius 是专业人士通过对商业技术产品的深入评论来分享现实世界见解的网站。